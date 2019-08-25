George Russell is a British racing driver who was born on 15 February 1998 at King's Lynn, Norfolk. Russell is the second driver from King's Lynn, as Martin Brundle preceded him in 1984.
Russell started racing in 2006 in karts and drive 2009 in the cadet class. He became MSA British Champion and in the same year, he won the British Open. In 2010 he moved to the Rotax Mini Max class and again became British Champion. Russell was promoted to the KF3 class in 2011 and won the title in the CIK-FIA European Championship, before defending his title in 2012.
After his karting career Russell decided to make the switch to motorsport. In 2014 he won the BRDC Formula 4 championship with five wins and in 2015 he raced for Carlin in Formula 3. In 2015 he scored second place at the Masters of Formula 3 in Zandvoort. After a solid season at HitechGP in 2016 in Formula 3, the Englishman decided to switch to the GP3 class. For ART Grand Prix he won the title in 2017 and as a Mercedes junior for Force India he was allowed to take part in Friday practice at Interlagos and Abu Dhabi.
Russell emerged as the champion of the 2018 Formula 2 Championship. The Briton made contact himself to work for Williams in 2019. Through a power point presentation, Russell was able to convince the iconic team to give him a seat for 2019. Russell made his debut for Williams during the winter test in Barcelona, coming onto the track after a few days of delay. At the Australian Grand Prix Russell made his official Formula 1 debut.
Williams driver George Russell believes that only a drastic or unforseen set of events could end his time at the Grove based team, in recent response to being questioned fo...
George Russell admits the comments that some fans of Robert Kubica leave on his social media posts are hurtful. Russell, who is currently in his debut season in Formula 1, is t...
Williams driver George Russell has said that he sees no need to create a 'sales pitch' in order to secure a future drive with the works Mercedes team. Russell is confide...
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says it is too early to promote its junior driver George Russell into a "high-pressure environment" at the Brackley-based team. Rus...
George Russell believes he has improved his technical feedback abilities through the current struggles that Williams finds itself in. The Grove squad has languished at th...
George Russell believes Williams is still far away from the rest of the field despite enjoying his "best weekend of the year". On Saturday, the Briton qualified in 16...
Robert Kubica says he was happy with the balance of his car despite the 1.3 second gap he had to Williams teammate George Russell at the end of qualifying. Kubica has not yet o...
George Russell says his Williams FW42 "came alive" during qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix, as the Briton stormed to P16 at the end of the session. Although Ru...
Williams Racing's George Russell believes that despite their limited running during Friday's practice sessions in Hungary, it was a productive day for the team. R...
George Russell states that there is "definitely" more downforce with Williams' upgrades in Germany. The Grove-based squad brought a number of upgrades to the race...
George Russell says that achieving a promotion to Mercedes in 2020 is not on this list of priorities during his rookie season in Formula 1. Russell, who is a Mercedes juni...
Williams driver George Russell said that his first home Grand Prix was a brilliant experience and that he was not expecting the level of support that he received from the fans. ...
Williams driver Robert Kubica believes that the risks taken for battling for last place are different than those for other positions further up the grid. The Polish driver has ...
George Russell will start the Austrian Grand Prix from the pit lane after he was fitted with a different specification of front wing after qualifying. The Briton qualified in 1...
Daniil Kvyat says that everyone should be pleased that nothing more than a ruined lap was the outcome of his close call with George Russell. At the end of Q1, Kvyat was setting...
George Russell has been issued a three-place grid penalty for impeding Daniil Kvyat during qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix. The incident occurred towards the end of the ...
Robert Kubica says the young drivers of today have more opportunities when it comes to learning the sport technically compared to years gone by. Kubica referred to his Wil...
George Russell was hoping that Williams wouldn't bring a halt to his encounter with teammate Robert Kubica during the French Grand Prix. The two battled at the back of the ...
George Russell enjoyed his maiden weekend at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve despite the fact he was battling no one on the circuit. The Williams driver ended the race in 16th, a...
George Russell says that Wiliams is testing "double or triple the amount" opposed to its rivals this year. Williams has emerged with the slowest car in 2019 that is s...
Williams is looking to bring major car upgrades to races rather than small improvements, according to driver George Russell. Russell says Williams must be more patient tha...
George Russell has revealed that Williams gained hope in Monaco that it could achieve a points finish. Russell pitted for hard tyres when a safety car was called following trou...
George Russell says the 2019 season is far from a write-off for the Williams team, despite its lack of pace so far this year. The Grove squad has been unable to compete with an...
George Russell has been uplifted by Williams' gap to the midfield after qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix. At each of the four qualifying sessions preceding Barcelona, ...
George Russell says Williams will introduce a number of "exciting" parts at this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix. The Grove squad has endured a tough start to the 20...
George Russell believes Williams endured its toughest weekend of the 2019 season in Azerbaijan. The Grove squad has had a rough opening four races to the year, as it is unable ...
George Russell says that Williams is lucky to have a third chassis available to it at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Russell will race the remainder of the weekend in Williams'...
The FIA has confirmed that a broken mounting was the cause behind the drain cover failure that saw the premature end of free practice one on Friday. George Russell ran over the...
George Russell has been ruled out of any other running on Friday as Williams confirms the Briton will be fitted with a new chassis. Russell's car suffered heavy damage duri...
Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams says that the drain cover failure that put an end to the opening practice session in Baku is "not acceptable". George R...
The opening practice session of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend came to a premature end as George Russell struck a drain cover in the opening minutes of the session. The drai...
Williams' George Russell believes that Mercedes is a lot more gentle handling junior drivers than Red Bull. Russell is currently the only Mercedes junior racing in Formula ...
