Juan Pablo Montoya believes Max Verstappen is no longer in the championship fight. According to the former Formula 1 race winner, Lando Norris has simply been the stronger driver in recent weeks, and Verstappen’s chances of turning the battle around are now minimal.

The Dutchman currently trails Norris by a significant margin. While Verstappen has shown flashes of brilliance, including his spectacular comeback in Brazil, the overall trend of recent races has favoured McLaren. Montoya says the momentum has shifted decisively.

The Colombian, known for his blunt assessments and fearless racing style, argues that Verstappen is still performing at a high level, but Norris is operating with greater consistency and confidence.

“Norris Has Beaten Him in Recent Races”

Speaking to Poker Strategy, Montoya was clear in his evaluation. “Max can forget the title. Norris has beaten him in the last races. When one driver keeps delivering and the other struggles to catch up, the championship is gone.”

Montoya stressed that this does not diminish Verstappen’s quality. “Max is unbelievable. He is one of the best. But right now, Norris is doing a better job and has the team fully behind him.”

Verstappen Still Fighting, but the Gap Is Large

Montoya believes Verstappen’s main issue is that he cannot rely on a perfectly balanced package every weekend. “He is fighting the car more than Norris is. At this stage of the season, you cannot afford that. If the car is not perfect, you lose points.”

He added that McLaren has given Norris a weapon that works everywhere. “The McLaren is strong on every type of circuit. That makes a massive difference.”

“It Is Not Over Because of Max, but Because of the Numbers”

For Montoya, the final verdict comes down to simple mathematics. “It is not over because Max suddenly became worse. It is over because the points gap is too big, and Norris keeps extending it. Max would need luck, retirements, mistakes. That is not how you want to win a championship.”

Still, Montoya expects Verstappen to push hard until the very last race. “He will not give up. Max always fights. But being realistic, the title belongs to Norris unless something crazy happens.”

With only a few races remaining, the pressure on both drivers is immense. According to Montoya, however, the balance has tilted decisively.