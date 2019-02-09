Romain Grosjean believes that no driver outside of Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull will get a chance of winning a race until at least the 2021 season. The gap between the top th...
A deal between Monza and Liberty Media is still far from being reached according to the Italian Grand Prix boss Angelo Sticchi Damiani. However, the Italian affirmed that a...
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes that Red Bull had arguably the strongest chassis in the field during the 2018 season. The energy drink-backed outfit ...
Nicolas Todt has sold his shares in ART Grand Prix to current shareholders within the team, cutting his ties with the junior driver outfit. Todt co-founded the team with current...
Carlos Sainz says that McLaren has the equipment to get back to the top of Formula 1, but concedes that Mercedes has set a very high benchmark. Sainz joins McLaren for the 2019 ...
Pirelli has announced what tyres it will bring to the opening five races of the 2019 season. The Italian marque has changed the way it will identify tyres next year, calling the...
Formula 1's sporting boss Ross Brawn says that Valtteri Bottas was the only flaw in Mercedes' season. The Silver Arrows wrapped up both championships once again for the ...
Jenson Button will return to the Formula 1 grid in 2019 as a pundit for the Sky Sports F1 team. The Briton retired from the sport at the end of the 2016 season, before returning...
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has vowed that the Silver Arrows will "go for broke" this weekend at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Last time out in Brazil, the German manufacture...
Mick Schumacher has confirmed that he will be attending the Race of Champions in Mexico in 2019. The 2018 Formula 3 European champion will be a part of Team Germany and will hav...
Pirelli says that the fastest way to complete Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix is by running a one-stop race, which will be made easier by starting on the yellow-walled soft com...
McLaren CEO Zak Brown thinks that Formula 1 should look at the possibility of allowing one-off liveries in the future. Under the current regulations, teams must run the same liv...
Kimi Raikkonen has filed a police complaint in Montreal, alleging a local woman is harassing and blackmailing him. According to La Presse newspaper, the woman in her 20s claims...
Gil de Ferran has returned to formula one. Over a decade ago, the two-time Indycar champion and former Indy 500 winner was the sporting boss at BAR-Honda, but the role was shor...
Former McLaren team principal Martin Whitmarsh has been hired by the FIA, four years after he stepped down from his role with the Woking-based squad. Whitmarsh's duties will...
Daniel Ricciardo has outlined that his one-lap pace is an area he needs to improve on for the 2018 season. The Australian was out-qualified 13-7 by teammate Max Verstappen ...
Honda has confirmed that Yusuke Hasegawa will depart from his role in the Formula 1 project ahead of a management shake-up for the 2018 season. Hasegawa was the head of Hon...
Fernando Alonso has said he is not surprised by compatriot Carlos sainz's extremely impressive debut for the Renault team where he qualified eighth on the grid and second be...
Lewis Hamilton admits that he would like to know how Michael Schumacher is doing following his skiing accident in 2013. Schumacher was with his family in the Alps when the accid...
Ahead of this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps, F1Today is looking back at the country's most memorable races. In this article, we revisit...
Formula 1 race director Charlie Whiting is confident that the Halo's aesthetics will improve for the 2018 season. The announcement that the Halo would feature on the 2018 ca...
Pirelli has announced what tyres each driver will be bringing to the Hungarian Grand Prix in just over a weeks time. The Italian manufacturer nominated the medium, soft and...
Jacques Villeneuve doesn't think that Stoffel Vandoorne has driven well enough to prove he belongs at the front. In Montreal, Villeneuve was commenting on the so far disappo...
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner admits that he is a little worried about the next three races, as they are not expected to play into the car's favour. With Canada, ...
With only one day until the action in Monaco officially kicks off, we continue our look back on some of the most famous races from Monaco. Today, it's the Grand Prix from 20...
Red Bull has questioned the FIA's conclusion from the data analysaton that they took away from studying the performances of the engines, claiming that all manufacturers...
Jolyon Palmer says that he is starting afresh in China after a troublesome weekend in Australia two weeks ago. The Brit faced multiple issues in practice and failed to finish th...
Red Bull boss Christian Horner thinks it will be good for Formula One is Mercedes can be challenged consistently in 2017. Red Bull ended this year as the second best team but w...
Red Bull Racing were one of just two teams to record a profit in the 2016 season according to a report in Autosport magazine by Formula One political authority Dieter Rencken. ...
Valtteri Bottas' impending move to Mercedes isn't the only time the British team has lost a highly-rated driver to a rival team, despite contracts already being agreed. ...
Renault have announced the signing of McLaren chief race engineer Ciaron Pilbeam. Pilbeam returns to Enstone after previously spending 14 months win the team in its guise as Lo...
Toto Wolff has defended Mercedes decision to offer equal treatment to both of their drivers. Both Lewis Hamilton and newly-crowned champion Nico Rosberg have both had equal sta...
Jenson Button is demanding answers from McLaren after a dismal Brazilian Grand Prix. The 2009 world champion felt that his car was strong on Friday, only for him to complain of...
Nico Rosberg was thrilled to take victory in the Singapore Grand Prix, his 200th race start. The German topped every single session of the weekend bar the opening pratice sessi...
Sebastian Vettel has been knocked out in first qualifying in Singapore after setting the slowest time. Complaining of roll bar issues, the German's Ferrari appeared to be s...
Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams has said that the team will not wait for McLaren to make an announcement over their driver lineup before choosing who will drive f...
1997 Formula One world champion Jacques Villeneuve believes Nico Rosberg will recover after losing the championship lead for the first time in 2016. Rosberg's Mercedes team...
Fernando Alonso has believes that McLaren can once again fight for the championship next year. The team has not won a race since the 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix and the two-time ...
Jacques Villeneuve has said he would like to return to Formula E. The 1997 Formula One champion lasted just three races last season before being replaced at Venturi by Mike Con...
Will Power snatched a last gasp win away from Scott Dixon on the streets of Toronto on Sunday, in what looked like a certain victory for the Kiwi. Dixon, who started the race o...
Sergio Marchionne looks set to add yet another executive role to his plate. Bloomberg, the business news agency, said the Fiat Chrysler and Ferrari president will soon also take...
Max Verstappen has joined his boss Franz Tost in targeting a podium for 2016. After Toro Rosso chief Tost set the podium objective recently, team driver Carlos Sainz said he dou...
By: Bas Naafs It was difficult not to get carried away in all the commotion around the newest addition to the FIA’s quest for safety in Formula One: the halo which made i...
1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has admitted to making a couple of mistakes during his formula one career. "I don't regret anything," he told the French mag...
By: Bas Naafs Frank Williams goes to Saudi-Arabia By the end of the 70's, the Williams Formula One team was in financial trouble. The team was low on funding and lac...
F1 should look to the two-wheeled world of MotoGP for a system of simpler rules. That is the claim of Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne, who said the status quo in formula one...
Toro Rosso has confirmed officially that Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz are staying at the Faenza based team in 2015. Along with Manor, the two Red Bull-owned teams were the la...
Three F1 veterans have warned that Haas is facing a "rude awakening" in formula one. The new American team has linked up as almost a Ferrari 'B team', but form...
Departed Manor chiefs John Booth and Graeme Lowdon are tipped to re-fire their racing instincts in the world of endurance sports cars. Reportedly amid a split with new owner Ste...
French carmanufacturer Renault has been in Formula 1 for a long time, and they have entered the sport as full works team just as often as they have supplied other teams. Renault...
Every two or three years a new chapter in the discussion about the closed cockpit opens. It must be said that critics do have their reasons. Sadly, we had to say goodbye to Jule...
Two of Britain's greatest ever Olympians Sir Chris Hoy and Sir Ben Ainslie will return to London's former Olympic Stadium on the evening of Friday 20 November to take pa...
Nico Rosberg has dominated the first day of the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps. The German set the fastest time in first free practice and lowered the bar to a 1:49.385...
It is the perfection of formula one that is turning off the fans, according to the well-known motor racing figure Gil de Ferran. The Brazilian, now 47, is best known for his suc...
A new controversy surrounding F1's fuel-flow rules could be brewing. A year has now passed since Daniel Ricciardo was disqualified from the 2014 season opener when his Red Bull-...
Sebastian Vettel made the right choice in deciding to leave Red Bull for Ferrari. That is the view of 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve, who said it became clear last year ...
A fascinating picture is beginning to emerge from winter testing, as multiple teams threaten to step up and challenge Mercedes. Until now, Ferrari has appeared surprisingly as t...
Mercedes has reportedly dismissed claims it will begin the 2015 season with its 'old' V6 engine of last year. With the FIA agreeing to allow a development loophole under the exi...
Red Bull's illegal front wing in Abu Dhabi may have been grounds for a race ban. That is the claim of Andy Green, the technical boss of Force India, who thinks a team with a low...
For the first time since 2007, Fernando Alonso will make a visit to Woking this week, authoritative media sources are reporting. Spain's El Mundo Deportivo claims that after a d...
F1 risks sliding into crisis and having to reinvent its very DNA as struggling backmarker teams begin to succumb to collapse. HRT folded in 2012, and now F1's two other newest t...
Dominant Mercedes is unapologetic amid increasing pressure to agree to an engine 'unfreeze' for 2015. The new constructors' champions came under fire recently when Red Bull's Ch...
The collective world of formula one had a sleepless night after the Japanese grand prix as it worries about critically injured Jules Bianchi. After the likeable and talented Fre...
Recently departed Renault F1 boss Jean-Michel Jalinier says the struggling French marque was out-spent as the sport entered its new V6 era. Dominant with Red Bull at the tail-en...
The German Grand Prix is not only a home race for Adrian Sutil, but also for the Sauber F1 Team, as the Hockenheimring is only a three-hour car ride from the German border. Ther...
The big question ahead of this weekend's Monaco grand prix is whether Red Bull can finally challenge the so far unbeaten Mercedes to a 2014 win. After Barcelona, McLaren's Jenso...
After a weeks' long absence, the Formula 1 squad squeezes into the French town of Monte Carlo for the Monaco Grand Prix for what is described as the ultimate test in driver skil...
The rain from FP3 continued to fall for Qualifying, resulting in a session that would be held in Wet conditions with the likes of Red Bull being tipped to do well after Ricciard...
Lewis Hamilton: "It's been good to have a bit of a break after such a long stint away but I'm already looking forward to getting back in the car. The last race in Bahrain was fa...
