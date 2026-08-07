F1 Drivers 2026 - George Russell
63 George Russell
George Russell is a British racing driver who was born on 15 February 1998 at King's Lynn, Norfolk. Russell is the second driver from King's Lynn, as Martin Brundle preceded him in 1984.
The start of George Russell's career
Russell started racing in 2006 in karts and drive 2009 in the cadet class. He became MSA British Champion and in the same year, he won the British Open. In 2010 he moved to the Rotax Mini Max class and again became British Champion. Russell was promoted to the KF3 class in 2011 and won the title in the CIK-FIA European Championship, before defending his title in 2012.
After his karting career Russell decided to make the switch to motorsport. In 2014 he won the BRDC Formula 4 championship with five wins and in 2015 he raced for Carlin in Formula 3. In 2015 he scored second place at the Masters of Formula 3 in Zandvoort. After a solid season at HitechGP in 2016 in Formula 3, the Englishman decided to switch to the GP3 class. For ART Grand Prix he won the title in 2017 and as a Mercedes junior for Force India he was allowed to take part in Friday practice at Interlagos and Abu Dhabi.
George Russell in F1
Russell emerged as the champion of the 2018 Formula 2 Championship. The Briton made contact himself to work for Williams in 2019. Through a power point presentation, Russell was able to convince the iconic team to give him a seat for 2019. Russell made his debut for Williams during the winter test in Barcelona, coming onto the track after a few days of delay. At the Australian Grand Prix Russell made his official Formula 1 debut.
- 638,306 comments on Mercedes
- 59 members have this team as their favourite
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Why George Russell is pushing for more races this season
George Russell has called for Formula 1 to maintain a 24-race calendar despite unrest in the Middle East forcing multiple cancellations. The Mercedes driver, currently third in ...07 Aug 2026 11:22
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Could Verstappen to Mercedes trigger Russell's McLaren move?
Former Sky Sports reporter Rachel Brookes has predicted that Max Verstappen will still make the move to Mercedes, triggering a domino effect across the Formula 1 driver market t...30 Jul 2026 10:55
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Russell: "I wouldn't wish this on anyone"
George Russell's championship challenge has been undermined by another mechanical failure, this time an anti-stall activation at the start of the Hungarian Grand Prix that d...29 Jul 2026 16:09
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How Antonelli has left Russell in his wake at Mercedes
Andrea Kimi Antonelli has comprehensively outperformed George Russell across the opening half of the season, winning six races to his teammate's two and opening a 59-point c...28 Jul 2026 13:12
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Is Mercedes preparing to part ways with George Russell?
George Russell's early retirement at the Belgian Grand Prix has intensified speculation that his relationship with Mercedes is deteriorating, with social media and internati...22 Jul 2026 12:27
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Antonelli fires back after Russell complains about bad luck
Andrea Kimi Antonelli has pushed back against George Russell's assertion that bad luck has defined his 2026 season, arguing that he too has suffered reliability issues at Me...17 Jul 2026 11:16
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The psychological gap that could decide the Mercedes title fight
Anthony Davidson believes Andrea Kimi Antonelli's age is giving him a decisive psychological advantage over George Russell in their fight for the drivers' championship. ...13 Jul 2026 15:18
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Why Palmer says Russell's second place hides the truth about Mercedes
George Russell salvaged second place at Silverstone, but the result concealed a troubling reality for the Mercedes driver, according to former Formula 1 racer Jolyon Palmer. Des...10 Jul 2026 14:15
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What Russell really thinks about Antonelli favouritism claims
George Russell has dismissed claims that Mercedes is providing preferential treatment to his teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli, calling the suggestion "nonsense". The Bri...10 Jul 2026 11:10
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Why Toto Wolff says Russell's podium masks deeper Mercedes issues
George Russell finished second at the British Grand Prix, but Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff insists the result flatters the Briton's weekend. Wolff acknowledged that Ru...09 Jul 2026 15:16
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What Russell said about Verstappen and Hamilton after Silverstone drama
George Russell described Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton as two of the greatest drivers in Formula 1 history after battling wheel-to-wheel with both during a chaotic British G...07 Jul 2026 16:19
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Why Mark Hughes says Antonelli, not Russell, was the real star in Austria
George Russell took victory at the Austrian Grand Prix last weekend, closing his championship deficit to 40 points, but Formula 1 analyst Mark Hughes believes the result obscure...30 Jun 2026 13:16
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Why Montoya believes Russell's contract limbo is affecting his Mercedes form
Juan Pablo Montoya believes George Russell's contract uncertainty is quietly undermining his performances at Mercedes, regardless of what the British driver says publicly. T...26 Jun 2026 14:18
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Russell ends Verstappen speculation: "I'm staying at Mercedes"
George Russell has confirmed he will race for Mercedes in 2026, effectively closing the door on Max Verstappen and ending weeks of speculation about his own future at the Brackl...26 Jun 2026 10:11
