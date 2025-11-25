user icon
icon

Red Bull Advised on Ideal Tsunoda Replacement

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Red Bull Advised on Ideal Tsunoda Replacement

Japanese racing engineer Tomohiko Koike believes Ayumu Iwasa is ready for Formula 1 and would be a stronger long-term option for Red Bull than Yuki Tsunoda. In an extensive analysis, Koike argues that Iwasa has the talent, mentality and technical feedback skills needed to succeed at the highest level. However, the structure at Red Bull and Racing Bulls leaves almost no room for a promotion in the short term. 

Iwasa currently races in Super Formula after graduating from Formula 2, where he delivered multiple standout performances. Koike has worked closely with Iwasa in Japan and insists that the young Red Bull junior is the most complete Japanese driver available. 

More about Red Bull Racing Nürburgring May Adjust Calendar to Accommodate Verstappen

Nürburgring May Adjust Calendar to Accommodate Verstappen

Dec 17
 Horner in Talks With Alpine: Brit Sits Down With Briatore

Horner in Talks With Alpine: Brit Sits Down With Briatore

Dec 17

With Tsunoda still fighting to secure his place within the Red Bull system and Liam Lawson also pushing for a 2026 seat, the pressure inside the driver academy remains high. 

“Iwasa Is Simply Better Than Tsunoda” 

Speaking to AS-Web, Koike did not hold back in his comparison. “Iwasa is simply better than Tsunoda in many areas. He has more natural speed, stronger race intelligence and superior feedback skills. He is the kind of driver who could help a team develop a car in 2026.”

Koike said Iwasa’s maturity is one of his strongest assets. “Ayumu stays calm, even under pressure. He understands the technical side very well. That is why engineers love working with him.” 

No Space at Red Bull for Now 

Despite his praise, Koike admitted that a promotion is unlikely in the short term. “Red Bull and Racing Bulls already have their direction for 2026. The seats are basically full. Unless something unexpected happens, Iwasa will have to wait.” 

He added that this is not a reflection of Iwasa’s quality. “It is purely timing. The Red Bull structure is packed. But if you ask me which Japanese driver is the best suited for F1 at this moment, the answer is Iwasa.” 

Tsunoda Under Pressure 

Koike’s comments come at a time when Yuki Tsunoda is facing growing scrutiny. The Japanese driver has delivered strong weekends this season, but inconsistency remains a talking point. Internally, Red Bull continues to evaluate Tsunoda, Lawson and several juniors ahead of the 2026 regulation shift. 

Koike believes Tsunoda’s future depends entirely on his ability to stabilise. “Yuki has speed. Nobody doubts that. But he needs to show consistency. In Formula 1, that is what keeps you in your seat.” 

Iwasa’s Time May Still Come 

Koike concluded that Iwasa should stay focused, even if F1 remains out of reach for now. “He will get his chance one day. Drivers with his talent always do. He just has to be patient and keep performing.” 

As Red Bull continues to plan for the next era, Iwasa remains one of the most highly rated prospects waiting in the wings.

F1 News Yuki Tsunoda Ayumu Iwasa Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

JP Yuki Tsunoda 22
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 122
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 114
  • Country JP
  • Date of b. May 11 2000 (25)
  • Place of b. Kanagawa, Japan, JP
  • Weight 54 kg
  • Length 1.59 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar