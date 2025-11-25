Bob Plaizier

According to ESPN, Aston Martin has placed Christian Horner at the top of its shortlist for a major leadership role within the team. The report claims team owner Lawrence Stroll...
The Schumacher family has been dealt another emotional blow as the appeal hearing in the blackmail case targeting Michael Schumacher’s relatives took place this week. Mana...
Ferrari team principal Frédéric Vasseur has stepped in to defend Lewis Hamilton after a difficult weekend in Las Vegas, urging calm and unity within the team. Acco...
Kimi Antonelli says his podium in Las Vegas was the result of switching early to “Plan B”, a strategy adjustment that helped him manage tyre graining and stay in con...
Formula 1 returns to Qatar this weekend, and the schedule looks slightly different compared to traditional race weekends. The event features a sprint format, meaning fans will s...
Japanese racing engineer Tomohiko Koike believes Ayumu Iwasa is ready for Formula 1 and would be a stronger long-term option for Red Bull than Yuki Tsunoda. In an extensive anal...
Christijan Albers has delivered harsh criticism of McLaren following the team’s dramatic double disqualification in Las Vegas. According to the former Formula 1 driver, Mc...
Damon Hill believes Liam Lawson is still very much in the running for a Formula 1 seat in 2026. The former world champion says the New Zealand driver continues to impress and sh...
James Hinchcliffe believes that despite Ferrari’s difficult start with Lewis Hamilton, the partnership still has the potential to succeed once the 2026 regulations arrive....
Hollywood actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are producing a high-profile documentary about Adrian Newey, one of the most influential designers in the history of Formula 1. The p...
Fernando Alonso has sharply criticised the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit, calling the track surface “not worthy of Formula 1”. The Spaniard believes the combination o...
Toto Wolff has denied that he is preparing to leave Mercedes, following reports about the sale of part of his shareholding. The Mercedes team principal explained that the partia...
The FIA is facing heavy criticism after a dangerous moment during the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, when marshals stepped onto the track without the correct yellow-flag procedur...
Max Verstappen left Las Vegas not only with a dominant victory, but also with a hint of mystery surrounding a potential new race number for next season. The Dutchman was in high...
According to AS-Web, several Formula 1 teams were forced to make urgent changes to their cars during the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend after the FIA intervened over allegedly ill...
James Hinchcliffe believes that despite Ferrari’s current struggles, Lewis Hamilton could still achieve major success with the Scuderia once the new 2026 regulations arriv...
Oscar Piastri says he is determined to bounce back in Las Vegas after losing crucial points in recent races. The McLaren driver, who earlier this year led the championship, has ...
Damon Hill and Johnny Herbert have jumped to Lewis Hamilton’s defence after Ferrari president John Elkann publicly criticised both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. According ...
Juan Pablo Montoya believes Max Verstappen is no longer in the championship fight. According to the former Formula 1 race winner, Lando Norris has simply been the stronger drive...
Yuki Tsunoda says he is fully focused on delivering a strong performance in Las Vegas as the battle for the 2026 Red Bull seat intensifies. The Japanese driver is coming off a f...
According to Ben Hodgkinson, one of the technical leaders at Red Bull Powertrains, Mercedes currently appears to be the biggest favourite for the first world title of the 2026 r...
Max Verstappen has revealed that his life might have taken a very different direction if he had not pursued Formula 1. The Dutchman says motorsport has always been central to hi...
Former Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams has defended McLaren amid claims that the team is favouring Lando Norris over Oscar Piastri. According to Williams, the ide...
Jenson Button believes Lando Norris is on track to become world champion, predicting that the McLaren driver will carry his current form into next season. The 2009 world champio...
Drivers and teams are preparing for one of the coldest race weekends of the Formula 1 season, with temperatures in Las Vegas expected to drop close to freezing. Several teams wa...
Toto Wolff has played down expectations ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, insisting that Mercedes should not be considered a favourite despite a strong showing at last year&rsq...
Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane has provided fresh insight into the battle for Red Bull’s open seats for 2026. With three positions still undecided across Red Bul...
Emerson Fittipaldi believes Max Verstappen is currently the best driver in Formula 1. The two-time world champion spoke highly of the Dutchman’s performance level, consist...
McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has pushed back against Lando Norris' concerns heading into the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Norris said earlier this week that McLaren still l...
Toto Wolff has warned fans not to expect a repeat of last year’s strong Las Vegas performance. The Mercedes team principal says the team is in a very different competitive...
Lewis Hamilton has spoken out against older Formula 1 drivers who, in his view, unfairly criticise the younger generation. The seven-time world champion says some veterans are t...
Comedian Jack Whitehall has revealed that Formula 1 banned him from making a joke about George Russell during a live event earlier this year. Whitehall, who hosted parts of the ...
Zak Brown has dismissed rumours of tension between McLaren and Oscar Piastri after the so-called “Singapore podium incident”. Social media speculation claimed Brown ...
Max Verstappen heads into the Las Vegas Grand Prix knowing he cannot afford a setback. The Dutchman sits 49 points behind championship leader Lando Norris, and with only three r...
Oscar Piastri is fighting for the world championship, yet former Haas team boss Günther Steiner believes the young Australian should consider leaving McLaren if he loses th...
Karun Chandhok believes Red Bull could face major problems in the final races of the season. According to the Sky Sports analyst, the team is not gathering enough high-quality d...
Alan Jones has no time for the theory circulating among some fans that McLaren is favouring Lando Norris over Oscar Piastri. According to the 1980 world champion, the idea that ...
Sebastian Vettel says he is thoroughly enjoying this year’s championship battle. The four-time world champion has been following the duel between Lando Norris, Oscar Piast...
