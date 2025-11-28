Fernando Alonso says he hopes Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri can push Lando Norris all the way to Abu Dhabi, keeping the title battle exciting until the final race. The Spaniard praised Norris for his impressive form but believes the championship would benefit from continued pressure from both Red Bull and McLaren’s second car.

Alonso spoke ahead of the Qatar weekend, where the sprint format offers two scoring opportunities and the potential for major swings in the standings. With the gap between Norris and Verstappen still manageable, and Piastri regaining strong pace, Alonso expects the final rounds to be unpredictable.

The Aston Martin driver, known for his love of intense title fights, says he simply wants the championship to stay open for as long as possible.

“We Need Max and Oscar to Keep the Pressure On”

Speaking to AS, Alonso said the key to a dramatic finale lies in Verstappen and Piastri delivering consistent challenges. “We need Max and Oscar to keep the pressure on Lando. He is doing a great job, but a championship is more exciting when several drivers are fighting for it.”

Alonso believes Norris is handling his first title campaign admirably, but warns that the dynamic can change quickly. “Leading is always difficult, especially with a sprint weekend. One bad Saturday can change everything.”

He added that Verstappen’s experience and Piastri’s rising form could play a decisive role. “Both are very strong. If they perform well, the fight will go to Abu Dhabi.”

Norris Deserves Credit, But the Battle Is Not Over

Alonso made sure to highlight Norris’ progress this season. “Lando deserves a lot of credit. He has been consistent, fast and very mature. He is showing why he is leading.”

However, he emphasised that the chasing pack is far from finished. “Max never gives up. And Oscar has been very impressive. The difference between a good weekend and a bad one is tiny.”

Alonso expects the remaining circuits to produce varied results. “Qatar, Brazil, Abu Dhabi, they all demand different things. That will mix up the order.”

A Balanced Championship Is Good for Everyone

The Spaniard has always been vocal about wanting Formula 1 to feature multiple contenders. “It is good for the fans, good for the teams and good for the sport when there is real competition. This season we finally have that again.”

He added that even drivers not involved in the title fight pay close attention. “We all follow it. We all enjoy it. When the fight is close, everything feels more alive in the paddock.”

Hoping for a Finale With Multiple Contenders

Looking at the final stretch, Alonso hopes the championship remains wide open. “I hope we arrive in Abu Dhabi with two or three drivers still in the fight. That would be fantastic.”

Whether his wish becomes reality now depends on whether Verstappen and Piastri can keep the pressure high in Qatar.

For now, the message from Alonso is clear: the more intense the fight, the better for everyone.