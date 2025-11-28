user icon
icon

Alonso Hopes Verstappen Keeps the Title Fight Alive

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Alonso Hopes Verstappen Keeps the Title Fight Alive

Fernando Alonso says he hopes Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri can push Lando Norris all the way to Abu Dhabi, keeping the title battle exciting until the final race. The Spaniard praised Norris for his impressive form but believes the championship would benefit from continued pressure from both Red Bull and McLaren’s second car. 

Alonso spoke ahead of the Qatar weekend, where the sprint format offers two scoring opportunities and the potential for major swings in the standings. With the gap between Norris and Verstappen still manageable, and Piastri regaining strong pace, Alonso expects the final rounds to be unpredictable. 

More about Max Verstappen Nürburgring May Adjust Calendar to Accommodate Verstappen

Nürburgring May Adjust Calendar to Accommodate Verstappen

Dec 17
 Sky Sports Analyst Enjoys Verstappen’s Honesty

Sky Sports Analyst Enjoys Verstappen’s Honesty

Dec 17

The Aston Martin driver, known for his love of intense title fights, says he simply wants the championship to stay open for as long as possible. 

“We Need Max and Oscar to Keep the Pressure On” 

Speaking to AS, Alonso said the key to a dramatic finale lies in Verstappen and Piastri delivering consistent challenges. “We need Max and Oscar to keep the pressure on Lando. He is doing a great job, but a championship is more exciting when several drivers are fighting for it.”

Alonso believes Norris is handling his first title campaign admirably, but warns that the dynamic can change quickly. “Leading is always difficult, especially with a sprint weekend. One bad Saturday can change everything.” 

He added that Verstappen’s experience and Piastri’s rising form could play a decisive role. “Both are very strong. If they perform well, the fight will go to Abu Dhabi.” 

Norris Deserves Credit, But the Battle Is Not Over 

Alonso made sure to highlight Norris’ progress this season. “Lando deserves a lot of credit. He has been consistent, fast and very mature. He is showing why he is leading.” 

However, he emphasised that the chasing pack is far from finished. “Max never gives up. And Oscar has been very impressive. The difference between a good weekend and a bad one is tiny.” 

Alonso expects the remaining circuits to produce varied results. “Qatar, Brazil, Abu Dhabi, they all demand different things. That will mix up the order.” 

A Balanced Championship Is Good for Everyone 

The Spaniard has always been vocal about wanting Formula 1 to feature multiple contenders. “It is good for the fans, good for the teams and good for the sport when there is real competition. This season we finally have that again.” 

He added that even drivers not involved in the title fight pay close attention. “We all follow it. We all enjoy it. When the fight is close, everything feels more alive in the paddock.” 

Hoping for a Finale With Multiple Contenders 

Looking at the final stretch, Alonso hopes the championship remains wide open. “I hope we arrive in Abu Dhabi with two or three drivers still in the fight. That would be fantastic.” 

Whether his wish becomes reality now depends on whether Verstappen and Piastri can keep the pressure high in Qatar. 

For now, the message from Alonso is clear: the more intense the fight, the better for everyone. 

F1 News Max Verstappen Fernando Alonso Red Bull Racing Aston Martin

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,445
  • Podiums 127
  • Grand Prix 233
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar