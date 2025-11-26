Helmut Marko did not hold back after Lando Norris threw away his advantage at the start of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The McLaren driver lost the lead within seconds, a moment that later became the subject of ridicule from the Red Bull advisor. Marko laughed at the team radio message in which McLaren urged Norris to attack Max Verstappen, insisting their request showed “a complete misunderstanding” of how strong Verstappen’s pace was.

Norris had started from pole position and was expected to fight for the victory. Instead, a poor getaway immediately put him on the back foot, allowing Verstappen to take control of the race. From that moment onward, Red Bull never looked threatened. The contrast between the expectations before the start and the final outcome made the McLaren radio message even more striking for Marko.

The Austrian made it clear that, from Red Bull’s perspective, there was never any doubt about who was managing the race.

“Why Would He Even Try It?”

Speaking to Sky Sports, Marko chuckled as he recalled the moment. “McLaren said on the radio that Lando should attack Max. I thought to myself: why would he even try it? Max had everything under control.”

According to Marko, Verstappen was reading the race perfectly. “His pace was strong, his tyre management was excellent and he knew exactly what he had to do. Lando had one chance at the start, but once he missed that, the fight was over.”

His comments underline the confidence Red Bull had in Verstappen’s performance, especially during a weekend in which McLaren had looked competitive on long runs.

Norris Pays the Price for a Bad Start

Norris’ poor launch became the turning point of his race. While the Briton recovered to fight near the front later in the Grand Prix, the early damage was irreversible. Analysts have argued that the cold conditions, the long run to Turn 1 and a slight wheelspin moment all worked against him.

For Marko, the explanation is simpler. “Max reacted better, judged the grip and made no mistakes. These races are decided in small details. Lando did not get it right.”

McLaren’s radio message urging Norris to attack only amplified the irony. As Marko noted, “You need more than encouragement over the radio. You need the pace, and Max had plenty.”

Psychological Blow in the Title Fight

The Las Vegas result also carries weight in the championship context. Norris had hoped to reduce the gap to Verstappen, but instead left the weekend with fewer points than expected. For Red Bull, the victory was a crucial psychological win.

Marko suggested that Verstappen is now tightening his grip on the season. “This kind of race shows why Max is where he is. He takes every opportunity. Others cannot afford mistakes.”

As the season heads into its final rounds, Norris will need to bounce back quickly. For now, however, Marko’s mocking tone reflects a weekend where Verstappen was simply untouchable.