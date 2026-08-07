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Ferrari

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IT Ferrari

  • Team name Ferrari
  • Base Maranello, Italy
  • Team principal -
  • Technical manager -
  • Chassis -
  • Engine -
  • Founding date Jan 1 1929
  • Podiums 140
  • World Championship -
  • Pole positions 43
  • Fastest race laps -

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Driver statistics
  • Driver
    Points
    Started
    Not finished
    Not started
    Pole positions
    Podiums
    Race wins
  •  
    1780
    182
    24
    2
    23
    53
    9
  •  
    3679.5
    241
    12
    0
    51
    137
    73

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