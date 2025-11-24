Toto Wolff has denied that he is preparing to leave Mercedes, following reports about the sale of part of his shareholding. The Mercedes team principal explained that the partial sale is a personal financial decision and has no impact on his long-term commitment to the team.

Earlier this week, news emerged that Wolff had sold a portion of his stake to George Kurtz, the CEO of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike. The deal led to speculation about Wolff’s

future and whether he was preparing to step back from day-to-day operations. Wolff has now made it clear that those rumours are unfounded.

For Mercedes, the arrival of Kurtz as a shareholder reinforces an existing partnership, as CrowdStrike has been a major sponsor and technology partner of the team for several years.

“It Changes Nothing About My Role”

Speaking to ORF, Wolff explained that the sale is simply a restructuring of his personal investments. “It changes nothing about my role. I remain team principal and CEO of the team. I am here for the long term.”

He added that diversifying his assets is something he has been considering for a while. “It is normal to rebalance your portfolio after more than a decade. But nothing changes for Mercedes. I am fully committed.”

Mercedes Welcomes Kurtz as Shareholder

Wolff emphasised that Kurtz’ involvement is positive for Mercedes. “George has been a strong partner for years. Having him involved at ownership level strengthens our relationship even further. It is good for the team and for the future.”

CrowdStrike has grown rapidly as a brand within Formula 1, using Mercedes as a platform for global expansion. The closer alignment is seen as mutually beneficial.

Still Focused on the Rebuild

Wolff also responded to questions about Mercedes’ sporting direction. Despite the team’s struggles under the current regulations, he insists the focus remains on returning to the front. “We know what we need to do. The team is working incredibly hard. Our goal is to be back in the fight for victories as soon as possible.”

With new technical regulations arriving in 2026, Mercedes sees the upcoming seasons as crucial preparation.

Wolff reiterated once more that speculation about his departure is misplaced. “I love this team. I love this sport. I am not going anywhere.”