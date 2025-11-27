Max Verstappen says Red Bull must deliver a “perfect” weekend in Qatar if he is to stay in the fight for the world championship. With the margin to Lando Norris reduced after the

double disqualification of both McLarens in Las Vegas, the Dutchman believes the sprint format in Qatar offers crucial opportunities but also significant risks.

The Lusail Circuit is known for its unforgiving conditions, high-speed corners and extreme tyre degradation. For Verstappen, that means every detail must be executed cleanly, especially with extra points available on Saturday. The Dutchman stresses that the weekend could become a decisive chapter in the title battle.

With three days of intense action ahead, Verstappen has made his expectations clear.

“No Mistakes. We Need to Be Sharp All Weekend”

Speaking to Red Bull-preview, Verstappen emphasised the importance of precision. “We need a perfect weekend. No mistakes. We have to be sharp from the first practice session. The sprint format gives us two chances to score, but it also punishes you very hard if something goes wrong.”

He highlighted how the short practice window increases uncertainty. “One session is not much. If you get the balance wrong, you are playing catch-up. We cannot afford that.”

Tyre Wear Will Decide the Outcome

Lusail is one of the toughest circuits for tyre wear, and Verstappen expects strategy to play a central role. “The degradation is massive here. If you push too hard, the front tyres are gone in five laps. If you are too conservative, you lose track position. It is a fine line.”

He believes Red Bull’s strength in race trim could help, but only if the setup is correct from the start.

Sprint Weekend Adds Pressure

The sprint format means Verstappen could gain or lose significant ground before Sunday even arrives. He sees Saturday as a double-edged sword. “There are a lot of points available. But if something goes wrong in the sprint shootout, it affects not just Saturday but the whole weekend.”

Last year’s race in Qatar was one of the most demanding of the season physically. Verstappen expects similar conditions and says managing energy will be key. “It is tough on the body. You need to stay focused and control the race.”

Everything Still to Play For

Despite the pressure, Verstappen remains confident that Red Bull can rise to the occasion. “We know what we can do when everything comes together. We just need to execute. If we have a clean weekend, we are in the fight.”

With the championship entering its final phase, Verstappen knows the margins are razor thin. Qatar offers a chance to shift momentum, but only if Red Bull delivers the flawless execution he demands.