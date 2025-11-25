user icon
icon

Bob Plaizier

 

News

Display: list list

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
756
2
Mercedes
429
3
Red Bull Racing
391
4
Ferrari
378
5
Williams
121
6
Racing Bulls
90
7
Haas F1
73
8
Aston Martin
72
9
Sauber
68
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings
show sidebar