user icon
user icon
icon
‹ Back to teams

BAR

link-icon

GB BAR

  • Team name BAR
  • Base Brackley, United Kingdom
  • Team principal -
  • Technical manager -
  • Chassis -
  • Engine -
  • Founding date Dec 2 1997
  • Podiums -
  • Wereldkampioen -
  • Pole positions -
  • Fastest race laps -

Driver statistics
  • Driver
    Points
    Started
    Not finished
    Not started
    Pole positions
    Podiums
    Race wins

Latest news

History BAR

Give your opinion!

Are you excited about Racing Point being rebranded to Aston Martin?
show sidebar