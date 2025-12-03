user icon
Sky Pundit Feels Sorry for Piastri After McLaren Strategy Blow

Sky Sports commentator Martin Brundle says he feels “genuinely sorry” for Oscar Piastri after McLaren’s strategy in Qatar left the Australian with no chance of fighting for victory. Brundle believes McLaren “broke” Piastri’s race by forcing him into a compromised tyre plan that gave Lando Norris the priority, even though Piastri had the pace to challenge for the win. 

The situation has sparked debate over McLaren’s internal approach as they continue to balance a tight championship fight with Norris against Piastri’s strong performances. Brundle argues that the team needs to be more careful in how it handles both drivers, warning that the decisions made in Qatar risk undermining Piastri’s confidence and momentum. 

Speaking on Sky after the race, Brundle explained why he found the situation so frustrating to watch. 

“They Put Him in an Impossible Position” 

Brundle said McLaren’s call left Piastri with no strategic tools to defend himself. “They put him in an impossible position. He had the speed, he had the rhythm, but they boxed him into a plan that was never going to work.” 

According to Brundle, Piastri’s body language told the story. “You could see the frustration. He was driving beautifully, but he had no chance. And that is tough for a young driver who is trying to build his season.” 

He added that Piastri’s early pace had made him a genuine contender for the win. “He was right there. He deserved the opportunity to fight.” 

Favouring Norris Is Understandable, But Not Like This 

Brundle acknowledged that McLaren’s need to prioritise Norris in a title fight is understandable, but he stressed that the team must avoid hurting Piastri in the process. “Of

course they have to think about the championship. But you cannot wreck Oscar’s race completely. There has to be a balance.” 

He warned that poor internal management can create tensions within a team. “Drivers feel these things. If Oscar keeps getting the short end of the stick, it becomes a problem.” 

Brundle said the best teams know how to support both drivers simultaneously. “Look at the great title-winning operations. They make clear decisions, but they do not compromise the second driver to the point of frustration.” 

Piastri’s Growth Must Not Be Stalled 

The Sky commentator praised Piastri’s maturity throughout the season. “Oscar has been outstanding. He is quick, calm and incredibly sharp. You do not want to blunt that development with decisions that feel unfair.” 

Brundle believes McLaren must be careful heading into Abu Dhabi. “They need both drivers performing at their best. Oscar is vital for strategy, vital for pressure on the rivals and vital for the constructors’ championship.” 

He added that Piastri has handled the challenges professionally. “He never complains publicly. He just gets on with it. That is impressive.” 

A Warning Before the Finale 

As the title fight reaches its climax, Brundle says McLaren cannot afford a repeat of Qatar. “If they mismanage Oscar again, they risk damaging not only the race but the balance inside the team. They need to be smart.” 

For Piastri, the message from Brundle is clear: the talent is there, the speed is there, and he deserves better opportunities to show it.