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Coulthard's blunt warning to Russell as Antonelli dominates
George Russell has been told his world championship aspirations will be over if he fails to beat Kimi Antonelli in Barcelona this weekend. Former Red Bull driver David Coulthard...11 Jun 2026 12:13
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The real reason drivers kept breaking Monaco's pit speed limit
Five drivers collected pit lane speeding penalties at the Monaco Grand Prix, and several blamed software glitches or faulty equipment. George Russell insisted there was a "...10 Jun 2026 17:12
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Why Wolff is warning Antonelli not to underestimate Russell
Toto Wolff has accepted full responsibility for the Mercedes error that cost George Russell points in Monaco and issued a warning to championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli no...10 Jun 2026 15:07
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Doornbos calls Mercedes pit lane mistake "unworthy of F1"
George Russell and Mercedes have been heavily criticised by former Formula 1 driver Robert Doornbos after the team forgot to serve a time penalty during the Monaco Grand Prix, a...10 Jun 2026 13:04
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Hamilton Climbs to Second in Championship: "Beating Mercedes Will Be Difficult"
Lewis Hamilton has moved into second place in the drivers' championship following his podium finish at the Monaco Grand Prix, capitalising on a chaotic weekend that saw Geor...09 Jun 2026 13:11
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Russell Rages at Monaco Penalties: "This Is Not Right"
George Russell finished 14th in Monaco after being handed multiple penalties during Sunday's Grand Prix, including a five-second time penalty for pitlane speeding that escal...08 Jun 2026 15:50
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Why Antonelli rejected Russell's 'title to lose' remark
Andrea Kimi Antonelli has rejected George Russell's claim that the Italian rookie now has the world championship "to lose" after his retirement in Canada. Speaking...05 Jun 2026 10:46
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Russell's arrogance backfires as Antonelli steals Mercedes spotlight
George Russell spent years waiting for this moment. When Lewis Hamilton departed for Ferrari, the path to absolute leadership at Mercedes seemed clear. Russell was the logical c...04 Jun 2026 14:18
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Russell facing second driver status after Antonelli's four-race streak
George Russell's status at Mercedes is under serious scrutiny after a difficult start to the season that has seen him comprehensively outperformed by rookie teammate Andrea ...02 Jun 2026 16:35
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Why Fittipaldi believes Russell has already given up on 2026
George Russell has drawn sharp criticism from former Formula 1 driver Christian Fittipaldi after appearing to concede the 2026 world championship to Mercedes teammate Kimi Anton...29 May 2026 16:36
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Why Martin Brundle defended Russell's angry headrest throw
Martin Brundle has defended George Russell following the Mercedes driver's angry reaction to his retirement at the Chinese Grand Prix. Russell threw his headrest onto the tr...29 May 2026 13:29
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Why Guenther Steiner thinks Russell must change to beat Antonelli
George Russell has been told he must abandon his reputation as a 'nice guy' if he is to overhaul a 43-point deficit to Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli in the world cham...29 May 2026 11:24
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Wolff Accepts the Internal Fight Has Properly Started: "They Will Be Under Scrutiny"
Toto Wolff has confirmed what Canada made obvious: the battle between Kimi Antonelli and George Russell inside Mercedes is now fully underway, and the team is going to have to m...27 May 2026 14:45
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Antonelli Says His Duel With Russell Was on the Edge: "We Both Wanted to Win"
Kimi Antonelli has looked back on his battle with George Russell in Canada with undisguised enthusiasm. The two Mercedes drivers fought intensely for the lead across the opening...27 May 2026 12:42
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Piquet Jr Fears for Russell: "This Could Be the Beginning of the End"
Nelson Piquet Jr has watched the first four races of the Mercedes internal battle and come away worried about George Russell. Verstappen's brother-in-law, who raced in Formu...21 May 2026 14:24
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Palmer Backs Russell to Win the Title Because Antonelli Will Eventually Make a Costly Mistake
Kimi Antonelli leads the championship by twenty points and has won three of the first four races. Jolyon Palmer is backing George Russell anyway. Consistency Over Momentu...20 May 2026 12:24
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Analyst Says Russell Could Actually Fit the New Red Bull Under Mekies
George Russell's name keeps appearing in conversations about the Red Bull driver lineup, partly because Verstappen is linked to Mercedes and partly because someone needs to ...18 May 2026 14:51
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Russell Is Not Worried About Antonelli: "Momentum Changes Constantly in a Championship"
George Russell is 20 points behind Kimi Antonelli after four races and watching his teammate win three in a row. He is also, by his own account, almost entirely unconcerned abou...12 May 2026 19:14
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Szafnauer Would Bet His House on Russell Winning the Championship Despite Being 20 Points Behind
Otmar Szafnauer correctly predicted Lando Norris would be the 2025 world champion when almost nobody else believed it. He is now making a similar bet on George Russell, and he i...11 May 2026 17:36
