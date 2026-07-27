F1 Drivers 2026 - Lando Norris
4 Lando Norris
Lando Norris is a British racing driver who was born on 13 November 1999 in Bristol, England. Norris is the son of Adam Norris, one of Bristol's richest people. Norris was educated at a private school in Street, Somerset. Norris has a Belgian mother. This makes Norris the third driver on the current grid to have a Belgian mother.
The start of Lando Norris' career
Norris was initially not interested in motorsports. His interest changed and eventually, he decided to go karting. He started his career in karting at the age of seven. In 2013 he became world champion in Bahrain, won the WSK Euro Series and won several other championships. In 2014 he rode his first race in the Ginetta Junior Championship.
In 2015 he joined the MSA championship, drove races in Formula 4 and became champion of the Toyota Racing Series in 2016. This was followed by the titles in the Formula Renault 2.0 NEZ Championship, the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 and in 2017 he became champion of the FIA European Formula 3 Championship. In 2017 he made his Formula 1 debut during a test in Hungary.
Lando Norris' debut in F1
Norris competed with compatriot George Russell for the title in the Formula 2 championship. Despite a good start of the championship and nine podiums, he had to concede defeat to Russell. Norris made his Formula 1 debut for McLaren at the 2019 Australian Grand Prix. The Briton had been a member of the McLaren family since Zak Brown's appointment as CEO.
- 306,770 comments on McLaren
- 163 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about McLaren
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
- 11
- 12
- 13
- 14
- 15
- 16
- 17
- 18
- 19
- 20
- 21
- 22
- 23
- 24
- 25 / 25
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
- 11
- 12
- 13
- 14
- 15
- 16
- 17
- 18
- 19
- 20
- 21
- 22
- 23
- 24
- 25 / 25
-
Norris's bold claim after Hungary win reveals champion mindset
Lando Norris delivered one of his most complete performances to win the Hungarian Grand Prix and immediately declared himself unbeatable when given competitive machinery, despit...27 Jul 2026 12:17
-
Norris believes McLaren cost him a win at Spa
Lando Norris has delivered a scathing assessment of McLaren's strategy at the Belgian Grand Prix, insisting the team squandered a genuine chance to fight for victory. The Br...23 Jul 2026 12:10
-
Ralf Schumacher explains why Norris still isn't Verstappen's equal
Ralf Schumacher has claimed Lando Norris does not belong in the same tier as Max Verstappen, despite the McLaren driver winning his first world championship last season. The for...16 Jul 2026 15:17
-
Lando Norris says he can beat Verstappen in same team
Lando Norris believes he could beat Max Verstappen in a direct intra-team battle. Speaking at a media day at Silverstone, the McLaren driver said he has developed significantly ...03 Jul 2026 12:15
-
Why Norris won't follow Hamilton's path in F1
Lando Norris has ruled out racing in Formula 1 into his forties, marking a clear divergence from the career trajectory of Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso. The reigning world ...25 Jun 2026 14:33
-
Norris nears Hamilton's McLaren record with Prost in sight
Lando Norris stands just three podiums away from matching Lewis Hamilton's McLaren tally of 49, and with four Grands Prix remaining before the summer break, the 2025 world c...22 Jun 2026 17:14
-
Norris: Hamilton can finally answer his critics
Lando Norris believes Lewis Hamilton's first Ferrari victory in Barcelona has silenced a year's worth of online criticism, telling media after the race that the seven-ti...17 Jun 2026 14:59
-
Norris admits Ferrari are "humiliating" McLaren after Barcelona podium
Lando Norris has delivered one of the bluntest driver assessments of the season after finishing third at the Barcelona Grand Prix, warning that Ferrari's current performance...16 Jun 2026 12:45
-
Why Lando Norris is pointing the finger at Mercedes
