Dec 3 2019Album
Dec 3 2019Album
Nov 30 2019Album
Nov 30 2019Album
Nov 30 2019Album
Nov 30 2019Album
Nov 30 2019Album
Nov 29 2019Album
Nov 29 2019Album
Nov 29 2019Album
Nov 29 2019Album
Ex-Renault F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg has admitted that his switch from Force India to Sauber for the 2013 season was not a great move for his career. The German driver made the...
The third DRS zone added at Silverstone for last year's British Grand Prix has been removed ahead of this weekend's addition of the race. The zone allowed for drive...
Ferrari's new team principal Mattia has made it clear that Charles Leclerc will not be restricted when it comes to battling with teammate Sebastian Vettel. He insisted ...
McLaren has confirmed that its new managing director Andreas Seidl will start his new role on May 1, 2019. McLaren confirmed in January that Seidl would join it and manage ...
With pre-season testing just around the corner, most teams will spend the following days pulling the wraps off their 2019 challengers. Haas was the first outfit to showcase its...
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has no worries about Haas' relationship with Ferrari following Sauber's rebranding to Alfa Romeo. Haas carries a strong relatio...
The FIA has officially released the entry list for the 2019 Formula 1 season which confirms that Racing Point will keep its name for the year. It is believed the Silverston...
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner is confident that his team can end the 2019 season as the top midfield team. Haas battled Renault for the 'best of the rest' spot la...
Sauber has officially been renamed Alfa Romeo Racing for the 2019 Formula 1 season. Alfa Romeo joined the Swiss squad as a title sponsor twelve months ago as it started its revi...
Antonio Giovinazzi says that Sauber is targeting the best of the rest slot for the 2019 Formula 1 season. The Hinwil outfit started the 2018 campaign in a poor state, but succes...
Sauber team principal Frederic Vasseur says that the team will judge itself against the top Formula 1 teams next season after a strong 2018 campaign. The Hinwil outfit finished ...
Kimi Raikkonen approached Sauber to see if there was a drive for 2019 after Ferrari had told him that he would be released from his contract. The vacancy appeared at the Swiss t...
IndyCar rookie Marcus Ericsson says that winning races is his goal for the 2019 season. After being ousted as a full-time driver at Alfa Romeo Sauber in Formula 1, the Swede sig...
Sauber has confirmed that it will unveil its new car on the morning of the first pre-season testing date in Barcelona. The Hinwil squad will take the wraps off its car at 8:20 A...
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto described the signing of the 19-year-old son of F1 great Michael Schumacher as having "special emotional meaning". Michael won f...
Robert Kubica says that he is expecting to be more like a rookie rather than a Grand Prix winner and a contester of five Formula 1 seasons this year. The Pole makes his full-ti...
Antonio Giovinazzi says that he will be focusing on his own results for the 2019 season rather than emulating the success of Charles Leclerc. Leclerc debuted for Sauber in the 2...
Ex-Formula 1 driver-turned-pundit Karun Chandhok believes that Renault is still too far behind the winning teams to sign a top tier driver. Seven-time Grand Prix victor Dan...
Sauber team principal Frederic Vasseur believes that Charles Leclerc had a strong 2018 season due to the improvements made by his teammate Marcus Ericsson. Leclerc outperformed...
Sauber says that it has good expectations for its upcoming challenger but is wary of how the new regulations could switch up the grid. The 2019 season will see a numbe...
The father of axed Formula 1 driver Brendon Hartley says that the Kiwi is not in talks with Ferrari over a potential simulator role. Hartley is currently in search of a new driv...
Guenther Steiner is positive regarding Haas' 2019 challenger but is cautious about gains for its rivals. Haas made a substantial leap from 2017 to 2018, battling Renault for...
Robert Kubica says that it wasn't easy to say no to a 'very interesting' opportunity in 2019. The Pole will make a full-time return to Formula 1, having been out of ...
McLaren has announced that it will launch its 2019 car on the 14th February, four days before pre-season action kicks off in Barcelona. The car will be unveiled two days af...
Sauber test driver Tatiana Calderon says that she is "crossing her fingers" and would relish the chance to put herself up against Formula 1's regular drivers ...
Kimi Raikkonen believes that Maurizio Arivabene is the right person to lead Ferrari back to title success. Arrivabene became team principal of the Scuderia outfit in 2014 after ...
