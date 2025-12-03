Sauber
Sauber
- Team name Sauber
- Base - Switzerland
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jan 1 1970
- Podiums 1
- World Championship -
- Pole positions 0
- Fastest race laps -
- 115,816 comments on Sauber
- 5 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Sauber
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On screen:
Formula One World Championship Peter Sauber (SU...
Jun 14Album
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Formula One World Championship Paul Aron (EST) ...
Dec 9 2025Album
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Formula One World Championship (L to R): Mattia...
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Formula One World Championship Gabriel Bortolet...
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Formula One World Championship Jonathan Wheatle...
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Formula One World Championship (L to R): Mattia...
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Formula One World Championship Nico Hulkenberg ...
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Formula One World Championship Gabriel Bortolet...
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On screen:
Formula One World Championship Gabriel Bortolet...
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Formula One World Championship Jonathan Wheatle...
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Formula One World Championship Nico Hulkenberg ...
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On screen:
Formula One World Championship Peter Sauber (SUI) on the grid. 14.06.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Race Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Batchelor / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Race Day - Barcelona, Spain XPB Images Barcelona Spain Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya June Barcelona Catalunya Spain Montmelo Sunday 14 06 6 2026 Grid Portrait Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
Jun 14Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Paul Aron (EST) Sauber C45. 09.12.2025. Formula 1 Testing, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, Tuesday. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Charniaux / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One Testing - Abu Dhabi, UAE XPB Images Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 one Abu Dhabi Young Driver Young Drivers Yas Marina Circuit Yas Marina UAE United Arab Emirates Tuesday Test Testing December 09 12 2025 Action Track Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
Dec 9 2025Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Gabriel Bortoleto (BRA) Sauber C45. 09.12.2025. Formula 1 Testing, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, Tuesday. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Moy / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One Testing - Abu Dhabi, UAE XPB Images Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 one Abu Dhabi Young Driver Young Drivers Yas Marina Circuit Yas Marina UAE United Arab Emirates Tuesday Test Testing December 09 12 2025 Action Track Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
Dec 9 2025Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Gabriel Bortoleto (BRA) Sauber C45 - front wing. 09.12.2025. Formula 1 Testing, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, Tuesday. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Bearne / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One Testing - Abu Dhabi, UAE XPB Images Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 one Abu Dhabi Young Driver Young Drivers Yas Marina Circuit Yas Marina UAE United Arab Emirates Tuesday Test Testing December 09 12 2025 Action Track Technical Detail Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
Dec 9 2025Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Gabriel Bortoleto (BRA) Sauber C45. 09.12.2025. Formula 1 Testing, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, Tuesday. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Moy / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One Testing - Abu Dhabi, UAE XPB Images Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 one Abu Dhabi Young Driver Young Drivers Yas Marina Circuit Yas Marina UAE United Arab Emirates Tuesday Test Testing December 09 12 2025 Action Track Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
