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AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

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AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

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World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
379
2
Ferrari
307
3
McLaren
220
4
Red Bull Racing
177
5
Alpine F1
64
6
Racing Bulls
63
7
Haas F1
21
8
Audi
12
9
Williams
11
10
Aston Martin
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria
Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom
Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary
Hungaroring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary Hungaroring
See full schedule

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Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

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