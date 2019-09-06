Lando Norris is a British racing driver who was born on 13 November 1999 in Bristol, England. Norris is the son of Adam Norris, one of Bristol's richest people. Norris was educated at a private school in Street, Somerset. Norris has a Belgian mother. This makes Norris the third driver on the current grid to have a Belgian mother.

The start of Lando Norris' career

Norris was initially not interested in motorsports. His interest changed and eventually, he decided to go karting. He started his career in karting at the age of seven. In 2013 he became world champion in Bahrain, won the WSK Euro Series and won several other championships. In 2014 he rode his first race in the Ginetta Junior Championship.

In 2015 he joined the MSA championship, drove races in Formula 4 and became champion of the Toyota Racing Series in 2016. This was followed by the titles in the Formula Renault 2.0 NEZ Championship, the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 and in 2017 he became champion of the FIA European Formula 3 Championship. In 2017 he made his Formula 1 debut during a test in Hungary.

Lando Norris' debut in F1

Norris competed with compatriot George Russell for the title in the Formula 2 championship. Despite a good start of the championship and nine podiums, he had to concede defeat to Russell. Norris made his Formula 1 debut for McLaren at the 2019 Australian Grand Prix. The Briton had been a member of the McLaren family since Zak Brown's appointment as CEO.