Dec 9 2025Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship (L to R): Mattia Binotto (ITA) Sauber Motorsport Chief Operating and Chief Technical Officer with Gabriel Bortoleto (BRA) Sauber on the grid. 07.12.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 24, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, Race Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Batchelor / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Race Day - Abu Dhabi, UAE XPB Images Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Abu Dhabi Yas Marina Circuit Yas Marina UAE United Arab Emirates Sunday 07 7 12 2025 December Grid Portrait Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
Dec 7 2025Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Gabriel Bortoleto (BRA) Sauber C45. 06.12.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 24, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, Qualifying Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Charniaux / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Qualifying Day - Abu Dhabi, UAE XPB Images Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one December Abu Dhabi Yas Marina Circuit Yas Marina UAE United Arab Emirates Saturday 06 6 12 2025 Qualifying Action Track Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
Dec 6 2025Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Peter Sauber (SUI) Former Sauber Owner. 06.12.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 24, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, Qualifying Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Price / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Qualifying Day - Abu Dhabi, UAE XPB Images Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one December Abu Dhabi Yas Marina Circuit Yas Marina UAE United Arab Emirates Saturday 06 6 12 2025 Portrait Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
Dec 6 2025Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Peter Sauber (SUI) Former Sauber Owner (Right) with his wife Christiane Sauber. 06.12.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 24, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, Qualifying Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Bearne / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Qualifying Day - Abu Dhabi, UAE XPB Images Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one December Abu Dhabi Yas Marina Circuit Yas Marina UAE United Arab Emirates Saturday 06 6 12 2025 Portrait Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
Dec 6 2025Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Sauber C45. 05.12.2025. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 24, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, Practice Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Bearne / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Practice Day - Abu Dhabi, UAE XPB Images Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one December Abu Dhabi Yas Marina Circuit Yas Marina UAE United Arab Emirates Friday 05 5 12 2025 Action Track Hulkenberg H?lkenberg Huelkenberg Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
Dec 5 2025Album
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
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Team Boss Believes Verstappen Can Still Win the World Title
Sauber team boss Jonathan Wheatley believes Max Verstappen can still become world champion, insisting the Dutchman has both the speed and the strategic support needed to overtur...03 Dec 2025 08:37
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Verstappen Recommended Rookie to Red Bull: “Keep an Eye on Him”
Max Verstappen has revealed that he personally encouraged Red Bull to sign Gabriel Bortoleto. The Brazilian talent, currently competing in Formula 2, joined the Red Bull Junior ...17 Nov 2025 08:37
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Home hero Bortoleto: what Sauber really gains from him in São Paulo
After years without a Brazilian on the grid, the Interlagos crowd finally has someone to cheer for again. Gabriel Bortoleto, the 20-year-old Sauber rookie from São Paulo,...06 Nov 2025 20:50
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Bortoleto ready for emotional first home race: “It feels unreal”
For most Formula 1 drivers, racing in Brazil is special. For Gabriel Bortoleto, it’s personal. The Sauber rookie will take part in his first-ever home Grand Prix this week...06 Nov 2025 10:39
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Bortoleto inspired by Verstappen and Hamilton duel: “I want that too”
