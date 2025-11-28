user icon
Verstappen Dismisses McLaren Theory: “F’ck Off!”

Verstappen Dismisses McLaren Theory: "F'ck Off!"

Max Verstappen has fiercely rejected the idea that Oscar Piastri should act as a wingman to support Lando Norris in the title fight. The Dutchman responded explosively when asked about suggestions that McLaren might use team orders to help Norris extend his championship lead. Verstappen made clear he would never accept such a situation and mocked the theory in typically blunt fashion. 

The discussion emerged after the Las Vegas Grand Prix, where Piastri’s pace raised questions about whether McLaren should prioritise Norris in the remaining races. With the championship extremely tight and a sprint weekend ahead in Qatar, the debate intensified. Verstappen, however, wants no part of it. 

Speaking to Dutch media, he delivered one of his most direct reactions of the season.

“No Chance. It Would Never Happen” 

Verstappen told Dutch media  that the idea of forcing a teammate to sacrifice their race is unrealistic. “No chance. It would never happen. If someone said that to me, I would say: f’ck off! I am not moving aside for anyone.” 

He added that expecting Piastri to play the role of support driver is disrespectful. “Oscar is fighting for his own results. You cannot ask a driver at this level to give up a podium or a win. That is not how it works.” 

The Dutchman said such a tactic would damage a team more than it would help. “If you start doing that, you destroy team spirit. It becomes toxic.” 

“Piastri Has Earned the Right to Fight” 

Verstappen praised Piastri’s development and said the Australian deserves full freedom to race. “Oscar has improved massively. He has earned the right to fight for his own success. You cannot take that away from him just because Lando is in a title fight.” 

He noted that Piastri has been one of the most consistent performers this season. “He is fast, he is smart, and he is always there. He is not someone who is going to play second driver.” 

A Mindset Verstappen Applies to Himself 

Verstappen also drew a parallel to his own career. “I would never accept being told to move over. Not when I was younger, not now. Every driver wants to win. That is the mentality you need in Formula 1.”

He insisted that the greatest champions thrive on pure competition, not artificial help. “You need fights. You need pressure. You need teammates pushing each other. That is how you improve.” 

Pressure Rising Before Qatar 

With the Qatar weekend offering two scoring moments, the stakes are rising for both McLaren drivers. Norris leads the championship, but Piastri is still in the hunt. Verstappen believes that forcing team orders at this stage would only weaken McLaren. 

“If they want to win titles long term, they need both drivers to feel valued. Not just one.” 

As the title battle intensifies, Verstappen’s message is unmistakable. No wingmen. No favours. Just racing. 

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

