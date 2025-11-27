user icon
Perez Reveals the Last Message He Sent to Horner

Sergio Perez has shared the final message he sent to Christian Horner after leaving Red Bull, offering a glimpse into their private farewell after four intense seasons together. Perez, who is preparing for a new chapter with Cadillac, says he wanted to leave on good terms despite the pressure and difficult moments he endured during his time alongside Max Verstappen

Perez’s relationship with Horner has often been scrutinised, particularly during the tougher stretches of his Red Bull career. Yet the Mexican insists that the two maintained mutual respect throughout, even when performance and expectations created tension. 

In his latest interview, Perez revealed the exact tone of his last conversation with Horner.

“Do Not Treat the Next Guy the Same Way!” 

Speaking to DAZN, Perez said he sent Horner a message blending humour with honesty. “I told him: do not treat the next guy the same way you treated me!” he joked, adding that the message carried both lightness and sincerity. 

Perez explained that the line was meant partly as a laugh, but also as a reminder of the heavy pressure he faced at Red Bull. “It is the most demanding team in the world. The expectations are enormous. Sometimes Christian pushed me hard, very hard. That was his job, but it was not always easy.” 

He said Horner responded warmly, and the exchange helped close their chapter on a positive note. 

A Relationship Built on Respect 

Despite the challenges, Perez emphasised that he never lost respect for Horner. “He gave me the opportunity of a lifetime. We won races together. We fought for championships together. It was not always smooth, but we always understood each other.” 

Perez also said Horner appreciated his contribution to the team’s success. “He told me he was proud of what we achieved. That meant a lot.” 

Leaving Red Bull With Experience and Growth 

Perez admitted that the Red Bull environment pushed him to evolve as a driver. “When you are next to Max, you have to grow. The level is extreme. I learned a lot about myself and about how to work with engineers, tyres, strategy. It made me stronger.” 

He added that even during his toughest moments, Horner never questioned his work ethic. “He knew I gave everything. That is something I will take with me.” 

Looking Ahead to Cadillac

Perez is now preparing to begin a new adventure with Cadillac when the team joins Formula 1. He says the Red Bull chapter has helped him develop the resilience and experience needed to lead a new project. 

“I want to bring everything I learned, the good moments and the tough ones. A new team needs leadership, and I feel ready for that.” 

Perez concluded by saying his farewell message to Horner was his way of closing the door with humour, honesty and gratitude. “We lived through a lot together. It was the right way to say goodbye.” 