George Russell says that his recent run with Mercedes in Bahrain has shown what Williams needs to work towards. The Briton tested the W10 on the second day of Bahrain testing, ...
Williams' George Russell insists that the team must avoid any drastic changes that may be implemented in the hope of turning around the team after a dismal start to its 2019...
After Formula 1 introduced a rule in 2019 that weighs the driver separately from the car, George Russell has called on the sport to enforce standard cockpit sizes that are seen ...
George Russell has played down the significance of his fastest lap in Bahrain testing, but admitted that it was “a special experience”. Russell tested the Merc...
George Russell has ended the second and final day of Bahrain in-season testing on top of the timesheets. The Briton, who drove the Mercedes W10 crossed the in the dying minutes...
Despite finishing once again at the bottom of the field, the Williams duo of Robert Kubica and George Russell enjoyed some head to head battles with each other during Sunday'...
Lewis Hamilton Hamilton did not have the car to challenge Ferrari in qualifying, or for most of the race. However, after changing tyres he had a few good battles on his second ...
Williams' Robert Kubica feels he is driving a "completely different" car to teammate George Russell after finishing a second down on his rookie teammate in today&#...
George Russell says that the opening races of the 2019 season will be test sessions for Williams. The Grove squad is the clear backmarker this year, continuing on from a tough ...
A fundamental issue that is hampering Williams' 2019 season will take months of development to fix, according to its driver George Russell. The Grove-based outfit has emerg...
Nyck de Vries insists he is keeping calm over his new Formula 2 seat with ART, effectively replacing the reigning series champion George Russell. De Vries raced with Prema last...
Robert Kubica concedes that the mood in the Williams camp is compromised following a difficult opening day to the 2019 Formula 1 season. Following pre-season testing, it was ex...
George Russell says that he believes Williams' tough start to the year at pre-season testing has taken pressure off the team to perform well in Melbourne. The Br...
The second week of pre-season testing has concluded, with the four days of running providing us with more insights into how the 2019 season could shape up. Below, we'v...
Williams F1 rookie George Russell believes that the Grove based team is currently heading up the rear of the field during Thursday's testing in Barcelona. The team have been...
Charles Leclerc topped the morning session from day seven of testing in Barcelona, heading the timesheets with a 1:16.361. The lap time marks the fastest we've seen at pre-...
Williams' new signing George Russell has expressed his relief at being able to complete 119 laps and finish 9th fastest in the new FW42. The team were late starting the...
The first week of pre-season testing is done and dusted, with the second test set to get underway on Tuesday. Teams will be aiming to clock up more mileage and turn up the pace...
Williams F1 rookie George Russell has spoke of how he avoided getting frustrated with his new team over the delayed start to testing over the week. Williams missed the first two...
Williams is conducting a filming day at the Circuit de Catalunya on Friday, as it uses the opportunity for extra mileage after the first week of testing. The team's 2019 ch...
George Russell says that he is "proud" of his Williams team for pulling an all-nighter in order to get the car built and set-up so that they could get running in Barce...
Robert Kubica says that the Williams team built the FW42 five times faster than normal as it rushed to get it ready for on-track action in Barcelona. Williams took to the track...
Daniil Kvyat has topped the third day of pre-season testing from Barcelona, setting a 1:17.704 in the final minutes of the session. Kimi Raikkonen was the longtime session lead...
The Williams FW42 will arrive in the Barcelona paddock early Wednesday morning, according to the team. The Grove squad has missed out on the opening two days of runn...
Sergey Sirotkin is on the verge of signing a deal to coming Renault's third driver, GPToday.net understands. The Russian driver made his debut with Williams last year, but ...
Williams has released rendered images of its 2019 car, the FW42. The Grove squad launched its 2019 livery at an event earlier this week, where it also confirmed its new title sp...
Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams has warned that Williams' recovery will take a long time as it looks to bounce back from the lows of 2018. The Grove outfit&n...
2019 Toro Rosso driver Alexander Albon is not setting any targets for himself for his maiden season in Formula 1. The British-Thai driver received an F1 promotion after the...
Robert Kubica has offered praise to teammate George Russell as he prepares for his return to Formula 1 in 2019. The Pole makes his return after spending a year as Williams&...
Robert Kubica believes that staying in Formula 1 for the long term will be his most difficult task upon his return this year. Kubica will race with Williams following eight year...
Technical Chief of Williams Racing Paddy Lowe believes the exposure that new driver Geroge Russell is recieving from Mercedes is a good thing for the 2019 driver. Russell, ...
Former Grand Prix driver Karun Chandhok says that Robert Kubica's return to Formula 1 is a "great human story". Kubica will make his full-time return after seven y...
Charles Leclerc admits that he found his maiden Formula 1 races to be very long after growing accustomed to the feature and sprint race formats of GP3 and Formula 2. Leclerc jo...
Lando Norris says that beating teammate Carlos Sainz in 2019 is an unrealistic expectation for his maiden season in Formula 1. The Briton will make his debut in just under two m...
Robert Kubica says that he is expecting to be more like a rookie rather than a Grand Prix winner and a contester of five Formula 1 seasons this year. The Pole makes his full-ti...
Racing Point-bound Lance Stroll has backed Pole Robert Kubica to boost Williams up the grid. The 34-year-old was confirmed as a 2019 Williams driver during the Abu Dhabi Grand P...
Williams' George Russell says that he found it "refreshing" to observe Lewis Hamilton's work ethic throughout the 2018 season. Russell spent much of ...
Williams' chief technical officer Paddy Lowe says that the team has been making up the numbers for years, and admits that he doesn't know when it will complete its turna...