Gabriel Bortoleto has made no secret of his lofty ambitions. The Brazilian driver, who made his Formula 1 debut with Sauber in 2025, says he dreams of one day being part of a le...03 Nov 2025 10:39
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Kubica reveals regret over missing 2008 title shot with BMW
Robert Kubica has revealed he still holds regret over missing out on a title chance with BMW Sauber in 2008. Kubica was a surprise contender with the team for the world champio...23 Jun 2020 13:12
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Heidfeld: Kubica felt BMW Sauber preferred me over him
Former F1 driver Nick Heidfeld has spoken out about his time as teammate to Robert Kubica during at BMW Sauber, claiming he believes that Kubica felt the team preferred Hei...28 Apr 2020 13:27
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Sauber switch in 2013 not the best for my career - Hulkenberg
Ex-Renault F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg has admitted that his switch from Force India to Sauber for the 2013 season was not a great move for his career. The German driver made the...31 Dec 2019 11:32
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Silverstone Turn 1 DRS zone removed ahead of British GP
The third DRS zone added at Silverstone for last year's British Grand Prix has been removed ahead of this weekend's addition of the race. The zone allowed for drive...10 Jul 2019 09:15
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Ferrari insists Leclerc is 'free to fight' Vettel
Ferrari's new team principal Mattia has made it clear that Charles Leclerc will not be restricted when it comes to battling with teammate Sebastian Vettel. He insisted ...02 Mar 2019 14:33
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Seidl to start McLaren role in May
McLaren has confirmed that its new managing director Andreas Seidl will start his new role on May 1, 2019. McLaren confirmed in January that Seidl would join it and manage ...12 Feb 2019 10:58
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The dates you need for launch week
With pre-season testing just around the corner, most teams will spend the following days pulling the wraps off their 2019 challengers. Haas was the first outfit to showcase its...11 Feb 2019 09:02
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Steiner: Alfa Romeo won't affect Haas/Ferrari relationship
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has no worries about Haas' relationship with Ferrari following Sauber's rebranding to Alfa Romeo. Haas carries a strong relatio...08 Feb 2019 11:42
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Racing Point name to stay for 2019
The FIA has officially released the entry list for the 2019 Formula 1 season which confirms that Racing Point will keep its name for the year. It is believed the Silverston...06 Feb 2019 11:14
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Steiner: Fourth place possible for Haas
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner is confident that his team can end the 2019 season as the top midfield team. Haas battled Renault for the 'best of the rest' spot la...01 Feb 2019 12:28
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Sauber renamed Alfa Romeo Racing for 2019 season
Sauber has officially been renamed Alfa Romeo Racing for the 2019 Formula 1 season. Alfa Romeo joined the Swiss squad as a title sponsor twelve months ago as it started its revi...01 Feb 2019 10:31
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Giovinazzi: Sauber's 2019 target is 'best of the rest'
Antonio Giovinazzi says that Sauber is targeting the best of the rest slot for the 2019 Formula 1 season. The Hinwil outfit started the 2018 campaign in a poor state, but succes...30 Jan 2019 13:06
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Top teams will be Sauber's 'trigger' in 2019
Sauber team principal Frederic Vasseur says that the team will judge itself against the top Formula 1 teams next season after a strong 2018 campaign. The Hinwil outfit finished ...28 Jan 2019 15:19
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Raikkonen approached Sauber for 2019 seat
Kimi Raikkonen approached Sauber to see if there was a drive for 2019 after Ferrari had told him that he would be released from his contract. The vacancy appeared at the Swiss t...26 Jan 2019 18:47
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IndyCar: Ericsson: Race wins races 'achievable' in 2019
