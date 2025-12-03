user icon
Ferrari Under Fire: “What a Weak Excuse!”

Ferrari Under Fire: “What a Weak Excuse!”

Former Formula 1 driver Jean Alesi has launched a fierce criticism at Ferrari after the team explained its lack of late-season development by saying resources were being shifted to 2025. Alesi called the reasoning “a weak excuse”, arguing that Ferrari should never sacrifice performance during an active championship season. He believes the team’s justification fails to match the demands of modern Formula 1, where progress must be continuous. 

Ferrari has struggled for consistency in recent months, falling behind McLaren and Red Bull while making little visible progress with updates. Team principal Frédéric Vasseur defended the strategy, saying that prioritising next year’s car would bring long-term gains. Alesi, however, is unconvinced and believes Ferrari risks losing momentum at a crucial stage of its rebuilding plan. 

Speaking in Italian media, Alesi did not hold back. 

“You Cannot Stop Developing While the Season Is Still Alive”

Talking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Alesi said Ferrari’s explanation simply does not make sense in today’s competitive landscape. “You cannot stop developing while the season is still alive. It is a weak excuse. Every big team improves until the final race.” 

He argued that turning off development too early sends the wrong message to both the drivers and the factory. “It tells everyone inside the team that the fight is already over. That is unacceptable for Ferrari.” 

Alesi said that even small upgrades matter. “You do not need a big package every weekend, but you must show progress. Ferrari showed nothing.” 

Alesi Defends Vasseur, Criticises the Structure 

Although harsh in his assessment, Alesi made clear he still has faith in Vasseur. “I do not blame Vasseur. He is doing good work and is the right man for the job.” 

Instead, he pointed to the wider organisational structure. “The problem goes deeper. Ferrari must become more flexible, more aggressive in development. The sport does not wait for anyone.” 

He believes the team must modernise the way it manages resources. “You cannot simply pause one project to start another. The top teams can do both. That is where Ferrari must improve.” 

Drivers Left Without Tools 

Alesi also expressed sympathy for Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who have repeatedly voiced frustration over the car’s lack of consistency. “The drivers are doing everything they can, but they do not have the tools. That creates tension and disappointment.” 

He warned that Ferrari risks losing confidence within the driver line-up if the situation continues. “At some point, even loyal drivers question the direction. Ferrari must avoid that.” 

Alesi highlighted the mental effect of a stagnating car. “When everyone around you is improving and you stay where you are, the morale drops very quickly.” 

A Call for Determination Ahead of 2025 

Despite his criticism, Alesi believes Ferrari can still turn the corner if it approaches next year with urgency. “They must attack 2025. No more excuses. The team, the drivers, the fans deserve better.” 

He concluded that Ferrari must rediscover its competitive instinct. “Ferrari is not a midfield team. It must fight every weekend, every race. That is the mentality they need to get back to the front.”

As the season draws to a close, Alesi’s fiery verdict adds pressure on Ferrari to prove that its future-focused strategy will deliver results. 

F1 News Jean Alesi Frédéric Vasseur Ferrari

