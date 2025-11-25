Japanese racing engineer Tomohiko Koike believes Ayumu Iwasa is ready for Formula 1 and would be a stronger long-term option for Red Bull than Yuki Tsunoda. In an extensive analysis, Koike argues that Iwasa has the talent, mentality and technical feedback skills needed to succeed at the highest level. However, the structure at Red Bull and Racing Bulls leaves almost no room for a promotion in the short term.

Iwasa currently races in Super Formula after graduating from Formula 2, where he delivered multiple standout performances. Koike has worked closely with Iwasa in Japan and insists that the young Red Bull junior is the most complete Japanese driver available.

With Tsunoda still fighting to secure his place within the Red Bull system and Liam Lawson also pushing for a 2026 seat, the pressure inside the driver academy remains high.

“Iwasa Is Simply Better Than Tsunoda”

Speaking to AS-Web, Koike did not hold back in his comparison. “Iwasa is simply better than Tsunoda in many areas. He has more natural speed, stronger race intelligence and superior feedback skills. He is the kind of driver who could help a team develop a car in 2026.”

Koike said Iwasa’s maturity is one of his strongest assets. “Ayumu stays calm, even under pressure. He understands the technical side very well. That is why engineers love working with him.”

No Space at Red Bull for Now

Despite his praise, Koike admitted that a promotion is unlikely in the short term. “Red Bull and Racing Bulls already have their direction for 2026. The seats are basically full. Unless something unexpected happens, Iwasa will have to wait.”

He added that this is not a reflection of Iwasa’s quality. “It is purely timing. The Red Bull structure is packed. But if you ask me which Japanese driver is the best suited for F1 at this moment, the answer is Iwasa.”

Tsunoda Under Pressure

Koike’s comments come at a time when Yuki Tsunoda is facing growing scrutiny. The Japanese driver has delivered strong weekends this season, but inconsistency remains a talking point. Internally, Red Bull continues to evaluate Tsunoda, Lawson and several juniors ahead of the 2026 regulation shift.

Koike believes Tsunoda’s future depends entirely on his ability to stabilise. “Yuki has speed. Nobody doubts that. But he needs to show consistency. In Formula 1, that is what keeps you in your seat.”

Iwasa’s Time May Still Come

Koike concluded that Iwasa should stay focused, even if F1 remains out of reach for now. “He will get his chance one day. Drivers with his talent always do. He just has to be patient and keep performing.”

As Red Bull continues to plan for the next era, Iwasa remains one of the most highly rated prospects waiting in the wings.