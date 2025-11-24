Max Verstappen left Las Vegas not only with a dominant victory, but also with a hint of mystery surrounding a potential new race number for next season. The Dutchman was in high spirits after winning the Grand Prix for the second time and used the post-race media moment to tease the possibility of switching from his current number.

At present, Verstappen carries start number 1, the exclusive right of the reigning world champion. Should he lose the title, he would be required to return to his familiar number 33. However, during a recent meeting, the F1 Commission agreed that drivers may change their number once during their active Formula 1 career, opening the door to a possible switch.

In the run-up to the race in Nevada, the topic gained momentum. Verstappen himself added fuel to the speculation.

Verstappen Teases Multiple Options

Ahead of the Las Vegas weekend, Verstappen admitted he has been thinking about alternatives. He said he would “quite like” number 3, although that option would require approval from Daniel Ricciardo, who officially owns it. In a humorous moment later in the weekend, Verstappen even joked that number 69 appealed to him.

After his victory, Verstappen was directly asked whether he had already made a decision. During the FIA press conference, he smiled and replied, “I am considering many different options at the moment!”

When the reporter from NBC pressed him once more, Verstappen answered curtly but playfully: “No. I will let you know when I have made my choice!”

A Return to Number 1 Still Possible

There is also a chance that nothing changes. If Verstappen claims the title again, he may keep number 1 for another season. Thanks to the double disqualification of both McLarens in Las Vegas, the four-time world champion now sits just 24 points behind championship leader Lando Norris. With two races still on the calendar, the fight is far from finished.

If Verstappen manages to overturn the deficit, the familiar number 1 remains his. If not, the fans may see a new number appear on the side of his Red Bull next season.

Either way, Verstappen has ensured that even a small detail like a start number has become part of the late-season intrigue.