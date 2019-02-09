user icon
icon
‹ Back to teams

BAR

link-icon

GB BAR

  • Team name BAR
  • Base Brackley, United Kingdom
  • Team principal -
  • Technical manager -
  • Chassis -
  • Engine -
  • Founding date Dec 2 1997
  • Podiums -
  • World Championship -
  • Pole positions -
  • Fastest race laps -

Photo gallery

Driver statistics
  • Driver
    Points
    Started
    Not finished
    Not started
    Pole positions
    Podiums
    Race wins

Latest news

History BAR

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

show sidebar