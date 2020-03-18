WECNews
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WEC: 24 Hours of Le Mans postponed following coronavirus outbreak
The 2020 24 Hours of Le Mans race is the latest motorsport event to be postponed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The race was originally scheduled to take place on ...18 Mar 2020 17:39
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WEC: Monza, Kyalami join schedule on provisional 2020/21 calendar
The provisional calendar for the 2020/21 World Endurance Championship has been released, with rounds featuring at Monza and Kyalami. It will mark the WEC's first-ever ventu...13 Dec 2019 10:04
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WEC: Understanding struggles and improving key to Le Mans charge - Alonso
Fernando Alonso says he remembers every lap from this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans and that understanding where to improve was key to taking the victory in the famous rac...10 Dec 2019 16:06
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WEC: COTA replaces Interlagos on 2019/20 schedule
The World Endurance Championship will not race at the Interlagos Circuit next year, it has been confirmed. Interlagos failed to meet contractual obligations, meaning the F...02 Dec 2019 16:17
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WEC: Peugeot confirms 2022 WEC hypercar entry
Peugeot has announced its intention to compete in the 2022 World Endurance Championship with a hybrid-powered hypercar entry. The manufacturer aims to race the full schedu...13 Nov 2019 15:20
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WEC: #8 Toyota takes first win of 2019/20 season in Fuji
The #8 Toyota took its maiden victory of the 2019/20 World Endurance Championship, as Toyota continues its domination in the LMP1 class. After finishing the opening race of the...06 Oct 2019 12:36
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WEC: F2 champion de Vries handed LMP1 Toyota test
Nyck de Vries has been named in the line-up for the World Endurance Championship Bahrain rookie test in December. De Vries picked up the Formula 2 championship in Sochi la...04 Oct 2019 14:36
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WEC: SMP Racing withdraws LMP1 entries from 2019/20 season
SMP Racing has announced that it will not compete in the 2019/20 World Endurance Championship. The team originally appeared on the provisional entry list for the upcoming seaso...08 Jul 2019 12:56
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WEC: GTE Am-winning #85 Ford disqualified from Le Mans result
The #85 Ford GT, driven by owner Ben Keating alongside teammates Jeroen Bleekemolen and Felipe Fraga has been stripped of it's GTE-Am win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. T...18 Jun 2019 09:14
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WEC: Toyota 'thought about' swapping order after #7 puncture
Toyota considered ordering the #8 car to let the #7 car back through for the lead of the 24 Hours of Le Mans after the latter had to make two extra stops towards the end of the ...17 Jun 2019 10:05
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WEC: 24 Hours of Le Mans: Alonso, Buemi and Nakajima win ahead of sister Toyota car
The #8 Toyota driven by Fernando Alonso, Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima has won the 24 Hours of Le Mans, as Toyota dominated proceedings at the Circuit de la Sarthe. ...16 Jun 2019 14:01
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WEC: Hypercar regulations confirmed for 2020/21 season
The ACO have confirmed the details of the hypercar regulations that are due to be introduced into the 2020/21 season of the World Endurance Championship. The top class of the W...15 Jun 2019 13:15
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WEC: Aston Martin Valkyrie to race at Le Mans in 2021
Aston Martin has confirmed that it will enter the Aston Martin Valkyrie into the 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans to contest for the overall victory. In two years' time, the World ...14 Jun 2019 11:34
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WEC: Full entry list for 2019/20 season confirmed
The complete entry list for the 2019/20 World Endurance Championship has been confirmed, with 33 full-time entries. There will be eight LMP1 and eight LMP2 entries, with Ginett...14 Jun 2019 10:19
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WEC: Le Mans Q3: Kobayashi claims pole and heads Toyota 1-2
The #7 Toyota has claimed pole position for the 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans, ahead of its sister #8 car. The fastest lap of qualifying was set in Q2 earlier in the evening b...13 Jun 2019 23:04
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WEC: Le Mans Q2: Toyota takes control of the front row
Toyota looks set to start the 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans from pole position after both cars made improvements in the second qualifying session. The #7 car stayed in front at the ...13 Jun 2019 21:12
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WEC: Le Mans Q1: #7 Toyota on top despite crash, #8 Toyota struggles
The #7 Toyota has ended the first qualifying session on top of the standings, while its sister car struggled during the session. The #7 car set a 3:17.161 with Mike ...12 Jun 2019 23:05
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WEC: Kobayashi ends Le Mans practice on top
