Antonelli Turned to Plan B: “I Felt Comfortable Straight Away”

Kimi Antonelli says his podium in Las Vegas was the result of switching early to “Plan B”, a strategy adjustment that helped him manage tyre graining and stay in contention for the top three. The young Mercedes driver impressed with his calm execution and precise tyre management on a night when several rivals struggled to keep their rubber alive in the extreme conditions. 

The Las Vegas circuit is notorious for sudden temperature drops and poor grip, forcing teams to react quickly to changes in tyre behaviour. For Antonelli, the key was adapting earlier than expected and committing fully to a different strategy than originally planned. 

After crossing the line in third place, Antonelli described the race as one of the most demanding of his young Formula 1 career. 

“The Grip Was Dropping Fast” 

Speaking to Sky Sports, Antonelli explained that his first stint immediately made clear that the tyres needed a different approach. “The grip was dropping fast. I saw the fronts starting

to grain, and at that moment it was clear we had to change the plan. Plan B felt like the safest choice.” 

He said the team reacted quickly and trusted his feedback. “The communication was perfect. They told me to take care of the tyres and stretch the stint as much as possible. From that moment on I was fully in control.” 

A Podium Built on Tyre Management 

Antonelli emphasised that his confidence grew as the race unfolded. “I felt comfortable straight away. Once the tyres stabilised, I could push more. The car felt strong in clean air, and that helped me get the gap I needed.” 

He noted that Las Vegas is a circuit where patience matters more than raw speed. “If you push too early, the tyres are gone. If you wait too long, you lose track position. It is a very delicate balance.” 

Several experienced drivers made mistakes in the same conditions, but Antonelli kept a consistent rhythm from start to finish. 

Learning Under Pressure 

The Mercedes driver said the podium was not just a reward for speed, but for composure. “This weekend was all about learning under pressure. We knew the race would be messy, and you have to stay calm when things get unpredictable.” 

He added that the team’s growing understanding of the car played a major role. “We are improving every weekend. The pace is there. This podium gives us a lot of motivation going into the final races.” 

Eyes on the Next Step 

Antonelli believes Mercedes can build on the momentum. “There is still more to find, but we are going in the right direction. If we keep executing like this, more results will come.” 

For now, the Las Vegas podium stands as another milestone in a rapidly rising career — one shaped not only by speed, but by maturity under pressure.