IndyCar rookie Marcus Ericsson says that winning races is his goal for the 2019 season. After being ousted as a full-time driver at Alfa Romeo Sauber in Formula 1, the Swede sig...22 Jan 2019 17:08
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Sauber confirm launch date for 2019 challenger
Sauber has confirmed that it will unveil its new car on the morning of the first pre-season testing date in Barcelona. The Hinwil squad will take the wraps off its car at 8:20 A...21 Jan 2019 18:29
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Binotto: Enrolling Mick Schumacher has special emotional meaning
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto described the signing of the 19-year-old son of F1 great Michael Schumacher as having "special emotional meaning". Michael won f...21 Jan 2019 10:00
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Kubica expecting to be 'like a rookie' throughout 2019 season
Robert Kubica says that he is expecting to be more like a rookie rather than a Grand Prix winner and a contester of five Formula 1 seasons this year. The Pole makes his full-ti...18 Jan 2019 10:47
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Giovinazzi warns against Leclerc comparisons
Antonio Giovinazzi says that he will be focusing on his own results for the 2019 season rather than emulating the success of Charles Leclerc. Leclerc debuted for Sauber in the 2...14 Jan 2019 12:01
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Renault signed 'A-lister' driver too soon - Chandhok
Ex-Formula 1 driver-turned-pundit Karun Chandhok believes that Renault is still too far behind the winning teams to sign a top tier driver. Seven-time Grand Prix victor Dan...13 Jan 2019 15:34
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Vasseur: Leclerc benefited from Ericsson gains
Sauber team principal Frederic Vasseur believes that Charles Leclerc had a strong 2018 season due to the improvements made by his teammate Marcus Ericsson. Leclerc outperformed...13 Jan 2019 15:07
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Sauber has 'good expectations' for 2019 car
Sauber says that it has good expectations for its upcoming challenger but is wary of how the new regulations could switch up the grid. The 2019 season will see a numbe...08 Jan 2019 11:51
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Hartley's father shuts down Ferrari role rumours
The father of axed Formula 1 driver Brendon Hartley says that the Kiwi is not in talks with Ferrari over a potential simulator role. Hartley is currently in search of a new driv...08 Jan 2019 09:49
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Haas 'on schedule' but wary of rival progress
Guenther Steiner is positive regarding Haas' 2019 challenger but is cautious about gains for its rivals. Haas made a substantial leap from 2017 to 2018, battling Renault for...04 Jan 2019 16:29
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Kubica: Not easy to say no to 'interesting' 2019 opportunity
Robert Kubica says that it wasn't easy to say no to a 'very interesting' opportunity in 2019. The Pole will make a full-time return to Formula 1, having been out of ...04 Jan 2019 13:12
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McLaren set launch date for 2019 challenger
McLaren has announced that it will launch its 2019 car on the 14th February, four days before pre-season action kicks off in Barcelona. The car will be unveiled two days af...03 Jan 2019 13:27
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Calderon ‘crossing fingers’ for chance against F1 regulars
Sauber test driver Tatiana Calderon says that she is "crossing her fingers" and would relish the chance to put herself up against Formula 1's regular drivers ...03 Jan 2019 10:45
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Raikkonen backs Arrivabene's leadership at Ferrari
Kimi Raikkonen believes that Maurizio Arivabene is the right person to lead Ferrari back to title success. Arrivabene became team principal of the Scuderia outfit in 2014 after ...31 Dec 2018 16:20
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Leclerc: Sauber development allowed for personal gains
Charles Leclerc believes that Sauber's strong development throughout the 2018 season assisted him in progressing as a driver. Leclerc enjoyed a successful rookie campai...30 Dec 2018 13:02
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Ferrari has to find 'habit to win' mentality
Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrrivabene says that his team must find a "habit to win" mentality in 2019 if it wants to dethrone Mercedes. The Silver Arrows have wo...30 Dec 2018 12:02