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Analyst Says Mercedes Need to Intervene With Russell
George Russell blamed the Miami circuit for not suiting his driving style after a difficult weekend that ended with a fortunate fourth place. Former Formula 1 driver Timo Glock ...07 May 2026 11:13
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A Frustrated Russell Could Become a Problem for Mercedes
Mercedes have had the season everyone expected so far, just not with the driver everyone expected to be leading it. George Russell was the universal title favourite before the f...06 May 2026 10:27
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Steiner Says the 2026 Rules Are Helping Antonelli and Hurting Russell
Kimi Antonelli's lead in the championship after three races has surprised many people. Gunther Steiner is not one of them. The former Haas team principal has a specific theo...21 Apr 2026 14:50
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Russell Warns Ferrari's Start Advantage Will Not Last: "We Will Improve"
Mercedes have dominated the first three race weekends of 2026 in pace terms, but there is one area where they have consistently given back ground: the start. Despite occupying t...16 Apr 2026 12:58
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Danner Reassures Russell: "Antonelli Will Not Keep This Up"
George Russell is sitting nine points behind his teammate in the championship after three rounds, and the narrative has shifted firmly in Antonelli's direction. Christian Da...09 Apr 2026 16:01
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Russell Losing Ground to Antonelli and Blames the Complexity of the New Cars
George Russell is having the kind of start to a season that would test anyone's patience. He won in Australia, which felt like the beginning of a title charge. Since then, K...02 Apr 2026 10:50
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Russell Loses Championship Lead and Says He Could Have Won Without the Bad Luck
George Russell arrived in Japan as the championship leader and left it nine points behind his teammate Kimi Antonelli. The bad luck that has followed him across the first three ...30 Mar 2026 13:41
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Marko Bypasses Verstappen and Points to Russell as Championship Favourite
Helmut Marko has seen enough of the first two races to make his assessment of the title fight. The former Red Bull advisor is not putting his money on his old driver. He is poin...26 Mar 2026 20:27
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Patrese Says Russell Cannot Sleep Anymore With Antonelli This Close
Andrea Kimi Antonelli is two races into his second Formula 1 season and already sitting second in the world championship, one point behind his teammate George Russell. Former dr...26 Mar 2026 17:22
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Hill and Herbert Say Russell's Mercedes Future Is Not as Secure as His Points Lead Suggests
George Russell leads the 2026 Formula 1 world championship after two rounds. He is the fastest driver in the fastest car and looks on paper like the natural title favourite. Beh...24 Mar 2026 18:42
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Russell dismisses driver criticism: "If they won, they'd say something different"
George Russell has offered a sharp response to fellow drivers who have criticized the 2026 Formula 1 regulations. Following his commanding victory in Melbourne, the Mercedes dri...10 Mar 2026 13:16
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George Russell sounds the alarm over "dramatic" 2026 starts
Mercedes driver George Russell has called for urgent action after a series of disastrous practice starts during winter testing in Bahrain. The Briton revealed that the team is s...23 Feb 2026 11:57
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Russell: Ferrari’s turbo design could give them the edge at starts
One of the most surprising challenges of the 2026 Formula 1 regulations has emerged in an unexpected area: the race start. According to Mercedes driver George Russell, the new t...17 Feb 2026 14:39
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George Russell Left Speechless After "Brutal" Age Guess by Young Fan
George Russell experienced a hilariously humbling moment during a recent media engagement for the Mercedes team. The British driver, who is still in his prime at 27 years old, s...11 Feb 2026 11:15
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Toto Wolff Hints Mercedes No Longer Needs Verstappen
For years, the prospect of Max Verstappen joining Mercedes has been the ultimate "what if" scenario in the Formula 1 driver market. Team Principal Toto Wolff made no s...04 Feb 2026 14:29
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George Russell Awed by "Spectacular" Aston Martin Design
While pundits express concern over Aston Martin’s lack of mileage, Mercedes driver George Russell has offered a different perspective, expressing genuine admiration for th...03 Feb 2026 13:52
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Ralf Schumacher Predicts "Two-Horse Race" Between Verstappen and Russell
As the Formula 1 paddock comes alive in Barcelona for the first crucial shakedown of the 2026 era, former Grand Prix winner Ralf Schumacher has made a bold prediction regarding ...29 Jan 2026 10:13
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Windsor Forecasts a New Championship Order for 2026
The 2026 regulation shake-up is expected to throw the current competitive order into chaos, and F1 analyst Peter Windsor has already ventured a bold prediction. According to the...15 Jan 2026 17:29
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Russell Slammed Over Move Against Verstappen: “What a Snitch”
George Russell has come under heavy criticism following his actions toward Max Verstappen during the Canadian Grand Prix, with former Formula 1 driver Giedo van der Garde accusi...13 Jan 2026 10:19
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Russell Tipped as 2026 Title Favourite: “A Real Dark Horse”
