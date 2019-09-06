Lando Norris is a British racing driver who was born on 13 November 1999 in Bristol, England. Norris is the son of Adam Norris, one of Bristol's richest people. Norris was educated at a private school in Street, Somerset. Norris has a Belgian mother. This makes Norris the third driver on the current grid to have a Belgian mother.
Norris was initially not interested in motorsports. His interest changed and eventually, he decided to go karting. He started his career in karting at the age of seven. In 2013 he became world champion in Bahrain, won the WSK Euro Series and won several other championships. In 2014 he rode his first race in the Ginetta Junior Championship.
In 2015 he joined the MSA championship, drove races in Formula 4 and became champion of the Toyota Racing Series in 2016. This was followed by the titles in the Formula Renault 2.0 NEZ Championship, the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 and in 2017 he became champion of the FIA European Formula 3 Championship. In 2017 he made his Formula 1 debut during a test in Hungary.
Norris competed with compatriot George Russell for the title in the Formula 2 championship. Despite a good start of the championship and nine podiums, he had to concede defeat to Russell. Norris made his Formula 1 debut for McLaren at the 2019 Australian Grand Prix. The Briton had been a member of the McLaren family since Zak Brown's appointment as CEO.
Lando Norris has had his fair share of bad luck in his first year at McLaren, and in Belgium the British rookie was only one lap away from a career-best fifth place until his po...
Lando Norris will use a helmet livery inspired by MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi this weekend at the Italian Grand Prix. Norris has often spoken about Rossi and his admiration f...
Lando Norris admits it's "annoying" that he has had a number of reliability issues that have cost him strong results this season. The British driver was running i...
Lando Norris is wearing a leg brace as a precaution a week before the Belgian Grand Prix kicks. The Briton showed the leg brace while streaming on Twitch on Sunday night, raisi...
Lando Norris says that he never believed that he could reach Formula 1 until he secured a drive with McLaren for 2019. The young Brit was quickly promoted to Formula 1 when&nbs...
Lando Norris admits he didn't expect to have such high confidence levels after his first half-season in Formula 1. The 19-year-old made his F1 debut earlier this year at th...
McLaren's Lando Norris has insisted that he is happy with his ninth place finish in last Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix, despite a pitstop error costing him time and drop...
Lando Norris endured a tough day at the Hungaroring, as he missed out on most of the second practice session with a hydraulic leak. The FP2 session was interrupted by rain, how...
Lando Norris has revealed that his German Grand Prix was almost over before it started, as he was caught out by the wet conditions on his preparation laps. The drag strip at be...
Lando Norris is set to start the German Grand Prix from 19th on the grid after McLaren changed parts on his car overnight. The Woking squad discovered an issue with the B...
The stewards have opted not to launch an investigation into the incident involving Lando Norris and Alexander Albon at the end of Q1. Albon was heard complaining over the radio...
McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl says the team understands that there is a high priority to sort out the problems it has been having through slow-speed corners. McLaren has...
2016 Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg believes that Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris wouldn't get along if McLaren was more competitive. The 2019 McLaren racers have enjo...
McLaren CEO Zak Brown has praised Lando Norris' maturity in 2019, in what is the Briton's rookie year in Formula 1. Norris has made very few errors so far at McLaren, w...
Williams driver George Russell said that his first home Grand Prix was a brilliant experience and that he was not expecting the level of support that he received from the fans. ...
Lando Norris believes a mistimed strategy call cost him the opportunity to score points in his maiden British Grand Prix. Norris qualified in an impressive eighth place for McL...
Lando Norris has played down McLaren's pace at Silverstone, insisting that it isn't in a position where it can expect to make it to the final stage of qualifying. On Sa...
McLaren came away from Friday at the British Grand Prix pleased with a 'productive' day of running. The Woking squad ended the second practice session with both cars in...
Lando Norris says that he was always relaxed over his future in Formula 1, following confirmation that he would stay at McLaren in 2020. The Woking squad announced on Tuesday, ...
McLaren has announced that Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris will form McLaren's line-up in 2020. Sainz joined McLaren for the 2019 season, after spending time with Toro Rosso ...
Lando Norris believes it would be a shame to lose a track as "insane" as Silverstone from the Formula 1 calendar. Heading into the British Grand Prix this weekend, do...
McLaren's Lando Norris has praised the improved atmosphere within the team, that has contributed to the Woking squads ruined form in 2019. Norris, who was promoted to a ful...
Lando Norris believes that McLaren can challenge at Red Bull in qualifying at some events later this year. McLaren has been able to get the better of Pierre Gasly on a nu...
McLaren's Lando Norris says he found it fun to be able to pressure Lewis Hamilton for third position on the opening lap of Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix. Norri...
Sebastian Vettel admits he enjoyed his fight with both McLarens after the start of the French Grand Prix. Starting from seventh on the grid, Vettel lost a spot on the run to Tu...
McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl has confirmed that hydraulic issues were behind Lando Norris' late-race collapse in speed, which cost him a number of positions. ...
Lando Norris says McLaren needs to look into where it is finding pace after his impressive P5 result in qualifying at the Circuit Paul Ricard. The Briton will share the third r...
Lando Norris insists that McLaren still has a lot of work to do if it wants to stay at the head of the midfield for the remainder of the weekend. At the end of FP2, Norris was ...
A number of drivers have given their opinion on Sebastian Vettel's time penalty from the Canadian Grand Prix, that stripped Vettel and Ferrari of victory. Vettel slid acros...
Lando Norris says both he and McLaren are not sure what caused the Briton's issues that put him out of the Canadian Grand Prix. Norris was struggling with his brakes for a ...
Lando Norris believes that there was 'no chance' that he could have beaten the Renault drivers in qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix, as the McLaren rookie finished ...