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Sainz: McLaren should 'fear everyone' in 2019
Carlos Sainz believes that McLaren should fear every other team in 2019 following the tightness of the midfield battle last season. McLaren ended the year in sixth place, d...28 Dec 2018 15:44
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Giovinazzi expecting a tough start at Sauber
Antonio Giovinazzi admits that he is not expecting an easy start to the 2019 season at Sauber. The Italian secured a full-time seat at the Hinwil squad in September, replacing M...22 Dec 2018 12:17
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Todt cuts ties with ART Grand Prix
Nicolas Todt has sold his shares in ART Grand Prix to current shareholders within the team, cutting his ties with the junior driver outfit. Todt co-founded the team with current...21 Dec 2018 13:38
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Brown: Key will be the 'father' of 2020 McLaren car
McLaren CEO Zak Brown says that James Key will be the "father" of McLaren's 2020 car. The Woking outfit confirmed earlier this year that the Briton had signed a de...21 Dec 2018 09:32
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Brawn sees Leclerc as 'less accommodating' than Raikkonen
Formula 1's head of motorsport Ross Brawn believes that Charles Leclerc will be a bigger thorn in Sebastian Vettel's side than Kimi Raikkonen ever was. Vettel will face ...19 Dec 2018 16:34
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Ericsson 'sad' to be sidelined amid Sauber revival
Marcus Ericsson admits that he feels "sad" to be missing out on Sauber's resurgence back up the Formula 1 pecking order. After two years competing at the back of t...18 Dec 2018 14:54
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Albon chooses 23 as F1 race number
Alexander Albon has chosen #23 as his permanent Formula 1 race number. At the start of a driver's career in the series, they pick a number that will stay on their car throug...18 Dec 2018 13:49
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Leclerc found F1 'intimidating' at first
2019 Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc has admitted to finding the sport intimidating at first. The Monegasque driver found the first few rounds of the seaso...17 Dec 2018 09:29
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Leclerc 'would like' to win at Monaco, Monza
Charles Leclerc is aiming to take his first Grand Prix victory next year at Ferrari, as he joins the Scuderia team despite it being only his second season in Formula 1. Aft...15 Dec 2018 14:21
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Giovinazzi: Raikkonen won't deny me help through rookie season
Antonio Giovinazzi believes that there will be strong communication between himself and Kimi Raikkonen next season. The two will be teammates at Sauber, with Raikkonen returning...14 Dec 2018 11:36
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Raikkonen expects no relationship change with Vettel
Kimi Raikkonen says that he expects to maintain his strong relationship with Sebastian Vettel, despite the two no longer being teammates. Raikkonen signed with Sauber after Ferr...13 Dec 2018 15:12
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Vettel has 'mixed feelings' about Kubica's return
Sebastian Vettel admits that he has "mixed feelings" about Robert Kubica's upcoming return to Formula 1. The Pole will complete a sensational comeback in 2019, tak...13 Dec 2018 11:31
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Kubica: Williams should have listened to the drivers
Williams' 2019 driver Robert Kubica says that the team should have listened to its drivers early on in the 2018 season to avoid ending up where it did. Williams conclud...11 Dec 2018 14:39
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Leclerc crowned FIA Rookie of the Year
Charles Leclerc has received the award of Rookie of the Year at the annual FIA prize giving in St. Petersburg on Friday. The Monegasque driver competed in his maiden s...08 Dec 2018 14:00
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Raikkonen: Sauber has the tools to be successful
Kimi Raikkonen says that Sauber has all of the tools at its disposal to make strong gains for the 2019 season. The Hinwil outfit enjoyed a stronger 2018 compared to years gone b...07 Dec 2018 15:35
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IndyCar: Ericsson: Maiden IndyCar test showed 'why I fell in love with racing'