Sergio Pérez admits he completely lost his motivation during his final phase at Red Bull. The Mexican driver says racing alongside Max Verstappen took a heavy mental toll...
For years, fans have hoped that the Sepang International Circuit would return to the Formula 1 calendar. The Malaysian venue, which hosted Grands Prix from 1999 to 2017, remains...
Max Verstappen has revealed that he personally encouraged Red Bull to sign Gabriel Bortoleto. The Brazilian talent, currently competing in Formula 2, joined the Red Bull Junior ...
Formula 1 returns this weekend, and for only the third time the Las Vegas Grand Prix takes its place on the calendar. Dutch fans will once again have to set their alarms early, ...
Toto Wolff is preparing to sell part of his ownership stake in the Mercedes Formula 1 team, likely to CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz. The deal values the outfit at around 6 billio...
Booing directed at Lando Norris has become a near-permanent feature of recent podium ceremonies. What began as isolated incidents at specific circuits has grown into a recurring...
In Maranello, it wasn’t just the engines crackling this week. Ferrari chairman John Elkann used the media as a stage to publicly rebuke his drivers Charles Leclerc and Lew...
In Munich, Audi rolled a futuristic show car onto the stage. The R26 concept livery, sharp in black and white with minimalist lines, is meant to broadcast Audi’s new desig...
In Brazil, Red Bull made a radical call. Max Verstappen received a fresh power unit, the car was taken out of parc fermé and he had to start from the pit lane. Sportingly...
Sergio Pérez is back behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car, but not in the way he once imagined. No Red Bull in championship mode, but a completely black Ferrari SF-23 on a...
In Viry-Châtillon, a single smashed window turned into far more than a routine break-in report. Two unidentified intruders entered Alpine’s engine facility, walked s...
The European Commission has launched an investigation into possible unfair competition by Red Bull. The case does not concern Formula 1 directly, but the company’s activit...
The current Formula 1 season is approaching its climax. Max Verstappen still has a theoretical chance of winning the world title, although his deficit to the McLarens remains si...
Lewis Hamilton is enduring a deeply frustrating season in Formula 1. The Ferrari driver has shown little so far, and internal tensions within the team are rising. Former F1 driv...
Yuki Tsunoda’s future in Formula 1 remains uncertain. The Japanese driver is widely expected to lose his Red Bull Racing seat after this season, and with most places for 2...
Max Verstappen has only a slim chance of winning his fifth Formula 1 world title this season. His deficit to the McLarens is large, but mathematically he is still in the fight. ...
Oscar Piastri endured a miserable Brazilian Grand Prix. The McLaren driver received a heavy time penalty early in the race for his collision with Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Charl...
Max Verstappen still has a mathematical chance of winning the Formula 1 world title, but he faces a huge deficit to championship leader Lando Norris. Red Bull advisor Helmut Mar...
Helmut Marko recently pulled the emergency brake. According to the Red Bull advisor, the data from the simulator and wind tunnel increasingly fails to match what the team sees o...
In Brazil, Max Verstappen made history again by breaking a record long considered untouchable. He scored a podium from his seventeenth different starting position, including rac...
Max Verstappen recently described Barcelona as his only real mistake of the season. The collision with George Russell and the penalty that followed may not seem dramatic on thei...
In the aftermath of the Brazilian Grand Prix, Oscar Piastri found himself at the centre of bizarre online conspiracy theories. Some fans claimed that McLaren was sabotaging him ...
The image spread across the world within minutes. A Racing Bulls staff member giving a thumbs down to Lando Norris after the Brazilian Grand Prix. A gesture lasting barely a sec...
As Lewis Hamilton struggles through his first season in red and internal pressure continues to rise within Ferrari, one question grows louder across the paddock. How secure is h...
The aftermath of the Brazilian Grand Prix has sharpened the internal tensions at Ferrari. Chairman John Elkann delivered unusually harsh criticism toward both Lewis Hamilton and...
The unexpected arrival of CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz as a shareholder in Mercedes has raised eyebrows across the paddock. Officially, nothing changes in the balance of power w...
Max Verstappen delivered a remarkable comeback in Brazil, climbing from a pit lane start to finish third. Red Bull was understandably proud of the Dutchman’s performance, ...
Jolyon Palmer has praised Max Verstappen after the Brazilian Grand Prix, highlighting the Dutchman’s extraordinary car control during the Sprint. The former Formula 1 driv...
Max Verstappen delivered a stunning performance in the São Paulo Grand Prix, charging from a pit lane start to finish third. It was an eye-catching display that has now e...
Lewis Hamilton is nearing the end of his first season with Ferrari, but the seven-time world champion has yet to convince. He has not taken a single podium for the Scuderia, tho...
Max Verstappen still has a mathematical chance of winning the world championship, but his deficit to leader Lando Norris grew again last weekend. The Dutchman knows the title wi...
Lewis Hamilton continues to struggle in his first season with Ferrari. The seven-time world champion has yet to score a podium for the Scuderia and currently sits sixth in the s...
25 Nov 2025 13:42
24 Nov 2025 13:42
20 Nov 2025 13:42
19 Nov 2025 13:43
18 Nov 2025 13:42
17 Nov 2025 13:42
14 Nov 2025 19:49
13 Nov 2025 22:53
Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing
Local time
10:30 - 11:30
10:30 - 11:30
13:00 - 15:00
14:00 - 15:00
14:00 - 15:00
13:00 - 15:00
Local time
10:30 - 11:30
10:30 - 11:30
13:00 - 15:00
14:00 - 15:00
14:00 - 15:00
13:00 - 15:00