George Russell has been named as a potential world championship favourite for the 2026 Formula 1 season, with Damon Hill and Johnny Herbert both highlighting the Mercedes driver...12 Jan 2026 12:17
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Russell Was Not Afraid of Verstappen Link to Mercedes: “I Don’t Worry About Noise”
George Russell has revealed that rumours linking Max Verstappen to Mercedes never unsettled him during a period of contract uncertainty. The British driver says he remained calm...24 Dec 2025 08:37
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Russell Reveals Mercedes’ Main Goal for the Final Race
George Russell says Mercedes have one clear objective heading into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: securing second place in the constructors’ championship. The British driver ad...05 Dec 2025 11:40
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Hadjar Needs Support to Succeed at Red Bull, Says Lammers
Jan Lammers believes Isack Hadjar will only succeed at Red Bull if the team fully supports him during his development. According to the former F1 driver, the young Frenchman has...03 Dec 2025 07:36
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F1 Organisation Banned Joke About Russell During Live Show
Comedian Jack Whitehall has revealed that Formula 1 banned him from making a joke about George Russell during a live event earlier this year. Whitehall, who hosted parts of the ...18 Nov 2025 10:39
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Russell ends Verstappen transfer rumours: “My future is secure”
George Russell has ended months of speculation about Max Verstappen joining Mercedes, confirming that his new contract includes a performance clause that secures his seat. While...10 Nov 2025 12:41
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Russell wants automatic corner penalties: how to tame chaos with design
George Russell did not hold back after the Mexican Grand Prix. Frustrated by the confusion over track limits and first-lap incidents, the Mercedes driver called for automatic ti...07 Nov 2025 16:45
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Frustrated Russell renews complaints after Mexico GP
George Russell has once again voiced his frustration with Formula 1’s current racing standards, calling for stricter enforcement of track limits and smarter circuit design...07 Nov 2025 08:37
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Russell’s Interlagos code: how Mercedes can secure P2 in the Constructors’ Championship
George Russell returns to the scene of his first Formula 1 victory, and this time the mission is clear. At Interlagos, Mercedes aims to lock down second place in the Constructor...06 Nov 2025 14:43
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Contract clauses against Verstappen: how F1 teams legally protect their stars
It was a casual comment, but it raised eyebrows across the paddock. George Russell recently revealed that his Mercedes contract includes clauses designed to protect him from pot...05 Nov 2025 19:49
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Verstappen reflects on crash with Russell: “Maybe it was good that it happened”
Max Verstappen has looked back on his clash with George Russell during the Spanish Grand Prix earlier this season. The Dutchman received a time penalty for the incident but now ...03 Nov 2025 08:37
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"Do it now or don't!" - Russell's rage exposes Mercedes dilemma
The P2 constructors battle is intense. Mercedes versus Ferrari. Every point counts. In Mexico, George Russell exposed a painful internal dilemma. His frustrated team radio revea...28 Oct 2025 18:48
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Russell Reveals Details of New Mercedes Contract
George Russell recently confirmed a contract extension with Mercedes, securing his place at the Silver Arrows for next season. While negotiations took longer than expected, the ...28 Oct 2025 08:37
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Russell Still Angry with Verstappen: “I Lost Three Places Because of Him”
George Russell has renewed his criticism of Max Verstappen after a tense Mexican Grand Prix, arguing that the reigning world champion got away “scot-free” following ...27 Oct 2025 08:37
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Russell No Longer Enjoys F1 Races: “It’s Just a Sprint to Turn 1”
George Russell left the United States Grand Prix in Austin frustrated after finishing sixth — the same position he held from the very first corner. The Mercedes driver adm...22 Oct 2025 07:36
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Russell's patience rewarded with mega contract after 'Verstappen effect'
The news is official: George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will also form the driver lineup for Mercedes in 2026. But behind this announcement lies a story of strategic patience, p...17 Oct 2025 15:44
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Russell Sends Message to Verstappen: “I’m Good Enough to Be World Champion”
George Russell says he’s entering the best form of his career after signing a new contract extension with Mercedes, securing his future in Formula 1 through 2026. The 27-y...17 Oct 2025 09:38
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Kravitz Reveals Details About Verstappen and Russell Feud: “George Wanted to Hit Back at Max”
Tensions between Max Verstappen and George Russell boiled over at the end of the 2024 Formula 1 season. The Red Bull and Mercedes drivers clashed both on and off the track, and ...15 Oct 2025 07:36
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SerieTeamYear#
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F1Mercedes63
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F1Mercedes2021
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F1Williams202163
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F2ART Grand Prix2018
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F1Force India2018
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GP3ART Grand Prix20173
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F1Force India2017