Charles Leclerc believes that Sauber's strong development throughout the 2018 season assisted him in progressing as a driver. Leclerc enjoyed a successful rookie campai...
Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrrivabene says that his team must find a "habit to win" mentality in 2019 if it wants to dethrone Mercedes. The Silver Arrows have wo...
Carlos Sainz believes that McLaren should fear every other team in 2019 following the tightness of the midfield battle last season. McLaren ended the year in sixth place, d...
Antonio Giovinazzi admits that he is not expecting an easy start to the 2019 season at Sauber. The Italian secured a full-time seat at the Hinwil squad in September, replacing M...
Nicolas Todt has sold his shares in ART Grand Prix to current shareholders within the team, cutting his ties with the junior driver outfit. Todt co-founded the team with current...
McLaren CEO Zak Brown says that James Key will be the "father" of McLaren's 2020 car. The Woking outfit confirmed earlier this year that the Briton had signed a de...
Formula 1's head of motorsport Ross Brawn believes that Charles Leclerc will be a bigger thorn in Sebastian Vettel's side than Kimi Raikkonen ever was. Vettel will face ...
Marcus Ericsson admits that he feels "sad" to be missing out on Sauber's resurgence back up the Formula 1 pecking order. After two years competing at the back of t...
Alexander Albon has chosen #23 as his permanent Formula 1 race number. At the start of a driver's career in the series, they pick a number that will stay on their car throug...
2019 Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc has admitted to finding the sport intimidating at first. The Monegasque driver found the first few rounds of the seaso...
Charles Leclerc is aiming to take his first Grand Prix victory next year at Ferrari, as he joins the Scuderia team despite it being only his second season in Formula 1. Aft...
Antonio Giovinazzi believes that there will be strong communication between himself and Kimi Raikkonen next season. The two will be teammates at Sauber, with Raikkonen returning...
Kimi Raikkonen says that he expects to maintain his strong relationship with Sebastian Vettel, despite the two no longer being teammates. Raikkonen signed with Sauber after Ferr...
Sebastian Vettel admits that he has "mixed feelings" about Robert Kubica's upcoming return to Formula 1. The Pole will complete a sensational comeback in 2019, tak...
Williams' 2019 driver Robert Kubica says that the team should have listened to its drivers early on in the 2018 season to avoid ending up where it did. Williams conclud...
Charles Leclerc has received the award of Rookie of the Year at the annual FIA prize giving in St. Petersburg on Friday. The Monegasque driver competed in his maiden s...
Kimi Raikkonen says that Sauber has all of the tools at its disposal to make strong gains for the 2019 season. The Hinwil outfit enjoyed a stronger 2018 compared to years gone b...
Marcus Ericsson says that his first run in an IndyCar brought him back to his love of racing after his stint in "artificial" Formula 1. The Swede will race for Sc...
Sebastian Vettel says that he is expecting to have another smooth partnership at Ferrari when Charles Leclerc joins for the 2019 season. The Monegasque driver will replace ...
Lewis Hamilton believes that Sebastian Vettel will once again pose the highest threat in the 2019 season. The pair have gone head-to-head for the last two years for the world ch...
Pierre Gasly admits that he isn't sure if Toro Rosso's final finishing position of ninth in the constructor's standings reflects on its overall potential for the sea...
Out-going Sauber racer Marcus Ericsson says that the team was in survival mode for two-and-a-half years, struggling to stay afloat in Formula 1 for most of his stint with the te...
The 2019 grid has finally been completed after Lance Stroll was officially announced at Racing Point. Although there was never any doubt over the deal, the confirmation mea...
Formula 1's sporting boss Ross Brawn says that Ferrari will receive a boost from Charles Leclerc's arrival for the 2019 season. He added that his teammate, Sebastian Vet...
Charles Leclerc has said that his Ferrari Formula 1 test in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday felt different to his previous appearances for the team, saying that it was "emotional"...
Kimi Raikkonen has officially made his return to the Sauber Formula 1 team, as he took the C37 around the Yas Marina Circuit on Tuesday as part of the post-season test in Abu Dh...
Following Toro Rosso's announcement that Alexander Albon will be making his Formula 1 debut next season, there is just one seat left to fill for the 2019 grid...