Lando Norris has publicly questioned the reliability of Mercedes power units after retiring from the Monaco Grand Prix, his latest technical failure in a season increasingly def...09 Jun 2026 11:56
-
Why Lando Norris thinks Monaco will escape the worst of F1's new engine headaches
Lando Norris believes Monaco could offer a rare reprieve from the energy management constraints that have frustrated drivers under Formula 1's new power unit regulations. Th...03 Jun 2026 13:42
-
Why Nico Rosberg says Norris must 'cause a crash' with Verstappen
Nico Rosberg has questioned whether Lando Norris possesses the ruthlessness required to hold off Max Verstappen in the long term, claiming the reigning world champion is "t...02 Jun 2026 15:31
-
Norris takes on the Nordschleife after Verstappen
Lando Norris has completed his first lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife, following Max Verstappen's lead at the iconic German circuit. McLaren released footage of the ...02 Jun 2026 10:20
-
Norris Takes Responsibility for Canada After McLaren's Weekend Unravels
Lando Norris is not pointing fingers after Canada. His race ended with a retirement, a decision over tyre strategy that he was part of, and a car that was clearly not comfortabl...26 May 2026 12:53
-
Button Praises Norris for Openness on Mental Health: "That Is What Makes Lando So Strong"
Jenson Button has spoken warmly about Lando Norris and his decision to discuss mental health struggles openly during his championship-winning season. The 2009 world champion use...18 May 2026 17:56
-
Norris Hoping for a Verstappen-Style Scenario at Mercedes — But in McLaren's Favour
Lando Norris won his world championship last year partly because Max Verstappen and his Red Bull teammate were fighting each other at critical moments. He is watching the Merced...30 Apr 2026 10:29
-
Norris Reveals He Struggled With Mental Problems During His Title-Winning Season
Lando Norris has spoken openly about a period of real self-doubt during his world championship season, the year he held off Verstappen to become the first McLaren world champion...22 Apr 2026 16:21
-
Norris: McLaren must look inward to close the gap to Mercedes
Reigning world champion Lando Norris has dismissed suggestions that Mercedes is withholding technical information from its customer teams after the Silver Arrows' dominant o...13 Mar 2026 15:22
-
Lando Norris admits "pain" after disappointing Australian GP finish
Reigning world champion Lando Norris expressed significant disappointment following the season opener in Australia, where he struggled to keep pace with the front-runners. After...09 Mar 2026 11:17
-
Lando Norris names Verstappen as his "Dream Teammate"
Lando Norris has sparked widespread conversation in the Formula 1 paddock following a candid interview regarding his ideal future teammate. Despite intense on-track battles over...25 Feb 2026 14:39
-
Lando Norris Embraces New Status: "We Are the Hunted Now"
Lando Norris heads into the 2026 Formula 1 season navigating completely uncharted territory. For his entire career, he and McLaren have played the role of the hunter, chasing do...11 Feb 2026 12:16
-
Zak Brown: Lando Norris Has the "Hunger" of Schumacher and Verstappen
Lando Norris achieved his boyhood dream by becoming Formula 1 World Champion last season, but McLaren CEO Zak Brown insists this monumental achievement is just the beginning for...11 Feb 2026 10:13
-
Lando Norris Navigates the "Lift-and-Coast" Era of F1
Lando Norris may be the reigning World Champion, but even he admits that the 2026 Formula 1 cars have forced him to unlearn everything he thought he knew about fast driving. As ...09 Feb 2026 14:56
-
Lando Norris Hailed for Breaking the "Nice Guy" Stereotype
Lando Norris has received widespread praise following his maiden Formula 1 world championship victory, not just for his driving, but for the manner in which he achieved it. Raci...29 Jan 2026 11:15
-
Lando Norris Champions the Role of F1 Academy for Women
World champion Lando Norris has spoken out about the critical importance of the F1 Academy in creating a pathway for women to reach the top levels of motorsport. Norris, who nav...23 Jan 2026 16:06
-
Hungry Lando Norris Sets Sights on Multiple World Titles