Kamui Kobayashi has ended practice from the Circuit de la Sarthe on top of the timesheets, setting a 3:18.091 in the latter stages of the session. Kobayashi, who shares th...12 Jun 2019 20:08
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WEC: Alonso, Buemi and Nakajima win at Spa
LMP1 Fernando Alonso, Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima made another significant step towards the FIA World Endurance Championship title as they won the snow-hit Six Hours of...04 May 2019 21:00
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WEC: Hartley to replace Alonso at Toyota
Fernando Alonso will leave the Toyota World Endurance championship outfit to be replaced by Brendon Hartley after the 2018/19 season. However, Alonso will remain part of the To...01 May 2019 10:25
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WEC: Vandoorne to race with SMP Racing at Spa and Le Mans
Stoffel Vandoorne will make his debut in the World Endurance Championship next month, racing for SMP Racing. Brendon Hartley has agreed to step out of the seat to allow the Bel...19 Apr 2019 16:25
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WEC: Sirotkin to race with SMP Racing
Former Williams driver Sergey Sirotkin has found a drive for the 2019 season and will compete in the remainder of the 2019/20 World Endurance Championship superseason with SMP R...29 Jan 2019 15:29
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WEC: Paul di Resta set to make Le Mans debut with United Autosports
Former Formula 1 driver Paul di Resta will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut in 2018 alongside United Autosports. The Scotsman will race in the prestigious event in the LMP2 class...30 Mar 2018 14:23
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WEC: Juan Pablo Montoya to race at Le Mans
Juan Pablo Montoya, who is now competing alongside the Penske Acura team in the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, will race in the 24 Hours of Le Mans round of the F...28 Mar 2018 13:38
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WEC: Record 36-car validates changes for the super season
Pierre Fillon and Gerard Neveu said the increased entry of 36 cars was a result of the creation of the super season. The two main figures of the WEC declared that they were afra...12 Feb 2018 16:08
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WEC: Porsche dumping LMP1 for Formula E
Porsche has announced that it will be leaving the World Endurance championship LMP1 series to focus its efforts on Formula E. Porsche is the latest in a series of manufacturers...28 Jul 2017 10:57
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WEC: Neel Jani's 6 Hours of Spa preview
Watch this clip of Porsche's Neel Jani preview the 6 hours of Spa-Francorchamps, as the World Endurance Championship travels to Belgium this weekend. ...03 May 2017 07:06
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WEC: Kubica pulls out of 2017 ByKolles Racing drive
Robert Kubica has cancelled his 2017 plans to compete in the World Endurance Championship after signing a contract earlier this year. The Pole was scheduled to race with By...11 Apr 2017 19:10
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WEC: Petrov joins Manor, Di Grassi to race at Le Mans
Former Formula 1 driver Vitaly Petrov has joined Manor for the 2017 World Endurance Championship. The Russian will race for the team which competes in the LMP2 category of the s...01 Apr 2017 12:28
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WEC: Toyota unveil 2017 LMP1 entry
Toyota has revealed their car for the new season of the World Endurance Championship. The Japanese manufacturer says that they have updated every part of the TS050, and will be ...31 Mar 2017 13:45
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WEC: Ho-Pin Tung reveals car for upcoming season
Ho-Pin Tung is this year racing for Jackie Chan DC Racing in the World Endurance Championship. The Chinese with Dutch roots will race the #38 car, alongside Oliver Jarvis and&nb...24 Mar 2017 13:59
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WEC: Jean-Eric Vergne joins Manor
Jean-Eric Vergne will debut in the World Endurance Championship in 2017 with the CEFC Manor TRS Racing Team, it was revealed on Friday. Vergne recently left his role as a ...17 Mar 2017 15:04
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WEC: Gianmaria Bruni completes Porsche deal
Porsche have announced that they have completed the signing of Italian Gianmaria Bruni, however it is unlikely that the Italian will be seen in the FIA WEC in 2017. The 35...20 Feb 2017 11:13
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WEC: Di Grassi likely to make appearances in 2017
Lucas di Grassi has said that he is likely to participate in the 24 Hours Le Mans race and the WEC championship in 2017 despite Audi pulling out of the series. Di Grassi previo...17 Feb 2017 17:12
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WEC: CEFC Manor Racing sign Simon Trummer
Manor have confirmed the signing of Simon Trummer for the 2017 World Endurance Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The 27 year old Swiss driver has plenty of experience t...11 Feb 2017 15:41
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WEC: Mark Webber delighted to be Grand Marshal at 24 Hours Le Mans
Mark Webber will play the role of Grand Marshal at the 2017 24 Hours Le Mans race. The former F1 driver who announced his retirement from racing towards the end of 2016 says tha...05 Feb 2017 11:44
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WEC: Robert Kubica to race in 2017
Robert Kubica will compete in the 2017 World Endurance Championship, as the entry list released yesterday revealed. The Pole, now 32, has been racing at the top of world r...03 Feb 2017 09:46
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WEC: See entry list for 2017
See the full entry list for the 2017 World Endurance Championship. The season will be without Audi who left the series after the 2016 season. There will be 28 cars in all, 5 LMp...02 Feb 2017 18:20
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WEC: Kobayashi to mix WEC and Super Formula
Kamui Kobayashi has confirmed that he will race in Super Formula and the World Endurance Championship in 2017. The former F1 driver debuted in Super Formula in 2015 securin...02 Feb 2017 11:11
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WEC: Andre Lotterer completes first Porsche test
Andre Lotterer completed his first miles behind the wheel of Porsche's 919 LMP1 car yesterday (Tuesday). The German moves across to Porsche from sister marque Audi followin...04 Jan 2017 12:42
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WEC: Ginetta reveal details of LMP1 effort
Ginetta has announced that it will supply an LMP1 chassis for the 2018 FIA World Endurance Championship season. The move follows the announcement of new rules in 2017 for LMP1 ...04 Jan 2017 11:14
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WEC: Bruno Senna joins Rebellion Racing for LMP2 switch
Bruno Senna has confirmed he will be competing with Rebellion Racing in the 2017 World Endurance Championship. Rebellion are making the switch from LMP1 to LMP2 and h...21 Dec 2016 14:56
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WEC: Audi's 2017 car revealed
The car with which Audi were set to compete in the 2017 World Endurance Championship has been revealed. Once again dubbed the R18, the car was similar in appearance to the marq...19 Dec 2016 10:30
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WEC: Porsche in touching tribute to Audi
Porsche have paid tribute Audi following their exit from top-level prototype competition. When Porsche re-entered the World Endurance Championship, Audi greeted them with a vid...16 Dec 2016 12:08
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WEC: Porsche confirm 2017 line up
Porsche Team LMP1 have confirmed that André Lotterer, Nick Tandy and Earl Bamber will all drive for them in the 2017 World Endurance Championship. Neel Jani, Nick T...04 Dec 2016 13:08
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WEC: GTE given world championship status
The GTE class of the FIA World Endurance Championship has been given world championship status. The elevation for the class puts it's status as equal to the LMP1 class of t...01 Dec 2016 17:30
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WEC: Porsche drops Romain Dumas and Marc Lieb
Porsche have dropped Romain Dumas and Marc Lieb, despite them forming two thirds of the FIA Would Endurance Championship winning trio from this season alongside Neel Jani. Thei...28 Nov 2016 13:06
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WEC: Jenson Button also keen on a Le Mans future
Jenson Button has said he would like to race at Le Mans in the future. Recently, Button's McLaren team mate Fernando Alonso hinted that he may already have a deal in place ...22 Nov 2016 10:54
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WEC: Fernando Alonso hints at WEC deal
Fernando Alonso has dropped the firmest hint yet that he will race in the World Endurance Championship when his time in Formula One comes to an end. The Spaniard has long been ...21 Nov 2016 14:35
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WEC: BR Engineering to make LMP1 step
BR Engineering will make the move into the LMP1 category in 2018, as part of a collaboration with Dallara, SMP Racing, and ART Grand Prix. The Russian company entered into the ...17 Nov 2016 10:36
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WEC: Lucas di Grassi rules out WEC replacement
Lucas di Grassi has ruled out replacing his World Endurance Championship commitments with another campaign. The Brazilian will exit the series at the end of the year following ...10 Nov 2016 17:50
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WEC: Toyota considering third Le Mans entry in 2017
Toyota are considering a third car at Le Mans in 2017. The Japanese manufacturer has consistently refused to run a third entry for the French Classic, despite additional entrie...10 Nov 2016 16:37
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WEC: Porsche victorious at Shanghai
The #1 Porsche car of Brendon Hartley, Mark Webber and Timo Bernhard emerged victorious once again at the 6 hours of Shanghai as Porsche claim the constructor's standin...06 Nov 2016 12:03
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WEC: Oliver Jarvis hoping to stay in WEC
Oliver Jarvis is keen to stay in the World Endurance Championship, despite Audi's impending exit. The Brit has raced for the manufacturer in the WEC full-time since last ye...02 Nov 2016 16:02
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WEC: VW pull out of WRC after Audi WEC exit
Volkswagen Audi Group have announced they will be withdrawing from the FIA World Rally Championship at the end of the 2016 season. The news comes just a week after the manufact...02 Nov 2016 12:38
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WEC: Audi's WEC exit may not be VAG's only motorsport casualty
Audi's imminent exit from the FIA World Endurance Championship may not be the Volkswagen Audi Group's only high-profile motorsport exit. Autosport are reporting that th...31 Oct 2016 17:55
