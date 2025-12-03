user icon
Team Boss Believes Verstappen Can Still Win the World Title

Sauber team boss Jonathan Wheatley believes Max Verstappen can still become world champion, insisting the Dutchman has both the speed and the strategic support needed to overturn the remaining deficit. Wheatley, who once worked closely with Verstappen during his Red Bull years, says the momentum in recent races proves that the three-time world champion remains the most dangerous driver on the grid when the pressure rises. 

Wheatley also highlighted the key role of Red Bull strategist Hannah Schmitz, calling her racecraft “one of the most decisive weapons” in Verstappen’s title fight. With only one Grand Prix left, he sees Red Bull’s experience as a factor that could tilt the finale in Verstappen’s favour. 

Speaking to F1 media ahead of Abu Dhabi, Wheatley explained why he refuses to rule out a dramatic late twist. 

“With Max, Anything Is Possible”

Wheatley told F1 Nation that Verstappen’s recent form shows he should never be underestimated. “With Max, anything is possible. He has been in this situation before. He knows exactly what it takes.” 

He added that Verstappen’s mental strength sets him apart. “Pressure does not get to him. He becomes even sharper. That is why he is so dangerous in a title fight.” 

Wheatley believes the gap in the standings does not reflect Verstappen’s underlying performance. “The points say one thing, but the momentum says something else. Max is coming.” 

Praise for Hannah Schmitz 

The Sauber team boss reserved special praise for Red Bull strategist Hannah Schmitz, who has overseen some of the most decisive race calls of the season. “Hannah is exceptional. Her calmness, her timing, her ability to read a race, it is world class.” 

He said that having Schmitz on the pit wall is a major advantage in high-pressure moments. “When things get chaotic, she is the one you want making the decisions. She finds clarity when others panic.” 

Wheatley added that her influence is often underestimated from the outside. “People talk about the car or the driver, but strategy wins and loses championships. Hannah has proven that many times.” 

Red Bull’s Experience Could Make the Difference 

Despite McLaren’s speed, Wheatley believes Red Bull has a psychological edge in title deciders. “They have been here before. They know how to close out a season. That counts for a lot.” 

He emphasised that Verstappen’s ability to work with his engineers under pressure has been one of Red Bull’s strengths. “The communication is perfect. Max knows what he needs, and the team knows how to give it to him.” 

Looking ahead, Wheatley said he expects a thriller in Abu Dhabi. “Both teams are strong, but if Red Bull executes perfectly, Max can absolutely become champion again.” 

A Final Warning to Rivals 

Wheatley ended with a clear message: ignoring Verstappen is a mistake. “He has pulled off incredible comebacks before. If he is still in the fight on Sunday, watch out. He will not back down.” 

As the paddock prepares for the season finale, Wheatley’s confidence reinforces a growing belief in the paddock: the title race is not over until Verstappen says it is.

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