Lando Norris reached the absolute pinnacle of his career last season by securing his first Formula 1 world championship, but the British driver is far from satisfied. Instead of...23 Jan 2026 12:01
-
McLaren Issues Warning to Verstappen: "Norris Will Only Get Better"
The McLaren Formula 1 team has issued a stern warning to Max Verstappen as the sport approaches its newest era. After the Dutchman narrowly missed out on a fifth world title las...23 Jan 2026 10:57
-
McLaren’s "Papaya Rules" Under Pressure for 2026
McLaren enters the new era of Formula 1 as the team to beat, having secured both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles in 2025. However, with success comes a new set...21 Jan 2026 11:12
-
Verstappen Rejects Media Narrative Over Norris Friendship
The intense title battle of last season between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris was one of the most closely watched rivalries in recent years. As the championship fight went dow...19 Jan 2026 12:09
-
Lando Norris: The World Champion Seeking Greater Respect
Following a dramatic season that saw the crowning of a new Formula 1 king, former driver Johnny Herbert has voiced his belief that Lando Norris is not receiving the credit he de...16 Jan 2026 11:11
-
Button Surprised by Norris’ World Championship Triumph
Jenson Button has admitted he did not expect Lando Norris to win the Formula 1 world championship, even though he has long rated the McLaren driver highly. The 2009 world champi...12 Jan 2026 13:19
-
World Champion Norris Ready to Switch Off From Formula 1
Fresh off securing the world championship, Lando Norris has admitted that he is mentally ready to step away from Formula 1 for a while. The McLaren driver says the intensity of ...24 Dec 2025 12:41
-
Norris Could Make History as McLaren Record Looms
Lando Norris stands on the brink of Formula 1 history, with a remarkable McLaren record now within reach. If the British driver maintains his current level of performance into t...23 Dec 2025 12:41
-
Domenicali Full of Praise for Norris After Title Success
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has heaped praise on Lando Norris after the McLaren driver secured his first world championship. Domenicali called Norris’ season “f...10 Dec 2025 12:41
-
FIA Explains Why Lando Norris Was Not Penalised
The FIA has clarified why Lando Norris did not receive a penalty for overtaking Yuki Tsunoda outside the track limits during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The incident, which occurr...08 Dec 2025 08:37
-
Verstappen Full of Praise for World Champion Norris: “Everyone Dreams of This”
Max Verstappen has congratulated Lando Norris on becoming world champion, saying the Briton “deserves it” after a spectacular season-long fight. Verstappen missed ou...08 Dec 2025 07:36
-
McLaren Putting Norris Under Pressure: “They Are Making Him Insecure!”
Formula 1 analyst Peter Windsor believes McLaren is unintentionally harming Lando Norris’ title push by creating confusion and insecurity through their strategy choices. A...02 Dec 2025 12:41
-
Norris Receives Stern Warning About Verstappen
Lando Norris may be leading the world championship, but former Formula 1 driver René Arnoux has issued a sharp warning: Max Verstappen is still the favourite. According t...28 Nov 2025 08:37
-
Confident Norris Believes He Can Win the Title
Lando Norris heads into the Qatar Grand Prix with growing self-belief as he leads the world championship by 24 points. The McLaren driver has delivered one of the strongest runs...28 Nov 2025 07:36
-
Tension Inside McLaren: “They Are Not Talking to Each Other Anymore”
Ralf Schumacher believes the internal atmosphere at McLaren has become strained, claiming that Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri “are no longer talking to each other” a...27 Nov 2025 12:41
-
Tension Explodes: Norris Accuses Verstappen of Cheating
Unreleased team radio from the Las Vegas Grand Prix has revealed that Lando Norris accused Max Verstappen of “cheating” during the formation lap. The McLaren driver ...26 Nov 2025 12:41
-
Norris Under Fire After Las Vegas GP: “Come On, Lando!”
