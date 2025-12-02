The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix brings the Formula 1 season to a close, and the final weekend of the year comes with an updated timetable. The revised schedule includes the mandatory rookie session in FP1, detailed broadcast times for Dutch viewers and a full overview of when each session starts. With multiple rookie drivers set to take part and the title battle going down to the wire, the season finale promises plenty of interest from the very first lap on Friday.

The FIA confirmed earlier this year that every team must give at least two FP1 outings to young drivers. Abu Dhabi is traditionally the place where most of those final opportunities are completed, meaning several seats on the timing screens will feature new names. Dutch viewers can watch every moment live through Viaplay.

Below is the full overview for the final race weekend.

Friday - Free Practice Sessions

According to the official F1-tijdschema, FP1 begins at 10:30 Dutch time. This session will see the rookies take part, fulfilling the last mandatory slots of the season. Regular drivers will return later in the afternoon for FP2, which starts at 14:00.

FP1

10:30 – 11:30

FP2

14:00 – 15:00

The second session is crucial for the race weekend, as it is the only one held under conditions comparable to qualifying and the Grand Prix.

Saturday – Final Practice and Qualifying

The final practice session (FP3) kicks off at 11:30, giving the teams one more chance to refine setups before qualifying. Temperatures can vary significantly between FP3 and the evening sessions, making this last hour especially important.

FP3

11:30 – 12:30

Qualifying takes place later in the day, at 15:00, and will decide the grid for Sunday’s title-deciding race. With the championship still undecided, tensions are expected to be high.

Kwalificatie

15:00 – 16:00

Sunday – The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The final race of the 2024 season starts at 14:00 Dutch time. With championships still on the line, the 58-lap showdown at Yas Marina could produce one last twist before the winter break.

Grand Prix

14:00

Where to Watch in the Netherlands

All sessions throughout the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend are broadcast live on Viaplay, including the rookie-packed FP1 and the full qualifying and race action.

For fans, this final weekend offers a complete look at the next generation of drivers, the conclusion of the title fight and the very last laps of the 2024 Formula 1 season.