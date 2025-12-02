user icon
icon

Updated Schedule Released for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Updated Schedule Released for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix brings the Formula 1 season to a close, and the final weekend of the year comes with an updated timetable. The revised schedule includes the mandatory rookie session in FP1, detailed broadcast times for Dutch viewers and a full overview of when each session starts. With multiple rookie drivers set to take part and the title battle going down to the wire, the season finale promises plenty of interest from the very first lap on Friday. 

The FIA confirmed earlier this year that every team must give at least two FP1 outings to young drivers. Abu Dhabi is traditionally the place where most of those final opportunities are completed, meaning several seats on the timing screens will feature new names. Dutch viewers can watch every moment live through Viaplay. 

More about F1 News Nürburgring May Adjust Calendar to Accommodate Verstappen

Nürburgring May Adjust Calendar to Accommodate Verstappen

Dec 17
 Horner in Talks With Alpine: Brit Sits Down With Briatore

Horner in Talks With Alpine: Brit Sits Down With Briatore

Dec 17

Below is the full overview for the final race weekend.

Friday - Free Practice Sessions 

According to the official F1-tijdschema, FP1 begins at 10:30 Dutch time. This session will see the rookies take part, fulfilling the last mandatory slots of the season. Regular drivers will return later in the afternoon for FP2, which starts at 14:00. 

FP1 

10:30 – 11:30 

FP2 

14:00 – 15:00 

The second session is crucial for the race weekend, as it is the only one held under conditions comparable to qualifying and the Grand Prix. 

Saturday – Final Practice and Qualifying 

The final practice session (FP3) kicks off at 11:30, giving the teams one more chance to refine setups before qualifying. Temperatures can vary significantly between FP3 and the evening sessions, making this last hour especially important. 

FP3 

11:30 – 12:30 

Qualifying takes place later in the day, at 15:00, and will decide the grid for Sunday’s title-deciding race. With the championship still undecided, tensions are expected to be high. 

Kwalificatie 

15:00 – 16:00 

Sunday – The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 

The final race of the 2024 season starts at 14:00 Dutch time. With championships still on the line, the 58-lap showdown at Yas Marina could produce one last twist before the winter break. 

Grand Prix 

14:00 

Where to Watch in the Netherlands 

All sessions throughout the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend are broadcast live on Viaplay, including the rookie-packed FP1 and the full qualifying and race action. 

For fans, this final weekend offers a complete look at the next generation of drivers, the conclusion of the title fight and the very last laps of the 2024 Formula 1 season.

F1 News

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar