Formula 1 analyst Peter Windsor believes McLaren is unintentionally harming Lando Norris’ title push by creating confusion and insecurity through their strategy choices. According to Windsor, the team’s mixed messages and hesitant decision-making in Qatar prevented Norris from maximising his weekend. He argues that McLaren must provide clearer direction if they want Norris to carry the championship lead into Abu Dhabi with confidence.

McLaren has been the fastest team on several recent circuits, but strategic missteps have raised questions about whether they are giving Norris the stability he needs. Windsor says Norris’ body language and radio messages show that the team is making life unnecessarily complicated for their lead title contender.

Speaking after the Qatar race, Windsor explained his concerns.

“The Confusion Is Coming From the Pit Wall”

In his analysis on YouTube, Windsor said the root of the problem lies in McLaren’s communication. “The confusion is coming from the pit wall. Lando is not the problem. The team is making him uncertain with mixed messages.”

He believes the team must take responsibility for the pressure Norris is under. “When you are fighting for a championship, you need clarity. You need trust. Right now Norris is not getting that enough.”

Windsor added that the uncertainty affected Norris’ decision-making during the race. “He was asking too many questions because the direction was unclear. That is not how you win titles.”

Piastri’s Situation Adding Extra Pressure

Windsor also suggested that Oscar Piastri’s strong form is putting McLaren in a difficult position. “Oscar is driving brilliantly, which is great for McLaren, but it also creates tension. The team must make sure Lando feels he is their clear number one for the championship.”

He stressed that this does not mean restricting Piastri, but rather managing the dynamic more carefully. “You have to support both drivers, but in a title fight you need a priority. Right now McLaren is trying to treat them equally, and that is hurting them.”

Norris Needs Confidence, Not Doubt

According to Windsor, Norris is one of the most talented drivers on the grid, but even top drivers require reassurance during a title battle. “Lando needs to feel the team is completely behind him. Confidence is everything. If you make him doubt himself or the plan, performance suffers.”

He believes this played a role in Norris’ struggles during critical phases of the Qatar weekend. “There were moments where he looked lost, and that is not like him. That comes from the pit wall.”

Abu Dhabi Will Test McLaren’s Nerve

Windsor warned that if McLaren repeat the same mistakes in Abu Dhabi, they risk handing the title to Max Verstappen. “Max thrives when teams around him make errors. McLaren must be perfect. No mixed messages, no hesitation.”

He said the team’s task for the final race is simple but crucial. “Give Lando a clear plan, stick to it and execute. If they do that, he can win the championship. But they must stop making him uncertain.”

As the title decider approaches, Windsor’s message to McLaren is clear: support Norris properly, or risk losing everything.