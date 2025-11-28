Max Verstappen has fiercely rejected the idea that Oscar Piastri should act as a wingman to support Lando Norris in the title fight. The Dutchman responded explosively when asked about suggestions that McLaren might use team orders to help Norris extend his championship lead. Verstappen made clear he would never accept such a situation and mocked the theory in typically blunt fashion.

The discussion emerged after the Las Vegas Grand Prix, where Piastri’s pace raised questions about whether McLaren should prioritise Norris in the remaining races. With the championship extremely tight and a sprint weekend ahead in Qatar, the debate intensified. Verstappen, however, wants no part of it.

Speaking to Dutch media, he delivered one of his most direct reactions of the season.

“No Chance. It Would Never Happen”

Verstappen told Dutch media that the idea of forcing a teammate to sacrifice their race is unrealistic. “No chance. It would never happen. If someone said that to me, I would say: f’ck off! I am not moving aside for anyone.”

He added that expecting Piastri to play the role of support driver is disrespectful. “Oscar is fighting for his own results. You cannot ask a driver at this level to give up a podium or a win. That is not how it works.”

The Dutchman said such a tactic would damage a team more than it would help. “If you start doing that, you destroy team spirit. It becomes toxic.”

“Piastri Has Earned the Right to Fight”

Verstappen praised Piastri’s development and said the Australian deserves full freedom to race. “Oscar has improved massively. He has earned the right to fight for his own success. You cannot take that away from him just because Lando is in a title fight.”

He noted that Piastri has been one of the most consistent performers this season. “He is fast, he is smart, and he is always there. He is not someone who is going to play second driver.”

A Mindset Verstappen Applies to Himself

Verstappen also drew a parallel to his own career. “I would never accept being told to move over. Not when I was younger, not now. Every driver wants to win. That is the mentality you need in Formula 1.”

He insisted that the greatest champions thrive on pure competition, not artificial help. “You need fights. You need pressure. You need teammates pushing each other. That is how you improve.”

Pressure Rising Before Qatar

With the Qatar weekend offering two scoring moments, the stakes are rising for both McLaren drivers. Norris leads the championship, but Piastri is still in the hunt. Verstappen believes that forcing team orders at this stage would only weaken McLaren.

“If they want to win titles long term, they need both drivers to feel valued. Not just one.”

As the title battle intensifies, Verstappen’s message is unmistakable. No wingmen. No favours. Just racing.