Statistics George Russell
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Amount of victories7
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Amount of podiums29
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Total races161
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Total races with points93
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Amount of poles10
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Times beaten team member (race)43
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Times beaten team member (qualis)35
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Average points per grandprix7
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Average starting position9
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Average finish position9
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Average positions gained0
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Highest position1
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DateGrand PrixQR
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24 - 26 Jul67
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17 - 19 Jul322
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3 - 5 Jul42
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26 - 28 Jun11
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12 - 14 Jun2
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5 - 7 Jun612
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22 - 24 May19
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1 - 3 May54
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27 - 29 Mar4
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13 - 15 Mar2
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6 - 8 Mar11
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5 - 7 Dec45
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28 - 30 Nov46
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21 - 23 Nov2
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7 - 9 Nov64
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24 - 26 Oct47
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17 - 19 Oct46
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3 - 5 Oct11
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19 - 21 Sep52
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5 - 7 Sep55
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29 - 31 Aug4
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1 - 3 Aug43
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25 - 27 Jul65
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4 - 6 Jul410
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27 - 29 Jun5
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13 - 15 Jun11
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30 - 1 Jun44
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23 - 25 May1411
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16 - 18 May37
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2 - 4 May53
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18 - 20 Apr35
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11 - 13 Apr32
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4 - 6 Apr55
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21 - 23 Mar3
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14 - 16 Mar43
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6 - 8 Dec65
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29 - 1 Dec14
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22 - 24 Nov1
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1 - 3 Nov24
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25 - 27 Oct55
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18 - 20 Oct206
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20 - 22 Sep4
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13 - 15 Sep53
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30 - 1 Sep7
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23 - 25 Aug47
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26 - 28 Jul620
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19 - 21 Jul178
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5 - 7 Jul119
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28 - 30 Jun31
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21 - 23 Jun44
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7 - 9 Jun13
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24 - 26 May55
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17 - 19 May67
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3 - 5 May78
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19 - 21 Apr86
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5 - 7 Apr97
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22 - 24 Mar717
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7 - 9 Mar76
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29 - 2 Mar35
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24 - 26 Nov43
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17 - 19 Nov38
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3 - 5 Nov815
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27 - 29 Oct86
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20 - 22 Oct55
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6 - 8 Oct24
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22 - 24 Sep87
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15 - 17 Sep216
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1 - 3 Sep45
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25 - 27 Aug317
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28 - 30 Jul86
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21 - 23 Jul186
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7 - 9 Jul65
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30 - 2 Jul117
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16 - 18 Jun419
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2 - 4 Jun123
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26 - 28 May85
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5 - 7 May64
