Addax
Addax
- Team name Addax
- Base Valencia, Spain
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jan 1 2009
- Podiums -
- World Championship -
- Pole positions -
- Fastest race laps -
- 1,071 comments on Addax
- 5 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Addax
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
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Campos invites Van der Garde to test GP2 car
Giedo van der Garde will return to the cockpit of a GP2 car this week. The Dutchman, who debuted for Caterham in 2013, spent last year as Sauber's reserve and was disappointed n...09 Feb 2015 08:41
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GP2: Campos Racing replaces Barwa Addax in 2014
GP2 Series organisers are pleased to reveal the name of the thirteen teams entered for the next three seasons. While twelve outfits of the last cycle have been reselected, one t...15 Oct 2013 15:27
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GP2: Jake Rosenzweig completes line-up Barwa Addax for 2013
American driver Jake Rosenzweig will be official driver for the Barwa Addax Team for the 2013 season after having signed for the Spanish team and teamed up with Rio Haryanto. ...26 Jan 2013 16:52
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GP2: Rio Haryanto joins Barwa Addax for next season
Barwa Addax Team is delighted to announce that it has reached an agreement with Rio Haryanto to compete for the team as official driver for the 2013 season in the GP2 Series. ...19 Dec 2012 09:52
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GP2: Davide Valsecchi scores hattrick of wins in Bahrain
It was a hat trick for DAMSs Davide Valsecchi: the mighty Italian pocketed his third win in a row in todays Feature Race at Bahrain International Circuit. Starting from P2 o...27 Apr 2012 20:14
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GP2: Palmer in front of Valsecchi after first session in Malaysia
The 2012 season could not have started better for iSports Jolyon Palmer: the young Brit set the fastest laptime of the free practice session this morning at Sepang Internation...23 Mar 2012 06:51
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GP2: Esteban Gutierrez ends test in Barcelona on top
Esteban Gutiérrez set the quickest laptime again in todays final pre-season test in Barcelona. The young Mexican set a laptime of 1:29.154 in the morning session ahead of las...08 Mar 2012 16:34
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GP2: Caterham Racing announces Van der Garde and Gonzalez
Caterham Racing is pleased to announce Giedo van der Garde and Rodolfo Gonzalez will join forces with the team this year for the much anticipated 2012 GP2 championship. Giedo...27 Feb 2012 20:20
09 Feb 2015 08:41
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08:41F1
15 Oct 2013 15:27
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15:27GP2
26 Jan 2013 16:52
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16:52GP2
19 Dec 2012 09:52
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09:52GP2
27 Apr 2012 20:14
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20:14GP2
23 Mar 2012 06:51
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06:51GP2
08 Mar 2012 16:34
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16:34GP2
27 Feb 2012 20:20
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20:20GP2
History Addax
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Driver#
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Barwa Addax
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Addax Team
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Barwa Addax