The provisional calendar for the 2020/21 World Endurance Championship has been released, with rounds featuring at Monza and Kyalami. It will mark the WEC's first-ever ventu...
Fernando Alonso says he remembers every lap from this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans and that understanding where to improve was key to taking the victory in the famous rac...
The World Endurance Championship will not race at the Interlagos Circuit next year, it has been confirmed. Interlagos failed to meet contractual obligations, meaning the F...
Peugeot has announced its intention to compete in the 2022 World Endurance Championship with a hybrid-powered hypercar entry. The manufacturer aims to race the full schedu...
The #8 Toyota took its maiden victory of the 2019/20 World Endurance Championship, as Toyota continues its domination in the LMP1 class. After finishing the opening race of the...
Nyck de Vries has been named in the line-up for the World Endurance Championship Bahrain rookie test in December. De Vries picked up the Formula 2 championship in Sochi la...
SMP Racing has announced that it will not compete in the 2019/20 World Endurance Championship. The team originally appeared on the provisional entry list for the upcoming seaso...
The #85 Ford GT, driven by owner Ben Keating alongside teammates Jeroen Bleekemolen and Felipe Fraga has been stripped of it's GTE-Am win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. T...
Toyota considered ordering the #8 car to let the #7 car back through for the lead of the 24 Hours of Le Mans after the latter had to make two extra stops towards the end of the ...
The #8 Toyota driven by Fernando Alonso, Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima has won the 24 Hours of Le Mans, as Toyota dominated proceedings at the Circuit de la Sarthe. ...
The ACO have confirmed the details of the hypercar regulations that are due to be introduced into the 2020/21 season of the World Endurance Championship. The top class of the W...
Aston Martin has confirmed that it will enter the Aston Martin Valkyrie into the 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans to contest for the overall victory. In two years' time, the World ...
The complete entry list for the 2019/20 World Endurance Championship has been confirmed, with 33 full-time entries. There will be eight LMP1 and eight LMP2 entries, with Ginett...
The #7 Toyota has claimed pole position for the 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans, ahead of its sister #8 car. The fastest lap of qualifying was set in Q2 earlier in the evening b...
Toyota looks set to start the 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans from pole position after both cars made improvements in the second qualifying session. The #7 car stayed in front at the ...
The #7 Toyota has ended the first qualifying session on top of the standings, while its sister car struggled during the session. The #7 car set a 3:17.161 with Mike ...
Kamui Kobayashi has ended practice from the Circuit de la Sarthe on top of the timesheets, setting a 3:18.091 in the latter stages of the session. Kobayashi, who shares th...
LMP1 Fernando Alonso, Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima made another significant step towards the FIA World Endurance Championship title as they won the snow-hit Six Hours of...
Fernando Alonso will leave the Toyota World Endurance championship outfit to be replaced by Brendon Hartley after the 2018/19 season. However, Alonso will remain part of the To...
Stoffel Vandoorne will make his debut in the World Endurance Championship next month, racing for SMP Racing. Brendon Hartley has agreed to step out of the seat to allow the Bel...
Former Williams driver Sergey Sirotkin has found a drive for the 2019 season and will compete in the remainder of the 2019/20 World Endurance Championship superseason with SMP R...
Former Formula 1 driver Paul di Resta will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut in 2018 alongside United Autosports. The Scotsman will race in the prestigious event in the LMP2 class...
Juan Pablo Montoya, who is now competing alongside the Penske Acura team in the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, will race in the 24 Hours of Le Mans round of the F...
Pierre Fillon and Gerard Neveu said the increased entry of 36 cars was a result of the creation of the super season. The two main figures of the WEC declared that they were afra...
Porsche has announced that it will be leaving the World Endurance championship LMP1 series to focus its efforts on Formula E. Porsche is the latest in a series of manufacturers...
Watch this clip of Porsche's Neel Jani preview the 6 hours of Spa-Francorchamps, as the World Endurance Championship travels to Belgium this weekend. ...
Robert Kubica has cancelled his 2017 plans to compete in the World Endurance Championship after signing a contract earlier this year. The Pole was scheduled to race with By...
Former Formula 1 driver Vitaly Petrov has joined Manor for the 2017 World Endurance Championship. The Russian will race for the team which competes in the LMP2 category of the s...
Toyota has revealed their car for the new season of the World Endurance Championship. The Japanese manufacturer says that they have updated every part of the TS050, and will be ...
Ho-Pin Tung is this year racing for Jackie Chan DC Racing in the World Endurance Championship. The Chinese with Dutch roots will race the #38 car, alongside Oliver Jarvis and&nb...
Jean-Eric Vergne will debut in the World Endurance Championship in 2017 with the CEFC Manor TRS Racing Team, it was revealed on Friday. Vergne recently left his role as a ...
Porsche have announced that they have completed the signing of Italian Gianmaria Bruni, however it is unlikely that the Italian will be seen in the FIA WEC in 2017. The 35...
Lucas di Grassi has said that he is likely to participate in the 24 Hours Le Mans race and the WEC championship in 2017 despite Audi pulling out of the series. Di Grassi previo...
Manor have confirmed the signing of Simon Trummer for the 2017 World Endurance Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The 27 year old Swiss driver has plenty of experience t...
Mark Webber will play the role of Grand Marshal at the 2017 24 Hours Le Mans race. The former F1 driver who announced his retirement from racing towards the end of 2016 says tha...