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WEC: Audi quit WEC
Audi have announced they will end their successful LMP1 programme at the end of the current season. It brings a conclusion to 18 years competing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, whe...26 Oct 2016 13:44
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WEC: Toyota win 6 hours of Fuji
The 6 hours of Fuji endurance race was dramatically won by Toyota, as the #6 car took a strategic gamble and managed to keep the #8 Audi behind. The #6 Toyota was relative...16 Oct 2016 10:45
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WEC: Porsche shortlist Nick Tandy and Earl Bamber to replace Webber
After Mark Webber announced his retirement from racing earlier this week, Porsche have immediately laid out a shortlist of who will replace him in 2017. The choice comes down t...15 Oct 2016 15:50
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WEC: Audi take pole position at Fuji
Audi have taken pole position for the 6 hours of Fuji endurance race over their rivals Porsche. The busy twenty minute session saw times continuously fall with many drivers tak...15 Oct 2016 11:07
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WEC: Audi set to quit?
Audi could be set to scrap its hugely successful Le Mans Prototype programme at the end of next season. Autocar Magazine is reporting that high ranking insiders close to the 13...14 Oct 2016 13:27
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WEC: Mark Webber announces retirement
Mark Webber has announced he will retire from racing at the end of this season. The Australian, who has raced in the FIA World Endurance Championship for Porsche since leaving ...13 Oct 2016 15:55
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WEC: Alex Lynn to make sports car bow at Fuji
Alex Lynn will make his début in the FIA World Endurance Championship next month. The Williams Formula One and GP2 driver will drive for Manor in the LMP2 class alongsid...29 Sep 2016 16:05
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WEC: Video: Mark Webber takes to the streets of London
Mark Webber took to the streets of London this morning in the Porsche 919 Le Mans prototype racing car. The former Formula One driver took in landmarks such as Parliament and P...27 Sep 2016 17:26
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WEC: Marino Franchitti sidelined for the rest of the year
Marino Franchitti has been dropped by Ford's World Endurance Championship squad for the remainder of the season. The Scot, who has raced alongside Andy Priaulx and Harry Ti...27 Sep 2016 15:43
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WEC: 2017 calendar revealed
The schedule for next year's FIA World Endurance Championship has been revealed. On the schedule are the same nine events as this year. The main change is the location of t...23 Sep 2016 09:47
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WEC: Mikhail Aleshin makes LMP2 return
Mikhail Aleshin has rejoined SMP Racing for the remaining three races in the World Endurance Championship. The Russian raced for the team in 2015 in the European Le Mans Series...22 Sep 2016 17:10
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WEC: Tom Kristensen and Petter Solberg to make ROC return
Tom Kristensen and Petter Solberg have become the latest drivers to be announced for January's Race of Champions event in Miami. Kristensen's appearance will be his 15t...13 Sep 2016 16:37
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WEC: Manor LMP2 team to field one car at Mexico
The Manor LMP2 team have confirmed that only one car will run at the next round in Mexico City. Manor sporting director Graeme Lowdon said: "We will focus our efforts on t...23 Aug 2016 13:03
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WEC: Lewis Williamson to finish season with Strakka Racing
26 year old Briton Lewis Williamson will complete the World Endurance Championship season with Strakka Racing, the team have confirmed. The former GP3 driver made his debut in ...22 Aug 2016 17:07
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Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Local time
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Friday
Saturday
Sunday
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Free practice 1
10:30 - 11:30
Free practice 3
10:30 - 11:30
Race / Startgrid
13:00 - 15:00
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Free practice 2
14:00 - 15:00
Qualifying
14:00 - 15:00
Fastest lap
13:00 - 15:00
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Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Local time
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Friday
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Free practice 1
10:30 - 11:30
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Saturday
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Free practice 3
10:30 - 11:30
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Sunday
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Race
13:00 - 15:00
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Friday
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Free practice 2
14:00 - 15:00
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Saturday
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Qualifying
14:00 - 15:00
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Sunday
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Fastest lap
13:00 - 15:00