Marcus Ericsson says that his first run in an IndyCar brought him back to his love of racing after his stint in "artificial" Formula 1. The Swede will race for Sc...05 Dec 2018 11:08
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Vettel not expecting any 'bulls**t' from Leclerc at Ferrari
Sebastian Vettel says that he is expecting to have another smooth partnership at Ferrari when Charles Leclerc joins for the 2019 season. The Monegasque driver will replace ...04 Dec 2018 16:17
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Hamilton predicts Vettel will be his closest 2019 rival
Lewis Hamilton believes that Sebastian Vettel will once again pose the highest threat in the 2019 season. The pair have gone head-to-head for the last two years for the world ch...04 Dec 2018 09:05
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Gasly unsure if 2018 reflected Toro Rosso's potential
Pierre Gasly admits that he isn't sure if Toro Rosso's final finishing position of ninth in the constructor's standings reflects on its overall potential for the sea...03 Dec 2018 11:16
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Ericcson: Sauber was in survival mode for two-and-a-half years
Out-going Sauber racer Marcus Ericsson says that the team was in survival mode for two-and-a-half years, struggling to stay afloat in Formula 1 for most of his stint with the te...03 Dec 2018 10:16
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How the 2019 grid will line-up
The 2019 grid has finally been completed after Lance Stroll was officially announced at Racing Point. Although there was never any doubt over the deal, the confirmation mea...01 Dec 2018 17:07
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Brawn believes Leclerc's arrival will boost Ferrari
Formula 1's sporting boss Ross Brawn says that Ferrari will receive a boost from Charles Leclerc's arrival for the 2019 season. He added that his teammate, Sebastian Vet...30 Nov 2018 14:47
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'Emotional' Ferrari test felt different to past runs - Leclerc
Charles Leclerc has said that his Ferrari Formula 1 test in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday felt different to his previous appearances for the team, saying that it was "emotional"...28 Nov 2018 17:18
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Raikkonen reunites with Sauber in Abu Dhabi
Kimi Raikkonen has officially made his return to the Sauber Formula 1 team, as he took the C37 around the Yas Marina Circuit on Tuesday as part of the post-season test in Abu Dh...27 Nov 2018 09:33
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How the 2019 grid is shaping up
Following Toro Rosso's announcement that Alexander Albon will be making his Formula 1 debut next season, there is just one seat left to fill for the 2019 grid...26 Nov 2018 18:07
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Leclerc wanted more from Abu Dhabi result
Charles Leclerc says that he felt more was possible for Sauber at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. The Monegasque driver came home in seventh place after running as high as f...26 Nov 2018 14:39
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Abu Dhabi GP: Hamilton triumphs at season finale
Lewis Hamilton has taken the victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, finishing 2.5 seconds ahead of second placed Sebastian Vettel. The Briton converted his pole position from...25 Nov 2018 15:53
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Leclerc expecting 'emotional' Ferrari test
Charles Leclerc says that he is expecting his post-season test with Ferrari in Abu Dhabi to be emotional. It will mark the first time the Monegasque driver will get behind the w...25 Nov 2018 12:12
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Leclerc aiming to thank Sauber in the 'best way possible'
Charles Leclerc is hoping to end his rookie Formula 1 season on a high by giving Sauber another handful of points. The Monegasque driver will be leaving the Hinwil squad at the ...25 Nov 2018 10:30
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Brown insists Key will be at McLaren in 2019
McLaren CEO Zak Brown is adamant that James Key will be working at McLaren in 2019. The Woking squad announced in July that it had signed Key from Toro Rosso, where he was worki...23 Nov 2018 16:33
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Ericsson labels Abu Dhabi a 'special weekend'
