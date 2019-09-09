Sep 8Album
Sebastian Vettel is close to receiving a one-race ban, as the German driver finds himself with nine penalty points on his super licence. This means that if he earns anothe...
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has said he believes that the new generation of drivers get away with more from the race stewards after Charles Leclerc escaped penalties for pushin...
Lance Stroll believes that the ten-second stop-go penalty that Sebastian Vettel was given was unfair, as it was a heavier penalty than he was given. Vettel was awarded the pena...
Sebastian Vettel says that he was unhappy with Q3 as he didn't think that Ferrari followed the strategy that they had planned. He claimed that his 4th place was as a re...
The FIA has announced that they will be investigating the final lap of Qualifying. All the drivers except for McLaren's Carlos Sainz Jr failed to make it to the s...
Mercedes is hoping that it can position itself behind the Ferrari cars during Q3 on Saturday, as it expects a tough battle in qualifying. The Silver Arrows were almost eight-te...
2016 Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg believes that Sebastian Vettel looked like former Ferrari driver Rubens Barrichello at last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix. Barrich...
Ferrari will run its spec 3 power unit for the first time at this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, as it goes in search of its first home win since 2010. The Italian squad bro...
Sebastian Vettel admits he would like to see the sport return to fewer races and counter the direction it is currently heading in. On Thursday, the provisional calendar for the...
Mercedes is hoping that it will be able to benefit from its strong race pace on Sundays at this weekend's Italian Grand Prix. Ferrari picked up its first victory of the sea...
Sebastian Vettel says he could only serve the Ferrari team after it became clear during his second stint that he didn't have the pace to win. Vettel held the lead after und...
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto believes that making the call to implement team orders was the best decision for the team on Sunday. The Scuderia outfit secured its first...
Charles Leclerc admits he wasn't confident that he could catch teammate Sebastian Vettel following his pit stop. After leading throughout the opening stint of the race, Lec...
Pierre Gasly says he told Charles Leclerc earlier on Sunday to win the Belgian Grand Prix for Anthoine Hubert, who passed away on Saturday. Leclerc secured his maiden Gran...
Charles Leclerc has won his first Formula 1 Grand Prix, crossing the line ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton. The second Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel failed to finish on the ...
Sebastian Vettel says there are "no excuses" for his gap to pole position on Saturday at the Belgian Grand Prix. The German will line-up in second place for the start...
Charles Leclerc has taken his third career pole position in Formula 1, beating teammate Sebastian Vettel to the top spot by seven-tenths of a second. Vettel jumped into s...
Charles Leclerc has topped the final practice session ahead of qualifying at the Belgian Grand Prix, boasting a gap of over four-tenths of a second. Mercedes is in a race again...
Sebastian Vettel is remaining cautious over Ferrari's Friday pace at the Circuit Spa-Francorchamps, stating the team mustn't be blinded by its gap over the rest of the f...
Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes is still in the mix despite the large gap it had to Ferrari after the first day of running at the Circuit Spa-Francorchamps. Ferrari ended both pra...
Charles Leclerc has ended the second practice session from the Circuit Spa-Francorchamps on top of the timesheets ahead of Sebastian Vettel, completing a clean sweep of one-two ...
Sebastian Vettel has topped the opening practice session of the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, leading teammate Charles Leclerc by two-tenths of a second. The Italian squad is goi...
Red Bull's Max Verstappen has said that he thinks Formula 1's so-called "power circuits" are no longer as painful for the team since changing to Honda power at...
Charles Leclerc says the opening laps to every weekend at Spa-Francorchamps are always physically demanding before the body adjusts to the circuit. Arguably the most thrilling ...
Sebastian Vettel has called on Formula 1 to get rid of the "super-boring" trophies that have been used in recent years. Vettel says he is a fan of seeing the older st...
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has said that he does not see the point in trying to make excuses for his mistakes so far this season, opting rather to move on and try harder. L...
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says that he is not happy with the push for standardised parts in 2021. In two years' time, F1 will be racing under revamped regulatio...
Charles Leclerc says his brother Arthur's win in the ADAC Formula 4 championship at Hockenheim also felt like a victory for him. Arthur took his first win of the seaso...
Sebastian Vettel believes the Ferrari SF90 is an "efficient" car despite the lack of downforce that is seeing it struggle this season. After the opening 12 race...
Daniel Ricciardo thinks that the driver situation that Ferrari find themselves in during 2019 "shares a few similarities" with Red Bull in 2014. The Australian ...
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says it's important for his team to have a short rest during the summer after a busy first half to the year. Formula 1 is currently on...
Sebastian Vettel says Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto brings calmness to the team amid a difficult 2019 season. The Italian squad has failed to win a race so far this yea...
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has said that his main trouble during last Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix was the rear tyres and the Monegasque driver struggled throughout the ...
Sebastian Vettel has rated his opening half of the season a five out of ten, in what has been a tough season so far for the German and Ferrari. The Italian squad has failed to ...
Formula 1 managing director says Ferrari "badly" needs to secure a victory in order to ease the pressure that has built up over the 2019 season. The Italian outfit is...
