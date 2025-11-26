user icon
icon

Marko Mocks Norris After Costly Error in Las Vegas

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Marko Mocks Norris After Costly Error in Las Vegas

Helmut Marko did not hold back after Lando Norris threw away his advantage at the start of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The McLaren driver lost the lead within seconds, a moment that later became the subject of ridicule from the Red Bull advisor. Marko laughed at the team radio message in which McLaren urged Norris to attack Max Verstappen, insisting their request showed “a complete misunderstanding” of how strong Verstappen’s pace was. 

Norris had started from pole position and was expected to fight for the victory. Instead, a poor getaway immediately put him on the back foot, allowing Verstappen to take control of the race. From that moment onward, Red Bull never looked threatened. The contrast between the expectations before the start and the final outcome made the McLaren radio message even more striking for Marko. 

More about Helmut Marko Marko Opens Up About Verstappen Contract Talks

Marko Opens Up About Verstappen Contract Talks

Dec 16
 Marko Saw New Red Bull Conflict Coming Ahead of F1 Exit

Marko Saw New Red Bull Conflict Coming Ahead of F1 Exit

Dec 16

The Austrian made it clear that, from Red Bull’s perspective, there was never any doubt about who was managing the race. 

“Why Would He Even Try It?” 

Speaking to Sky Sports, Marko chuckled as he recalled the moment. “McLaren said on the radio that Lando should attack Max. I thought to myself: why would he even try it? Max had everything under control.” 

According to Marko, Verstappen was reading the race perfectly. “His pace was strong, his tyre management was excellent and he knew exactly what he had to do. Lando had one chance at the start, but once he missed that, the fight was over.” 

His comments underline the confidence Red Bull had in Verstappen’s performance, especially during a weekend in which McLaren had looked competitive on long runs. 

Norris Pays the Price for a Bad Start 

Norris’ poor launch became the turning point of his race. While the Briton recovered to fight near the front later in the Grand Prix, the early damage was irreversible. Analysts have argued that the cold conditions, the long run to Turn 1 and a slight wheelspin moment all worked against him. 

For Marko, the explanation is simpler. “Max reacted better, judged the grip and made no mistakes. These races are decided in small details. Lando did not get it right.” 

McLaren’s radio message urging Norris to attack only amplified the irony. As Marko noted, “You need more than encouragement over the radio. You need the pace, and Max had plenty.”

Psychological Blow in the Title Fight 

The Las Vegas result also carries weight in the championship context. Norris had hoped to reduce the gap to Verstappen, but instead left the weekend with fewer points than expected. For Red Bull, the victory was a crucial psychological win. 

Marko suggested that Verstappen is now tightening his grip on the season. “This kind of race shows why Max is where he is. He takes every opportunity. Others cannot afford mistakes.” 

As the season heads into its final rounds, Norris will need to bounce back quickly. For now, however, Marko’s mocking tone reflects a weekend where Verstappen was simply untouchable. 

F1 News Max Verstappen Lando Norris Helmut Marko McLaren Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,445
  • Podiums 127
  • Grand Prix 233
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile
show sidebar