Hamilton Gives Honest Verdict on His Ferrari Move

Hamilton Gives Honest Verdict on His Ferrari Move

Lewis Hamilton says he has “no regrets at all” about joining Ferrari, even though his first season in red has been one of the most challenging of his career. The seven-time world champion has endured inconsistency, missed opportunities and intense media pressure, but insists he remains fully committed to the long-term project in Maranello. 

Hamilton expected a period of adaptation after leaving Mercedes, yet the level of instability within Ferrari surprised him. The SF-24 has been unpredictable from circuit to circuit, and Hamilton has struggled to extract consistent performance. Still, he says the experience has strengthened his motivation, not weakened it. 

Speaking ahead of the Qatar weekend, Hamilton reflected on what has been a difficult, but eye-opening year. 

“Of Course It Has Been Hard, But I Do Not Regret the Decision” 

Talking to Formula1.com, Hamilton made clear that the difficulties have not shaken his belief in the move. “Of course it has been hard. But I do not regret the decision. I knew coming here would be a challenge, and I am fully committed to what we are building.” 

He admitted the results have not matched expectations. “We have had weekends with good potential, then weekends where nothing seems to work. That is frustrating, but it is part of the process.” 

Hamilton said the emotional intensity within Ferrari is unlike anything he has experienced. “When you drive for Ferrari, the highs are very high and the lows are very low. You feel everything more.” 

“I Knew It Would Take Time” 

Hamilton emphasised that he entered the season with realistic expectations. “I never thought this would be easy. I knew it would take time to integrate, to understand the culture, to understand the car and work with a new group of people.”

He pointed out that Ferrari has already made steps forward behind the scenes. “There is a lot of progress happening at the factory. People are motivated. Everyone wants to take this team back to the front.” 

Learning the Ferrari Way 

The Briton also spoke about adapting to Ferrari’s way of working. “Every team has its own DNA. At Ferrari it is very emotional, very passionate. I am learning when to push, when to stay quiet, how to get the best out of everyone.” 

He said he has already formed strong relationships within the team. “There is trust growing. That takes time, but I can feel it.” 

Focus Fully on 2025 

Hamilton said he is already thinking about next season. “We are learning a lot about the car. There are clear things we want to change for next year. I am excited about that process.” 

He acknowledged that 2024 has not been the debut he imagined, but insisted that the picture is bigger than a single season. “This is a long-term commitment. I joined Ferrari to build something. I am not here for one good race or one good year. I am here for the journey.” 

No Doubts About the Future 

Despite external criticism and growing pressure, Hamilton remains optimistic. “I feel energised. I feel hungry. I feel like I am exactly where I need to be. The results will come, I am sure of it.” 

For now, the message is simple: the move to Ferrari may be painful at times, but Hamilton believes in the long road ahead. 

