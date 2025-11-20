user icon
Surprising Claim: "Hamilton and Ferrari Could Find Success Then"

Surprising Claim: “Hamilton and Ferrari Could Find Success Then”

James Hinchcliffe believes that despite Ferrari’s current struggles, Lewis Hamilton could still achieve major success with the Scuderia once the new 2026 regulations arrive. According to the former IndyCar star, the combination of a full technical reset and Hamilton’s experience offers Ferrari a rare chance to rebuild from the ground up. 

Hamilton’s first season in red has been turbulent. Public criticism from Ferrari president John Elkann, inconsistent car performance and missed opportunities have all shaped the narrative of his debut year. But Hinchcliffe argues that judging the partnership now is premature. 

Instead, he believes the sport is heading toward a moment that could completely reshuffle the competitive order. 

“2026 Changes Everything” 

Speaking to AS-Web, Hinchcliffe said Ferrari’s struggles in 2024 and 2025 should not be seen as an indicator for the long term. “In 2026 everything changes. New engines, new aerodynamics, new energy systems. That is a huge reset. If Ferrari gets it right, Hamilton can absolutely have success with them.” 

Hinchcliffe believes Hamilton’s experience with multiple eras of regulation gives him an edge. “He has lived through big rule changes before. That knowledge will be invaluable. If anyone knows how to lead a team through a reset, it is Lewis.” 

Current Difficulties Do Not Define the Future 

Hinchcliffe was keen to stress that Hamilton’s early Ferrari struggles do not diminish his potential. “It is easy to criticise now because the results are not what people expected. But this is a long-term project. Ferrari is preparing for a future cycle, not just the next race.” 

He also noted that teams can drastically change their fortunes during a regulation shift. “Look at 2014. Look at 2022. One good concept can transform everything. Ferrari has the resources to get that right.”

A Fresh Start for Ferrari 

Hinchcliffe believes the relationship between Hamilton and Ferrari will stabilise with time. “Right now there is a lot of noise, but that is normal at Ferrari. What matters is that both sides stay focused on development.” 

He added that Hamilton remains one of the strongest drivers on the grid. “His racecraft, his tyre management, his experience under pressure, all of that will matter more in 2026 than it does today.” 

“Do Not Count Them Out” 

Hinchcliffe concluded that both Hamilton and Ferrari have too much pedigree to be dismissed. “You should never rule out a partnership like this. If they nail the 2026 car, they can win together. The ingredients are there.” 

While the current season has produced more questions than answers for Ferrari, Hinchcliffe believes the real test will come when the sport undergoes its next major evolution. And in that scenario, he sees Hamilton perfectly positioned to lead the team.

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