Lando Norris has been heavily criticised by Formula 1 analyst Peter Windsor after losing the lead at the start of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. According to Windsor, Norris’ d...26 Nov 2025 09:38
-
Marko Mocks Norris After Costly Error in Las Vegas
Helmut Marko did not hold back after Lando Norris threw away his advantage at the start of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The McLaren driver lost the lead within seconds, a moment th...26 Nov 2025 07:36
-
Verstappen Can Forget the Title: “Norris Has Beaten Him”
Juan Pablo Montoya believes Max Verstappen is no longer in the championship fight. According to the former Formula 1 race winner, Lando Norris has simply been the stronger drive...20 Nov 2025 09:38
-
Button Predicts World Championship: “Norris Is in Top Form”
Jenson Button believes Lando Norris is on track to become world champion, predicting that the McLaren driver will carry his current form into next season. The 2009 world champio...19 Nov 2025 11:40
-
McLaren Responds to Critical Norris: “We Have the Data Now”
McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has pushed back against Lando Norris' concerns heading into the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Norris said earlier this week that McLaren still l...18 Nov 2025 13:42
-
Former World Champion Dismisses McLaren Theory: “Nonsense”
Alan Jones has no time for the theory circulating among some fans that McLaren is favouring Lando Norris over Oscar Piastri. According to the 1980 world champion, the idea that ...17 Nov 2025 12:41
-
Booing Norris: Where Does the Responsibility of Team Members End?
Booing directed at Lando Norris has become a near-permanent feature of recent podium ceremonies. What began as isolated incidents at specific circuits has grown into a recurring...14 Nov 2025 18:47
-
Marko Hopes Norris Crashes: “Otherwise Verstappen Has No Chance”
Max Verstappen still has a mathematical chance of winning the Formula 1 world title, but he faces a huge deficit to championship leader Lando Norris. Red Bull advisor Helmut Mar...14 Nov 2025 07:36
-
Thumbs Down for Norris: What This Moment Reveals About F1 Culture
The image spread across the world within minutes. A Racing Bulls staff member giving a thumbs down to Lando Norris after the Brazilian Grand Prix. A gesture lasting barely a sec...13 Nov 2025 17:46
-
Norris Hits Back at Critics After Brazil Win: “Ignore Everyone Talking Rubbish!”
Lando Norris has fired back at his critics after a dominant weekend at the São Paulo Grand Prix. The British driver, who now leads the world championship, says he pays no...12 Nov 2025 10:39
-
Inside McLaren: how to stop Norris–Piastri rivalry from polarising the team
McLaren celebrated success in Brazil, but team principal Andrea Stella left São Paulo with a note of caution. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finished close again, and whi...10 Nov 2025 19:48
-
Sky Sports panel: “Norris has one hand on the title”
Lando Norris did not just win in Brazil, he owned the weekend. Sprint and grand prix, start and restart, the McLaren driver extended a run of form that has flipped the champions...10 Nov 2025 09:38
-
Norris vs Piastri: why being aggressive in Brazil finally pays off
