user icon
icon

McLaren Putting Norris Under Pressure: “They Are Making Him Insecure!”

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
McLaren Putting Norris Under Pressure: “They Are Making Him Insecure!”

Formula 1 analyst Peter Windsor believes McLaren is unintentionally harming Lando Norris’ title push by creating confusion and insecurity through their strategy choices. According to Windsor, the team’s mixed messages and hesitant decision-making in Qatar prevented Norris from maximising his weekend. He argues that McLaren must provide clearer direction if they want Norris to carry the championship lead into Abu Dhabi with confidence. 

McLaren has been the fastest team on several recent circuits, but strategic missteps have raised questions about whether they are giving Norris the stability he needs. Windsor says Norris’ body language and radio messages show that the team is making life unnecessarily complicated for their lead title contender. 

More about McLaren FIA Explains Why Lando Norris Was Not Penalised

FIA Explains Why Lando Norris Was Not Penalised

Dec 8
 Verstappen Inspires Piastri: “Titles Are Not Everything”

Verstappen Inspires Piastri: “Titles Are Not Everything”

Dec 15

Speaking after the Qatar race, Windsor explained his concerns. 

“The Confusion Is Coming From the Pit Wall” 

In his analysis on YouTube, Windsor said the root of the problem lies in McLaren’s communication. “The confusion is coming from the pit wall. Lando is not the problem. The team is making him uncertain with mixed messages.” 

He believes the team must take responsibility for the pressure Norris is under. “When you are fighting for a championship, you need clarity. You need trust. Right now Norris is not getting that enough.” 

Windsor added that the uncertainty affected Norris’ decision-making during the race. “He was asking too many questions because the direction was unclear. That is not how you win titles.”

Piastri’s Situation Adding Extra Pressure 

Windsor also suggested that Oscar Piastri’s strong form is putting McLaren in a difficult position. “Oscar is driving brilliantly, which is great for McLaren, but it also creates tension. The team must make sure Lando feels he is their clear number one for the championship.” 

He stressed that this does not mean restricting Piastri, but rather managing the dynamic more carefully. “You have to support both drivers, but in a title fight you need a priority. Right now McLaren is trying to treat them equally, and that is hurting them.” 

Norris Needs Confidence, Not Doubt 

According to Windsor, Norris is one of the most talented drivers on the grid, but even top drivers require reassurance during a title battle. “Lando needs to feel the team is completely behind him. Confidence is everything. If you make him doubt himself or the plan, performance suffers.” 

He believes this played a role in Norris’ struggles during critical phases of the Qatar weekend. “There were moments where he looked lost, and that is not like him. That comes from the pit wall.” 

Abu Dhabi Will Test McLaren’s Nerve 

Windsor warned that if McLaren repeat the same mistakes in Abu Dhabi, they risk handing the title to Max Verstappen. “Max thrives when teams around him make errors. McLaren must be perfect. No mixed messages, no hesitation.” 

He said the team’s task for the final race is simple but crucial. “Give Lando a clear plan, stick to it and execute. If they do that, he can win the championship. But they must stop making him uncertain.” 

As the title decider approaches, Windsor’s message to McLaren is clear: support Norris properly, or risk losing everything.

F1 News Lando Norris Oscar Piastri McLaren

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

GB Lando Norris 4
Lando Norris
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 1,430
  • Podiums 44
  • Grand Prix 152
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Nov 13 1999 (26)
  • Place of b. Glastonbury, GB
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.7 m
Show full profile

Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile
show sidebar