Marcus Ericsson is looking forward to what could be his final ever race in Formula 1. The 28-year-old will leave his full-time Sauber driver role on Sunday after 97 Grands Prix ...23 Nov 2018 15:52
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FP2: Bottas pips Verstappen by 0.044s
Valtteri Bottas has topped the second practice session from the Yas Marina Circuit, marginally beating Red Bull's Max Verstappen to the top spot. Verstappen, who ended the o...23 Nov 2018 15:30
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Raikkonen to drive Sauber C37 at Abu Dhabi test
Ahead of his full-time return to Sauber in 2019, Kimi Raikkonen will drive for the Swiss squad at the post-season test in Abu Dhabi next week. The two-day test, which is conduct...23 Nov 2018 12:57
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Vasseur hails Ericsson's role in Sauber's resurgence
Sauber team principal Frederic Vasseur says that Marcus Ericsson's efforts at the team cannot be underestimated ahead of his final race. Ericsson will step down from a race ...23 Nov 2018 11:53
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FP1: Verstappen heads Red Bull 1-2
Max Verstappen has topped the first practice session from the Yas Marina Circuit, storming clear at the front. The Dutchman set a 1:38.491, which was just under half a second qu...23 Nov 2018 11:30
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History Sauber
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Driver#
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Sauber
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2025
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27
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2024
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27
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24
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77
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Sauber
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2019
36
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7
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2018
36
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7
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9
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16
-
2017
9
-
94
-
2016
9
-
12
-
2015
9
-
12
-
2014
99
-
21
-
2013
12
-
11
-
2012
14
-
15
-
2011
16
-
17
-
BMW Sauber
-
2010
23
-
Sauber
-
2005
12
-
2004
12
-
2002
8
-
2001
17
-
DateGrand PrixQR
-
5 - 7 Dec79
-
28 - 30 Nov1113
-
21 - 23 Nov7
-
7 - 9 Nov109
-
24 - 26 Oct1310
-
17 - 19 Oct118
-
3 - 5 Oct1117
-
19 - 21 Sep1311
-
5 - 7 Sep78
-
29 - 31 Aug14
-
1 - 3 Aug76
-
25 - 27 Jul109
-
4 - 6 Jul163
-
27 - 29 Jun8
-
13 - 15 Jun118
-
30 - 1 Jun125
-
23 - 25 May1314
-
16 - 18 May1412
-
2 - 4 May1314
-
18 - 20 Apr1815
-
11 - 13 Apr1613
-
4 - 6 Apr1616
-
21 - 23 Mar14
-
14 - 16 Mar157
-
6 - 8 Dec913
-
29 - 1 Dec128
-
22 - 24 Nov13
-
1 - 3 Nov1013
-
25 - 27 Oct1513
-
18 - 20 Oct1617
-
20 - 22 Sep15
-
13 - 15 Sep1614
-
30 - 1 Sep16
-
23 - 25 Aug1619
-
26 - 28 Jul1415
-
19 - 21 Jul1216
-
5 - 7 Jul1414
-
28 - 30 Jun1816
-
21 - 23 Jun1213
-
7 - 9 Jun1913
-
24 - 26 May1713
-
17 - 19 May1615
-
3 - 5 May1614
-
19 - 21 Apr1014
-
5 - 7 Apr1314
-
22 - 24 Mar1314
-
7 - 9 Mar1617
-
29 - 2 Mar1611
-
23 - 25 Nov87
-
9 - 11 Nov67
-
26 - 28 Oct97
-
19 - 21 Oct910
-
5 - 7 Oct1012
-
28 - 30 Sep77
-
14 - 16 Sep139
-
31 - 2 Sep1511
-
24 - 26 Aug1210
-
27 - 29 Jul1415
-
20 - 22 Jul99
-
6 - 8 Jul918
-
29 - 1 Jul179
-
22 - 24 Jun810
-
8 - 10 Jun1310
-
24 - 27 May1411
-
11 - 13 May1410
-
27 - 29 Apr136
-
13 - 15 Apr1916
-
6 - 8 Apr179
-
23 - 25 Mar1713
-
24 - 26 Nov1814
-
10 - 12 Nov1513
-
27 - 29 Oct1214
-
20 - 22 Oct1315
-
6 - 8 Oct1915
-
29 - 1 Oct1817
-
15 - 17 Sep1912
-
1 - 3 Sep1116
-
25 - 27 Aug1916
-
28 - 30 Jul1815
-
14 - 16 Jul1814
-
7 - 9 Jul1914
-
23 - 25 Jun1510
-
9 - 11 Jun1913
-
25 - 28 May1817
-
12 - 14 May158
-
28 - 30 Apr1715
-
14 - 16 Apr1311
-
7 - 9 Apr1415
-
24 - 26 Mar1512
-
25 - 27 Nov15
-
11 - 13 Nov9
-
28 - 30 Oct11
-
21 - 23 Oct14
-
7 - 9 Oct1815
-
30 - 2 Oct12
-
16 - 18 Sep13
-
2 - 4 Sep16
-
26 - 28 Aug17
-
29 - 31 Jul18
-
22 - 24 Jul1617
-
8 - 10 Jul15
-
1 - 3 Jul1813
-
17 - 19 Jun1512
-
10 - 12 Jun1815
-
26 - 29 May16
-
13 - 15 May1912
-
29 - 1 May1914
-
15 - 17 Apr1516
-
1 - 3 Apr1712
-
18 - 20 Mar1615
-
27 - 29 Nov1414
-
13 - 15 Nov1213
-
30 - 1 Nov1412
-
23 - 25 Oct149
-
9 - 11 Oct126
-
25 - 27 Sep1514
-
18 - 20 Sep1610
-
4 - 6 Sep119
-
21 - 23 Aug1310
-
24 - 26 Jul1710
-
3 - 5 Jul1511
-
19 - 21 Jun811
-
5 - 7 Jun1214
-
21 - 24 May149
-
8 - 10 May1512
-
17 - 19 Apr1212
-
10 - 12 Apr98
-
27 - 29 Mar912
-
13 - 15 Mar105