Inside McLaren, the battle for supremacy is heating up. With the championship on the line, Oscar Piastri has admitted he wants to drive more aggressively to fight back against t...06 Nov 2025 17:47
-
Lando Norris ready for Brazil: “I’m going for maximum points”
Lando Norris arrives in São Paulo as the new leader of the Formula 1 world championship, and his focus couldn’t be clearer, he’s targeting nothing less than m...05 Nov 2025 11:41
-
Ecclestone claims McLaren is favouring Norris over Piastri
It was supposed to be McLaren’s dream season. Two young stars, equal machinery, and a promise of fair racing under the now-famous “papaya rules.” But as Lando ...05 Nov 2025 07:36
-
Norris and Piastri look ahead: “Everything is still open in the title fight with Verstappen”
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are heading into the most crucial phase of their Formula 1 careers. With just four races remaining in the 2025 season, the world championship batt...04 Nov 2025 11:40
-
Norris Praised for His Character: "That’s Actually a Superpower"
Lando Norris is enjoying a phenomenal second half of the Formula 1 season. The Briton has faced plenty of criticism in recent months for his openness after making mistakes, but ...31 Oct 2025 13:43
-
McLaren Praises Oscar Piastri After Mexico GP: “Oscar Can Be Proud of Himself”
It wasn’t the easiest weekend for Oscar Piastri, but the McLaren driver still managed to end the Mexican Grand Prix on a positive note. Finishing fifth at the Autód...29 Oct 2025 11:40
-
Lando Norris Takes Control at McLaren: “Now I Finally Have the Car I Want”
Lando Norris is in the form of his life. The McLaren driver dominated the Mexican Grand Prix to take the championship lead from teammate Oscar Piastri, continuing a stunning run...29 Oct 2025 09:38
-
Norris' masterful comeback - from written off to championship leader in Mexico
Late August, many wrote off Lando Norris. The Zandvoort DNF hurt. Engine failure, closing stages, 34 points behind Piastri. Game over, they thought. They were wrong. Mexico was ...28 Oct 2025 16:45
-
Could Norris Have Beaten Verstappen in Austin? “I Could Keep Up with Max”
Max Verstappen once again reigned supreme in Austin, but Lando Norris showed that the gap between Red Bull and McLaren might be smaller than it looked on paper. The Brit finishe...21 Oct 2025 07:36
-
Norris gets reprimand but Papaya war at McLaren continues to rage
The champagne of the constructors' championship has barely dried and the atmosphere at McLaren has already turned again. Lando Norris has taken internal responsibility for t...17 Oct 2025 13:42
-
Norris clashes with Piastri as McLaren team dynamics explode
The 2025 Singapore Grand Prix won't be remembered as the race where McLaren secured their tenth constructors' title. It was the moment when the title fight between Lando...10 Oct 2025 07:37
-
Ecclestone Slams McLaren: “They Want Norris as World Champion”
McLaren sparked controversy at Monza last weekend after issuing a team order that forced Oscar Piastri to hand back his position to teammate Lando Norris. The decision has now d...09 Sep 2025 16:09
-
The livery of McLaren MCL35M for season 2021