Lando Norris says McLaren's strong top ten finish was down to the team doing its homework prior to the race. While the Briton finished outside the top ten, teammate Carlos ...
McLaren driver Lando Norris reckons that there was not a lot more that he could do after finishing just shy of the points, eventually finishing in eleventh positi...
Lando Norris has revealed that he is working with a mind coach to fight confidence problems that have plagued his career. The Briton is competing in his maiden Formula 1 season...
Sergio Perez believes that both McLarens that finished behind him at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday were "a lot faster" than Racing Point. Perez managed to secur...
Lando Norris says that safety car restarts won't be as exciting this year due to a slight change in the regulations. In previous years on race restarts, drivers were allowe...
Lando Norris says that it is hard to judge how much to push when saving tyres in Formula 1. 2019 marks Norris' first year in the pinnacle series, having spent his 2018 camp...
Lando Norris says that McLaren's qualifying result in Shanghai paints a truer picture of where the team is in the pecking order. After Q3 appearances in Australia and Bahra...
Lando Norris believes that McLaren's strong point lies in its ability to extract everything it can from its race car. After a tough start to the year in Melbourne that saw ...
Lando Norris hopes that he will be involved in more on-track battles in China after he fought his way up the field in Bahrain two weeks ago. The Briton will take part in his th...
After a somewhat positive start to the 2019 season for McLaren, Lando Norris says that the Woking squad's pace is better than what it originally thought. Norris crossed the...
Lewis Hamilton Hamilton did not have the car to challenge Ferrari in qualifying, or for most of the race. However, after changing tyres he had a few good battles on his second ...
Lando Norris was left beaming after he secured his first points finish in Formula 1. The Briton managed to cross the line in sixth place in Bahrain, taking McLaren's b...
Lando Norris was left annoyed after failing to claim a top ten finish in Melbourne. The Briton started his maiden Grand Prix in eighth place but dropped out of the p...
Lando Norris says that his result in qualifying was not a one-off display, as he made it into Q3 ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz. Sainz dropped out of the session in Q1, wi...
Lando Norris says that he feels "ready" for the challenges that lie ahead as he heads into his maiden Formula 1 weekend. The Briton will race with McLaren this year, ...
The second week of pre-season testing has concluded, with the four days of running providing us with more insights into how the 2019 season could shape up. Below, we'v...
McLaren rookie Lando Norris is feeling confident ahead of his F1 debut with the team in Melbourne in two weeks' time. Norris concluded his testing program on Thursday as tea...
Charles Leclerc topped the morning session from day seven of testing in Barcelona, heading the timesheets with a 1:16.361. The lap time marks the fastest we've seen at pre-...
Lando Norris ended the opening day of test two in Barcelona on top of the timesheets, despite causing two red flags throughout the day. The Briton stopped on the exit of Turn 3...
Three members of the McLaren team have been treated at the Circuit’de Catalunya's medical centre for burn injuries after a fire broke out in the team's garage. The...
Nico Hulkenberg has topped the final day of test one from the Circuit de Catalunya. The German set a 1:17.393, the fastest time that has been set so far this week. Hulkenberg c...
Alexander Albon has topped the morning session from the final day of test one in Barcelona. The Thai-British driver's fastest lap was set on the C5 tyres, the softest in Pi...
Lando Norris was pleased with his run in the McLaren MCL34 on Tuesday, as he managed to complete a solid 104 laps. The laps were to conduct aero correlation tests and added...
Charles Leclerc has topped the morning test session in Barcelona, setting a lap time of 1:18.247. Leclerc's fastest time was just a tenth slower than Vettel's fas...
McLaren's rookie driver Lando Norris says there is no chance that he will be seduced into a party lifestyle by the glamour of Formula 1. The 19-year-old said that...
Check out the latest driver and team developments from social media! View this post on Instagram ...
Carlos Sainz is remaining cautious over making predictions for McLaren in 2019. The Woking squad endured a difficult 2018 campaign, failing to successfully develop th...
McLaren has become the latest team to release its 2019 challenger, today unveiling the MCL34 at its launch held at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking. The MCL34 will be the...
McLaren has confirmed that its new managing director Andreas Seidl will start his new role on May 1, 2019. McLaren confirmed in January that Seidl would join it and manage ...
2019 Toro Rosso driver Alexander Albon is not setting any targets for himself for his maiden season in Formula 1. The British-Thai driver received an F1 promotion after the...
McLaren CEO Zack Brown says it is extremely important that Formula 1 introduces the new planned regulations for the 2021 season. The sport is set to run with revised engine...
Lando Norris says that beating teammate Carlos Sainz in 2019 is an unrealistic expectation for his maiden season in Formula 1. The Briton will make his debut in just under two m...
Stoffel Vandoorne says that he is enjoying life outside of Formula 1, following his exit from the pinnacle series. Vandoorne raced two seasons with McLaren before being dropped ...
Carlos Sainz believes that his evolution at Renault will help him throughout his first year at McLaren. The Spaniard will race for the struggling Woking squad alongside roo...
Carlos Sainz has warned McLaren that it can't become too excited with its aims for the 2019 season. The Woking squad had a difficult 2018 campaign, as it failed to succ...
McLaren recognises that Lando Norris will make some rookie mistakes in 2019, according to team boss Zak Bown. The 19-year-old will take part in his F1 debut later this year at t...
In years gone by, there have been calls for an injection of young drivers into Formula 1, with the hope and belief that they possess talent and flair. We have seen a sprink...
Formula 1 rookie Lando Norris has spoke of big changes he can see in how the McLaren team has approached the development of this season's car as opposed to other years. Norr...
McLaren has announced that it will launch its 2019 car on the 14th February, four days before pre-season action kicks off in Barcelona. The car will be unveiled two days af...