Robert Kubica will compete in the 2017 World Endurance Championship, as the entry list released yesterday revealed. The Pole, now 32, has been racing at the top of world r...
See the full entry list for the 2017 World Endurance Championship. The season will be without Audi who left the series after the 2016 season. There will be 28 cars in all, 5 LMp...
Kamui Kobayashi has confirmed that he will race in Super Formula and the World Endurance Championship in 2017. The former F1 driver debuted in Super Formula in 2015 securin...
Andre Lotterer completed his first miles behind the wheel of Porsche's 919 LMP1 car yesterday (Tuesday). The German moves across to Porsche from sister marque Audi followin...
Ginetta has announced that it will supply an LMP1 chassis for the 2018 FIA World Endurance Championship season. The move follows the announcement of new rules in 2017 for LMP1 ...
Bruno Senna has confirmed he will be competing with Rebellion Racing in the 2017 World Endurance Championship. Rebellion are making the switch from LMP1 to LMP2 and h...
The car with which Audi were set to compete in the 2017 World Endurance Championship has been revealed. Once again dubbed the R18, the car was similar in appearance to the marq...
Porsche have paid tribute Audi following their exit from top-level prototype competition. When Porsche re-entered the World Endurance Championship, Audi greeted them with a vid...
Porsche Team LMP1 have confirmed that André Lotterer, Nick Tandy and Earl Bamber will all drive for them in the 2017 World Endurance Championship. Neel Jani, Nick T...
The GTE class of the FIA World Endurance Championship has been given world championship status. The elevation for the class puts it's status as equal to the LMP1 class of t...
Porsche have dropped Romain Dumas and Marc Lieb, despite them forming two thirds of the FIA Would Endurance Championship winning trio from this season alongside Neel Jani. Thei...
Jenson Button has said he would like to race at Le Mans in the future. Recently, Button's McLaren team mate Fernando Alonso hinted that he may already have a deal in place ...
Fernando Alonso has dropped the firmest hint yet that he will race in the World Endurance Championship when his time in Formula One comes to an end. The Spaniard has long been ...
BR Engineering will make the move into the LMP1 category in 2018, as part of a collaboration with Dallara, SMP Racing, and ART Grand Prix. The Russian company entered into the ...
Lucas di Grassi has ruled out replacing his World Endurance Championship commitments with another campaign. The Brazilian will exit the series at the end of the year following ...
Toyota are considering a third car at Le Mans in 2017. The Japanese manufacturer has consistently refused to run a third entry for the French Classic, despite additional entrie...
The #1 Porsche car of Brendon Hartley, Mark Webber and Timo Bernhard emerged victorious once again at the 6 hours of Shanghai as Porsche claim the constructor's standin...
Oliver Jarvis is keen to stay in the World Endurance Championship, despite Audi's impending exit. The Brit has raced for the manufacturer in the WEC full-time since last ye...
Volkswagen Audi Group have announced they will be withdrawing from the FIA World Rally Championship at the end of the 2016 season. The news comes just a week after the manufact...
Audi's imminent exit from the FIA World Endurance Championship may not be the Volkswagen Audi Group's only high-profile motorsport exit. Autosport are reporting that th...
Audi have announced they will end their successful LMP1 programme at the end of the current season. It brings a conclusion to 18 years competing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, whe...
The 6 hours of Fuji endurance race was dramatically won by Toyota, as the #6 car took a strategic gamble and managed to keep the #8 Audi behind. The #6 Toyota was relative...
After Mark Webber announced his retirement from racing earlier this week, Porsche have immediately laid out a shortlist of who will replace him in 2017. The choice comes down t...
Audi have taken pole position for the 6 hours of Fuji endurance race over their rivals Porsche. The busy twenty minute session saw times continuously fall with many drivers tak...
Audi could be set to scrap its hugely successful Le Mans Prototype programme at the end of next season. Autocar Magazine is reporting that high ranking insiders close to the 13...
Mark Webber has announced he will retire from racing at the end of this season. The Australian, who has raced in the FIA World Endurance Championship for Porsche since leaving ...
Alex Lynn will make his début in the FIA World Endurance Championship next month. The Williams Formula One and GP2 driver will drive for Manor in the LMP2 class alongsid...
Mark Webber took to the streets of London this morning in the Porsche 919 Le Mans prototype racing car. The former Formula One driver took in landmarks such as Parliament and P...
Marino Franchitti has been dropped by Ford's World Endurance Championship squad for the remainder of the season. The Scot, who has raced alongside Andy Priaulx and Harry Ti...
The schedule for next year's FIA World Endurance Championship has been revealed. On the schedule are the same nine events as this year. The main change is the location of t...
Mikhail Aleshin has rejoined SMP Racing for the remaining three races in the World Endurance Championship. The Russian raced for the team in 2015 in the European Le Mans Series...
Tom Kristensen and Petter Solberg have become the latest drivers to be announced for January's Race of Champions event in Miami. Kristensen's appearance will be his 15t...
The Manor LMP2 team have confirmed that only one car will run at the next round in Mexico City. Manor sporting director Graeme Lowdon said: "We will focus our efforts on t...
26 year old Briton Lewis Williamson will complete the World Endurance Championship season with Strakka Racing, the team have confirmed. The former GP3 driver made his debut in ...
Audi and Porsche have said they will not be running third cars in next year's FIA World Endurance Championship. The Volkswagen Audi Group brands have both ran three cars at...
