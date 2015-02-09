Giedo van der Garde will return to the cockpit of a GP2 car this week. The Dutchman, who debuted for Caterham in 2013, spent last year as Sauber's reserve and was disappointed n...
GP2 Series organisers are pleased to reveal the name of the thirteen teams entered for the next three seasons. While twelve outfits of the last cycle have been reselected, one t...
American driver Jake Rosenzweig will be official driver for the Barwa Addax Team for the 2013 season after having signed for the Spanish team and teamed up with Rio Haryanto. ...
Barwa Addax Team is delighted to announce that it has reached an agreement with Rio Haryanto to compete for the team as official driver for the 2013 season in the GP2 Series. ...
It was a hat trick for DAMSs Davide Valsecchi: the mighty Italian pocketed his third win in a row in todays Feature Race at Bahrain International Circuit. Starting from P2 o...
The 2012 season could not have started better for iSports Jolyon Palmer: the young Brit set the fastest laptime of the free practice session this morning at Sepang Internation...
Esteban Gutiérrez set the quickest laptime again in todays final pre-season test in Barcelona. The young Mexican set a laptime of 1:29.154 in the morning session ahead of las...
Caterham Racing is pleased to announce Giedo van der Garde and Rodolfo Gonzalez will join forces with the team this year for the much anticipated 2012 GP2 championship. Giedo...
09 Feb 2015 08:41
15 Oct 2013 15:27
26 Jan 2013 16:52
19 Dec 2012 09:52
27 Apr 2012 20:14
23 Mar 2012 06:51
08 Mar 2012 16:34
27 Feb 2012 20:20