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says the team will prepare as best as it can for the Belgian Grand Prix, where it looks to win its first race of the season. The Italian s...
Formula 1 race director Michael Masi has explained why there was no investigation necessary for the contact between Charles Leclerc and Valtteri Bottas on lap one of the Hungari...
Sebastian Vettel says Ferrari's lack of pace throughout the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend was not "eye-opening". The Italian squad was almost half a second d...
Valtteri Bottas has called Charles Leclerc's move on the opening lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix as "completely unnecessary". The pair made contact on the run-up ...
Charles Leclerc believes Ferrari could be in for a difficult race at the Hungaroring due to its lack of overall grip around the sector. The Italian squad has been consistently ...
Sebastian Vettel says that qualifying in Hungary drew the same picture for Ferrari that it has seen over the course of the year so far. The Italian squad was consistently the q...
Ferrari is continuing to push its development by bringing more aerodynamic upgrades to the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend. The Italian squad is still playing catch-up to riv...
Sebastian Vettel says he used the German Grand Prix spectators to understand the weather conditions and what tyre to be on. Vettel ended the race in second place, recovering fr...
Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat has described this afternoon's crazy German Grand Prix as a "horror film with a bit of black comedy" after the Russian driver managed...
Charles Leclerc says it is "unacceptable" to have such a slippery run-off area when it's wet following his DNF at Hockenheim. The Monegasque driver crashed ...
Charles Leclerc insists he will be "very aggressive" during the opening laps of the German Grand Prix in order to make up positions. The Monegasque driver is set to s...
Sebastian Vettel says he is anticipating his home Grand Prix after a "painful" qualifying session at Hockenheim. The Ferrari driver failed to set a time in Q1 af...
Mick Schumacher described his first outing of the weekend in his father's Ferrari F2004 as "really special". The Formula 2 driver took the car that delivered Mich...
Lewis Hamilton has taken pole position for the German Grand Prix as Ferrari suffered from reliability issues on both cars. Sebastian Vettel failed to set a lap time in Q1 as he...
Charles Leclerc has ended the final practice session from the German Grand Prix on top as Mercedes struggled to keep up with Ferrari. Track limits came into effect in the sessi...
Sebastian Vettel says there is "quite a bit of margin" for Ferrari to go faster after Friday practice. The Scuderia outfit topped both sessions, with Sebastian Vettel...
Charles Leclerc has concluded the final Friday practice session from the Hockenheimring on top of the timesheets, as Ferrari once again locked out the top two spots. In the ope...
Sebastian Vettel ended a hot opening practice session from the German Grand Prix weekend on top of the timesheets. Temperatures at the Hockheimring read well over 30 degre...
Mick Schumacher admits he is feeling "very excited" about his upcoming run in his father Michael's Ferrari F2004 at the German Grand Prix. The car, which delivere...
Charles Leclerc says that the death of his good friend and godfather Jules Bianchi didn't deter him away from Formula 1 and racing. In July of 2015, Bianchi passed away fro...
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has insisted that there is no intention to lure Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel back to the team in 2020, despite the German's curre...
Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko has suggested that Sebastian Vettel should leave Ferrari for a new team amid a difficult 2019 season. While Ferrari has failed to produce a car...
Sebastian Vettel admits that the outcome of the final 2021 regulations will be important for him in his decision on whether or not to continue in F1. As is the case with multip...
Alfa Romeo technical director Simone Resta will return to Ferrari after he leaves his current occupation at the end of the month. Alfa Romeo confirmed earlier today that Simone...
Sebastian Vettel has dismissed suggestions that his current struggles at Ferrari are similar to those he endured at his final year at Red Bull in 2014. Vettel, who entered the ...
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says that the difficult race at Silverstone is a clear indication of the work the team still has to do in order to close the gap to Mercede...
Charles Leclerc says the British Grand Prix was the most fun he has had in a race since he joined Formula 1 last season. The Monegasque driver was engaged in a battle with both...
Max Verstappen says that Sebastian Vettel offered his apologies to him straight away after the race regarding their lap 37 contact. Vettel hit Verstappen on the rear heading in...
Sebastian Vettel has received two penalty points on his super license following his coming together with Max Verstappen at the British Grand Prix. Vettel hit the rear of Versta...
Charles Leclerc is hoping that Ferrari's "audacious" choice of tyre compound in Q2 will help him get the jump on Mercedes at the start of the British Grand Prix. ...
Sebastian Vettel is expecting to have more pace during Sunday's British Grand Prix after a disappointing result in qualifying. The German crossed the line at the end of Q3 ...
Charles Leclerc has concluded practice from Silverstone on top of the timesheets, as he headed a tricky FP3 session that was hit with slight rain. Drivers used intermediate tyr...
Charles Leclerc says it has been easy to move on from his defeat at the Austrian Grand Prix two weeks ago. The Monegasque driver was denied the first win of his career after Ma...
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto admits that he is not expecting Silverstone to suit the SF90 this weekend at the British Grand Prix. The Maranello squad is still searchin...
Sebastian Vettel has described the Formula 1 rulebook as a "bit of a mess", believing the sport to be over-regulated. In Canada earlier this year, Vettel received a t...