Charles Leclerc says that he felt more was possible for Sauber at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. The Monegasque driver came home in seventh place after running as high as f...
Lewis Hamilton has taken the victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, finishing 2.5 seconds ahead of second placed Sebastian Vettel. The Briton converted his pole position from...
Charles Leclerc says that he is expecting his post-season test with Ferrari in Abu Dhabi to be emotional. It will mark the first time the Monegasque driver will get behind the w...
Charles Leclerc is hoping to end his rookie Formula 1 season on a high by giving Sauber another handful of points. The Monegasque driver will be leaving the Hinwil squad at the ...
McLaren CEO Zak Brown is adamant that James Key will be working at McLaren in 2019. The Woking squad announced in July that it had signed Key from Toro Rosso, where he was worki...
Marcus Ericsson is looking forward to what could be his final ever race in Formula 1. The 28-year-old will leave his full-time Sauber driver role on Sunday after 97 Grands Prix ...
Valtteri Bottas has topped the second practice session from the Yas Marina Circuit, marginally beating Red Bull's Max Verstappen to the top spot. Verstappen, who ended the o...
Ahead of his full-time return to Sauber in 2019, Kimi Raikkonen will drive for the Swiss squad at the post-season test in Abu Dhabi next week. The two-day test, which is conduct...
Sauber team principal Frederic Vasseur says that Marcus Ericsson's efforts at the team cannot be underestimated ahead of his final race. Ericsson will step down from a race ...
Max Verstappen has topped the first practice session from the Yas Marina Circuit, storming clear at the front. The Dutchman set a 1:38.491, which was just under half a second qu...
Toro Rosso driver Pierre Gasly believes Sauber should be further ahead than they are in the constructor’s championship. The Swiss team are nine points ahead of Toro Rosso ...
Following Williams' announcement that Robert Kubica will be making a remarkable comeback to Formula 1 next season, there are just two seats seats left to fill out for t...
Robert Kubica will make his full-time Formula 1 return next year after signing a deal with Williams to partner Mercedes junior George Russell. The Pole has been workin...
Carlos Sainz will get behind the wheel of a McLaren for the first time at the post-season Abu Dhabi test, the team has confirmed. Sainz will make the full-time switch to McLaren...
Lewis Hamilton says that he needs to remain on top of his game in 2019 in order to keep "hungry" young drivers behind in the championship fight. Charles Leclerc will j...
Charles Leclerc believes that Sauber will be in good shape in 2019 following its strong development throughout the 2018 season. The Hinwil outfit has made significant ...
Tatiana Calderon has successfully completed her second Formula 1 outing with Sauber, driving the 2013 C32 over the course of the weekend. The Colombian driver took the car out a...
31 Dec 2019 11:32
10 Jul 2019 09:15
02 Mar 2019 14:33
12 Feb 2019 10:58
11 Feb 2019 09:02
08 Feb 2019 11:42
06 Feb 2019 11:14
01 Feb 2019 12:28
30 Jan 2019 13:06
28 Jan 2019 15:19
26 Jan 2019 18:47
22 Jan 2019 17:08
21 Jan 2019 18:29
18 Jan 2019 10:47
14 Jan 2019 12:01
13 Jan 2019 15:34
08 Jan 2019 11:51
04 Jan 2019 16:29
03 Jan 2019 13:27
31 Dec 2018 16:20
30 Dec 2018 13:02
28 Dec 2018 15:44
22 Dec 2018 12:17
21 Dec 2018 13:38
19 Dec 2018 16:34
18 Dec 2018 14:54
17 Dec 2018 09:29
15 Dec 2018 14:21
14 Dec 2018 11:36
13 Dec 2018 15:12
11 Dec 2018 14:39
08 Dec 2018 14:00
07 Dec 2018 15:35
05 Dec 2018 11:08
04 Dec 2018 16:17
03 Dec 2018 11:16
01 Dec 2018 17:07
30 Nov 2018 14:47
28 Nov 2018 17:18
27 Nov 2018 09:33
26 Nov 2018 18:07
25 Nov 2018 15:53
23 Nov 2018 16:33
22 Nov 2018 10:38
19 Nov 2018 11:25
36
7
36
7
9
16
9
94
9
12
9
12
99
21
12
11
14
15
16
17
23
12
12
8
17