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28 - 30 Apr8
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31 - 2 Apr218
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17 - 19 Mar34
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3 - 5 Mar67
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18 - 20 Nov65
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11 - 13 Nov11
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28 - 30 Oct24
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21 - 23 Oct45
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7 - 9 Oct8
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30 - 2 Oct2014
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9 - 11 Sep23
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2 - 4 Sep2
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26 - 28 Aug54
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29 - 31 Jul13
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22 - 24 Jul63
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8 - 10 Jul44
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1 - 3 Jul18
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17 - 19 Jun84
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10 - 12 Jun3
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27 - 29 May65
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20 - 22 May43
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6 - 8 May5
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22 - 24 Apr114
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8 - 10 Apr63
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25 - 27 Mar65
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18 - 20 Mar94
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10 - 12 Dec1718
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3 - 5 Dec1417
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19 - 21 Nov1517
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12 - 14 Nov1713
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5 - 7 Nov1616
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22 - 24 Oct2014
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8 - 10 Oct1315
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24 - 26 Sep310
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10 - 12 Sep149
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3 - 5 Sep1117
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27 - 29 Aug22
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30 - 1 Aug8
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16 - 18 Jul1212
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2 - 4 Jul811
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25 - 27 Jun1019
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18 - 20 Jun1412
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4 - 6 Jun1517
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20 - 23 May14
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7 - 9 May14
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30 - 2 May16
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16 - 18 Apr19
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26 - 28 Mar1514
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11 - 13 Dec1615
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4 - 6 Dec9
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27 - 29 Nov12
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13 - 15 Nov2016
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31 - 1 Nov16
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23 - 25 Oct14
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9 - 11 Oct20
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25 - 27 Sep18
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11 - 13 Sep1811
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4 - 6 Sep14
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28 - 30 Aug1519
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14 - 16 Aug17
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7 - 9 Aug1518
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31 - 2 Aug2012
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17 - 19 Jul1218
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10 - 12 Jul1116
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3 - 5 Jul1715
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29 - 1 Dec1817
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15 - 17 Nov1812
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1 - 3 Nov1817
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25 - 27 Oct1916
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11 - 13 Oct1816
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27 - 29 Sep1717
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20 - 22 Sep1820
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6 - 8 Sep1414
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30 - 1 Sep1415
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2 - 4 Aug1516
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26 - 28 Jul1711
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12 - 14 Jul14
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28 - 30 Jun2018
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21 - 23 Jun2019
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7 - 9 Jun1816
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23 - 26 May1915
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10 - 12 May1917
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26 - 28 Apr1615
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12 - 14 Apr1716
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29 - 31 Mar1915
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15 - 17 Mar16
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Driver characteristics
- Team -
- Points 1,186
- Podiums 29
- Grand Prix 161
- Country United Kingdom
- Date of b. Feb 15 1998 (28)
- Place of b. King's Lynn, United Kingdom
- Weight 70 kg
- Length 1.85 m
- 42,430 comments on
- 0 members have this team as their favourite
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