McLaren revealed the livery of its new car MCL35M for season 2021 and became the first Formula1 team which presented its livery. The colours of the new car are familiar to the ...16 Feb 2021 15:00
-
Drivers pay tribute to Anthoine Hubert ahead of Belgian Grand Prix
Multiple drivers have paid tribute to the late Anthoine Hubert ahead of this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, after an accident during the Formula 2 feature race at the event l...26 Aug 2020 13:27
-
Norris blames turn one hastiness on losing positions
McLaren's Lando Norris has put his poor performance during Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix down to his cautiousness at turn one, which saw him drop two positions at the star...18 Aug 2020 09:53
-
Norris: Current Pirelli tyres preventing drivers from pushing hard on lap one
Lando Norris has spoken about the difficulty of managing the current specification of Pirelli tyres, stating that drivers are unable to push as hard as they would like on the op...03 Aug 2020 13:05
-
Norris unveils helmet designed by young fan for British GP
Lando Norris has unveiled a new helmet design that he will use for this weekend's British Grand Prix. A number of weeks ago, Norris opened a competition for fans to send in...30 Jul 2020 15:04
-
Norris rues ‘screwing everything up’ at Hungarian GP start
Lando Norris has accepted the blame for having his Hungarian Grand Prix compromised after he “screwed everything up” on the opening lap of the race. The McLaren qua...21 Jul 2020 10:20
27 Jul 2026 12:17
-
12:17F1
23 Jul 2026 12:10
-
12:10F1
16 Jul 2026 15:17
-
15:17F1
03 Jul 2026 12:15
-
12:15F1
25 Jun 2026 14:33
-
14:33F1
22 Jun 2026 17:14
-
17:14F1
17 Jun 2026 14:59
-
14:59F1
16 Jun 2026 12:45
-
12:45F1
09 Jun 2026 11:56
-
11:56F1
03 Jun 2026 13:42
-
13:42F1
02 Jun 2026 15:31
-
15:31F1
-
10:20F1
26 May 2026 12:53
-
12:53F1
18 May 2026 17:56
-
17:56F1
30 Apr 2026 10:29
-
10:29F1
22 Apr 2026 16:21
-
16:21F1
13 Mar 2026 15:22
-
15:22F1
09 Mar 2026 11:17
-
11:17F1
25 Feb 2026 14:39
-
14:39F1
11 Feb 2026 12:16
-
12:16F1
-
10:13F1
09 Feb 2026 14:56
-
14:56F1
29 Jan 2026 11:15
-
11:15F1
23 Jan 2026 16:06
-
16:06F1
-
12:01F1
-
10:57F1
21 Jan 2026 11:12
-
11:12F1
19 Jan 2026 12:09
-
12:09F1
16 Jan 2026 11:11
-
11:11F1
12 Jan 2026 13:19
-
13:19F1
24 Dec 2025 12:41
-
12:41F1
23 Dec 2025 12:41
-
12:41F1
10 Dec 2025 12:41
-
12:41F1
08 Dec 2025 08:37
-
08:37F1
-
07:36F1
02 Dec 2025 12:41
-
12:41F1
28 Nov 2025 08:37
-
08:37F1
-
07:36F1
27 Nov 2025 12:41
-
12:41F1
26 Nov 2025 12:41
-
12:41F1
-
09:38F1
-
07:36F1
20 Nov 2025 09:38
-
09:38F1
19 Nov 2025 11:40
-
11:40F1
18 Nov 2025 13:42
-
13:42F1
17 Nov 2025 12:41
-
12:41F1
14 Nov 2025 18:47
-
18:47F1
-
07:36F1
13 Nov 2025 17:46
-
17:46F1
12 Nov 2025 10:39
-
10:39F1
10 Nov 2025 19:48
-
19:48F1
-
09:38F1
06 Nov 2025 17:47
-
17:47F1
05 Nov 2025 11:41
-
11:41F1
-
07:36F1
04 Nov 2025 11:40
-
11:40F1
31 Oct 2025 13:43
-
13:43F1
29 Oct 2025 11:40
-
11:40F1
-
09:38F1
28 Oct 2025 16:45
-
16:45F1
21 Oct 2025 07:36
-
07:36F1
17 Oct 2025 13:42
-
13:42F1
10 Oct 2025 07:37
-
07:37F1
09 Sep 2025 16:09
-
16:09F1
16 Feb 2021 15:00
-
15:00F1
26 Aug 2020 13:27
-
13:27F1
18 Aug 2020 09:53
-
09:53F1
03 Aug 2020 13:05
-
13:05F1
30 Jul 2020 15:04
-
15:04F1
21 Jul 2020 10:20
-
10:20F1
-
SerieTeamYear#
-
F1McLaren4
-
F1McLaren201847
-
F2Carlin201819
-
