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F1 Drivers 2026 - George Russell

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George Russell

63 GB George Russell

George Russell is a British racing driver who was born on 15 February 1998 at King's Lynn, Norfolk. Russell is the second driver from King's Lynn, as Martin Brundle preceded him in 1984.

The start of George Russell's career

Russell started racing in 2006 in karts and drive 2009 in the cadet class. He became MSA British Champion and in the same year, he won the British Open. In 2010 he moved to the Rotax Mini Max class and again became British Champion. Russell was promoted to the KF3 class in 2011 and won the title in the CIK-FIA European Championship, before defending his title in 2012.

After his karting career Russell decided to make the switch to motorsport. In 2014 he won the BRDC Formula 4 championship with five wins and in 2015 he raced for Carlin in Formula 3. In 2015 he scored second place at the Masters of Formula 3 in Zandvoort. After a solid season at HitechGP in 2016 in Formula 3, the Englishman decided to switch to the GP3 class. For ART Grand Prix he won the title in 2017 and as a Mercedes junior for Force India he was allowed to take part in Friday practice at Interlagos and Abu Dhabi.

George Russell in F1

Russell emerged as the champion of the 2018 Formula 2 Championship. The Briton made contact himself to work for Williams in 2019. Through a power point presentation, Russell was able to convince the iconic team to give him a seat for 2019. Russell made his debut for Williams during the winter test in Barcelona, coming onto the track after a few days of delay. At the Australian Grand Prix Russell made his official Formula 1 debut.

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Carriere George Russell
  • Serie
    Team
    Year
    #
  • F1
    Mercedes
    63
  • F1
    Mercedes
    2021
  • F1
    Williams
    2021
    63
  • F2
    ART Grand Prix
    2018
  • F1
    Force India
    2018
  • GP3
    ART Grand Prix
    2017
    3
  • F1
    Force India
    2017

Statistics George Russell

  • Amount of victories
    7
  • Amount of podiums
    29
  • Total races
    161
  • Total races with points
    93
  • Amount of poles
    10
  • Times beaten team member (race)
    43
  • Times beaten team member (qualis)
    35
  • Average points per grandprix
    7
  • Average starting position
    9
  • Average finish position
    9
  • Average positions gained
    0
  • Highest position
    1

Recent results of George Russell

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Driver characteristics

  • Team -
  • Points 1,186
  • Podiums 29
  • Grand Prix 161
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Feb 15 1998 (28)
  • Place of b. King's Lynn, United Kingdom
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.85 m
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