Max Verstappen says Red Bull “maybe has a chance” in Abu Dhabi, although he remains cautious about the team’s true pace heading into the final race of the season. The Dutchman admits the RB21 still behaves unpredictably from weekend to weekend, making it difficult to know where the car will stand against McLaren and Mercedes.

After taking victory in Qatar, Verstappen looked more comfortable, yet he is not convinced the car has suddenly become consistent. He stresses that the Yas Marina layout has not always been a perfect fit for Red Bull and believes McLaren will once again start the weekend as the favourite.

Speaking ahead of the finale, Verstappen gave an honest assessment of Red Bull’s outlook.

“The Car Is Still Up and Down”

Talking to Viaplay, Verstappen explained that the RB21 still reacts differently to small setup changes. “The car is still up and down. Some weekends it feels very good, and the next weekend it feels completely different. That makes it hard to predict anything.”

He added that the combination of bumps, tyre wear and track evolution in Abu Dhabi could expose those weaknesses. “It is not the easiest track for us. There are good sections, but also parts where we struggle a bit more.”

Despite his victory in Qatar, Verstappen stressed that the result does not guarantee momentum. “What happened last weekend does not mean it will be the same here.”

McLaren Remains the Benchmark

Verstappen made clear that he still sees McLaren as the fastest car over a race distance. “McLaren has been strong everywhere. Their degradation is good, their pace is good. I expect them to be very quick again.”

He also warned that Mercedes could reappear as a threat. “On certain tracks they suddenly look competitive. If they get the balance right, they can be in the fight too.”

A Chance If Everything Comes Together

Even with the uncertainty, Verstappen has not ruled out a strong weekend. “If we get everything right, maybe we have a chance. We need to be sharp from the first session and understand the tyres quickly. That will be very important here.”

He noted that long-run pace has been Red Bull’s main focus in recent races. “If we find a good balance in the race trim, the result will come. But it needs to be perfect.”

Enjoying the Final Weekend

Verstappen said he is simply happy to end the season with another competitive car. “It has been a tough year at times, but also enjoyable. We fought hard and improved a lot. Now we will try to finish on a high.”

Whether Red Bull can mount one final challenge remains to be seen, but Verstappen’s message is clear: the opportunity is there, but only if everything clicks.