F1McLaren2017
-
F2Campos Racing201711
Statistics Lando Norris
-
Amount of victories11
-
Amount of podiums46
-
Total races161
-
Total races with points127
-
Amount of poles16
-
Times beaten team member (race)61
-
Times beaten team member (qualis)47
-
Average points per grandprix9
-
Average starting position6
-
Average finish position7
-
Average positions gained0
-
Highest position1
-
DateGrand PrixQR
-
24 - 26 Jul11
-
17 - 19 Jul137
-
3 - 5 Jul64
-
26 - 28 Jun67
-
12 - 14 Jun3
-
5 - 7 Jun819
-
22 - 24 May18
-
1 - 3 May42
-
27 - 29 Mar5
-
13 - 15 Mar20
-
6 - 8 Mar65
-
5 - 7 Dec23
-
28 - 30 Nov24
-
21 - 23 Nov19
-
7 - 9 Nov11
-
24 - 26 Oct11
-
17 - 19 Oct22
-
3 - 5 Oct53
-
19 - 21 Sep77
-
5 - 7 Sep22
-
29 - 31 Aug18
-
1 - 3 Aug31
-
25 - 27 Jul12
-
4 - 6 Jul31
-
27 - 29 Jun1
-
13 - 15 Jun718
-
30 - 1 Jun22
-
23 - 25 May11
-
16 - 18 May42
-
2 - 4 May22
-
18 - 20 Apr104
-
11 - 13 Apr63
-
4 - 6 Apr22
-
21 - 23 Mar2
-
14 - 16 Mar11
-
6 - 8 Dec11
-
29 - 1 Dec310
-
22 - 24 Nov6
-
1 - 3 Nov16
-
25 - 27 Oct32
-
18 - 20 Oct14
-
20 - 22 Sep1
-
13 - 15 Sep154
-
30 - 1 Sep3
-
23 - 25 Aug11
-
26 - 28 Jul45
-
19 - 21 Jul12
-
5 - 7 Jul33
-
28 - 30 Jun220
-
21 - 23 Jun12
-
7 - 9 Jun32
-
24 - 26 May44
-
17 - 19 May22
-
3 - 5 May51
-
19 - 21 Apr42
-
5 - 7 Apr35
-
22 - 24 Mar33
-
7 - 9 Mar68
-
29 - 2 Mar76
-
24 - 26 Nov55
-
17 - 19 Nov1520
-
3 - 5 Nov62
-
27 - 29 Oct175
-
20 - 22 Oct22
-
6 - 8 Oct103
-
22 - 24 Sep32
-
15 - 17 Sep42
-
1 - 3 Sep98
-
25 - 27 Aug27
-
28 - 30 Jul77
-
21 - 23 Jul32
-
7 - 9 Jul22
-
30 - 2 Jul44
-
16 - 18 Jun713
-
2 - 4 Jun317
-
26 - 28 May109
-
5 - 7 May1617
-
28 - 30 Apr9
-
31 - 2 Apr136
-
17 - 19 Mar1917
-
3 - 5 Mar1117
-
18 - 20 Nov76
-
11 - 13 Nov618
-
28 - 30 Oct89
-
21 - 23 Oct66
-
7 - 9 Oct10
-
30 - 2 Oct64
-
9 - 11 Sep37
-
2 - 4 Sep7
-
26 - 28 Aug1712
-
29 - 31 Jul47
-
22 - 24 Jul57
-
8 - 10 Jul117
-
1 - 3 Jul6
-
17 - 19 Jun1415
-
10 - 12 Jun9
-
27 - 29 May56
-
20 - 22 May118
-
6 - 8 May19
-
22 - 24 Apr53
-
8 - 10 Apr45
-
25 - 27 Mar117
-
18 - 20 Mar1315
-
10 - 12 Dec37
-
3 - 5 Dec710
-
19 - 21 Nov49
-
12 - 14 Nov510
-
5 - 7 Nov1810
-
22 - 24 Oct78
-
8 - 10 Oct77
-
24 - 26 Sep17
-
10 - 12 Sep32
-
3 - 5 Sep1310
-
27 - 29 Aug1514
-
30 - 1 Aug15
-
16 - 18 Jul54
-
2 - 4 Jul23
-
25 - 27 Jun35
-
18 - 20 Jun85
-
4 - 6 Jun95
-
20 - 23 May3
-
7 - 9 May8
-
30 - 2 May5
-
16 - 18 Apr3
-
26 - 28 Mar74
-
11 - 13 Dec45
-
4 - 6 Dec10
-
27 - 29 Nov4
-
13 - 15 Nov158
-
31 - 1 Nov8
-
23 - 25 Oct13
-
9 - 11 Oct16
-
25 - 27 Sep15
-
11 - 13 Sep116
-
4 - 6 Sep4
-
28 - 30 Aug107
-
14 - 16 Aug10
-
7 - 9 Aug109
-
31 - 2 Aug55
-
17 - 19 Jul813
-
10 - 12 Jul95
-
3 - 5 Jul33
-
29 - 1 Dec68
-
15 - 17 Nov108
-
1 - 3 Nov87
-
25 - 27 Oct820
-
11 - 13 Oct811
-
27 - 29 Sep78
-
20 - 22 Sep97
-
6 - 8 Sep1610
-
30 - 1 Sep1111
-
2 - 4 Aug79
-
26 - 28 Jul1918
-
12 - 14 Jul11
-
28 - 30 Jun56
-
21 - 23 Jun59
-
7 - 9 Jun820
-
23 - 26 May1211
-
10 - 12 May1020
-
26 - 28 Apr78
-
12 - 14 Apr1518
-
29 - 31 Mar96
-
15 - 17 Mar12
Give your opinion!
Driver characteristics
- Team -
- Points 1,527
- Podiums 46
- Grand Prix 161
- Country United Kingdom
- Date of b. Nov 13 1999 (26)
- Place of b. Glastonbury, United Kingdom
- Weight 64 kg
- Length 1.7 m
- 65,038 comments on
- 17 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Lando Norris