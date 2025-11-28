user icon
Sainz Proud of His Debut Season With Williams

Sainz Proud of His Debut Season With Williams

Carlos Sainz says he is “very proud” of his first season with Williams, calling 2024 one of the most rewarding years of his Formula 1 career. The Spaniard has delivered several standout performances, including podium finishes and crucial points that have lifted the team far higher in the standings than many expected. After a turbulent final year at Ferrari, Sainz feels revitalised inside the Grove organisation. 

Williams’ decision to sign Sainz was widely seen as a bold move, but it has paid off quickly. The team has taken a major step forward thanks to a combination of improved car development and Sainz’s consistency. For the driver, the season has been a reminder of why he loves racing. 

Speaking ahead of Qatar, Sainz reflected openly on his experience so far.

“This Season Has Re-energised Me” 

Talking to DAZN, Sainz explained that the culture shift after Ferrari has helped him regain enjoyment and motivation. “This season has re-energised me. Williams welcomed me in a fantastic way. I feel appreciated, I feel listened to, and that makes a big difference.” 

He added that the team atmosphere has been crucial. “We work very closely together. It is a smaller team compared to Ferrari, but very ambitious. That energy gives you confidence every weekend.” 

Podiums a Reward for Hard Work 

Sainz said the podium finishes earlier this year were a turning point. “Those podiums meant a lot. Not just for me, but for everyone at the factory. They showed that the progress is real.” 

He credited the team’s engineers for their continuous development. “The updates we brought worked immediately. That gives a driver the belief that the project is moving in the right direction.” 

Sainz’s consistency has also played a major role. Few drivers have been as stable in both qualifying and race trim this season. 

Williams Project Feels Like “A Long-Term Fit” 

Sainz said he feels fully aligned with Williams’ long-term plan. “This project suits me. I like being part of something that is growing. We are building step by step, and the results show it.” 

He stressed that the team is no longer satisfied with scoring points sporadically. “We want to fight regularly in the top ten. Sometimes even for the top five. We are not the Williams of a few years ago.” 

Clear Goals for Next Year 

Looking ahead to 2025, Sainz wants Williams to take another major step. “We need more consistency and more performance in slow-speed corners. If we fix that, we can be even stronger.” 

He said the team has already begun shaping next season’s car around the findings from 2024. “We have a very clear direction. Everyone is working flat out.”

A Proud First Year 

Despite the challenges of adapting to a new team, Sainz says the move has paid off emotionally and professionally. “I am proud of what we achieved. It has been a very positive year. I feel like myself again, and that is important.” 

As the season enters its final rounds, Sainz hopes to finish strongly and carry momentum into 2025. For now, his message is clear: joining Williams was the right move at the right time.

F1 News Carlos Sainz Jr Williams

