DTMNews
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DTM: Kubica: DTM entry like 'jumping into deep water'
Robert Kubica believes that he is in some 'deep water' as he prepares to make his debut in the DTM. Kubica will compete in the series for the first time this season alon...15 Jun 2020 12:06
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DTM: Spa to host DTM season-opener after Norisring weekend cancelled
DTM has confirmed that the opening race of the 2020 season will take at Spa-Francorchamps after the city of Nuremberg in Germany didn't grant permission for the Norisri...05 Jun 2020 15:08
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DTM: DTM unveils revised 2020 calendar
DTM has released a brand new calendar of 10 events for the 2020 season, which will kick off next month at the Norisring. The campaign will begin on July 10 around the street tr...03 Jun 2020 13:06
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DTM: DTM sets June date for pre-season testing at the Nurburgring
DTM has confirmed that it will return to a racetrack next month in a pre-season test at the Nurburgring in Germany. The German touring car championship was one of many sporting...20 May 2020 14:07
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DTM: Kubica's switch to DTM confirmed
Robert Kubica's switch to DTM with BMW has officially been confirmed, following his departure from a Formula 1 race seat. After a number of years out of F1 following a majo...13 Feb 2020 11:03
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DTM: Kubica to drive for BMW at DTM rookie test
Robert Kubica will get behind the wheel of a BMW DTM car at the upcoming rookie test in Jerez. As reported by GPToday.net last month, BMW showed inter...05 Dec 2019 17:19
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DTM: Di Resta lands seat with Aston Martin
Paul di Resta will continue to race in the DTM series after Aston Martin confirmed his seat for the upcoming season. Di Resta won the DTM title in 2010 with HWA, pri...15 Feb 2019 09:30
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DTM: Paffett: "Wehrlein more complete driver than 2015"
Mercedes racer Gary Paffett believes that Pascal Wehrlein will make a strong return to DTM, stating that he is a more complete driver than 2015. After losing out on a drive...14 Feb 2018 13:46
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DTM: Juncadella completes Mercedes line-up for 2018
Daniel Juncadella is back in the DTM. The Spaniard will return to the cockpit of his Mercedes-AMG C 63 DTM after a one-year break from DTM racing. Juncadella had a twin role las...08 Feb 2018 13:05
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DTM: Berger tasked with rebuild after shock Mercedes exit
Gerhard Berger has been handing the quest of rebuilding DTM after Mercedes shockingly announced it would depart the series at the end of 2018. The German manufacturer wishes to ...26 Jul 2017 10:24
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DTM: Audi announce 2017 line up
With three months left before the season opener at Hockenheim, Audi have officially confirmed their line up for the 2017 season. The premium brand are the only manufacturer to f...10 Feb 2017 07:35
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DTM: Mercedes reveals DTM line-up for 2017
The Mercedes-AMG DTM driver line-up for the 2017 DTM has now been confirmed. It includes one new arrival, four familiar faces and one returnee. The newcomer to the Mercedes-AMG ...26 Jan 2017 11:29
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DTM: Audi excited by Rene Rast and Loic Duval
Audi are expecting newcomers Rene Rast and Loic Duval to slot in comfortably to the team and the racing series next season. Both drivers are having a change of scener...02 Jan 2017 13:50
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DTM: Loïc Duval and Rene Rast complete 2017 Audi lineup
Audi have announced that Loïc Duval and Rene Rast will complete their six-car lineup for the 2017 DTM season. Duval and Rast join Mattias Ekström, Jamie Green, Nico M...12 Dec 2016 14:32
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DTM: Rene Rast keen for more DTM outings
Rene Rast is keen for a full-time chance in DTM after filling in for Mattias Ekstrom at the Hockenheim season finale earlier this month. Ekstrom opted to race in the World Rall...25 Oct 2016 16:40
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DTM: DTM grid set to drop
DTM's grid could drop from 24 cars to 18 in 2017. The move comes after Audi, BMW, and Mercedes reportedly each agreed to shrink their representation from eight cars to six,...18 Oct 2016 16:45
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DTM: Marco Wittmann crowned 2016 DTM champion
Marco Wittmann has taken his second DTM title after finishing in fourth position in the final race at Hockenheim. Edoardo Mortara, who was challenging Wittmann for the title wo...16 Oct 2016 16:26
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DTM: Antonio Felix Da Costa claims pole for final race at Hockenheim
Antonio Felix Da Costa took his second pole position of the weekend at the final race of the season at Hockenheim. Da Costa set a 1 minute 32.525, a lap that was only one hundr...16 Oct 2016 13:19
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DTM: Title fight goes to final race as Molina wins race one at Hockenheim
Miguel Molina won the first race of the weekend at Hockenheim after beating Antonio Felix Da Costa off the line. The two title contenders of Marco Wittmann and Edoardo Mortara ...15 Oct 2016 15:41
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DTM: Antonio Felix Da Costa takes pole for race one at Hockenheim
Antonio Felix Da Costa has started his final DTM weekend brilliantly by taking pole position for the first race of the weekend after setting a 1 minute 32.344. BMW and Aud...15 Oct 2016 13:03
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DTM: DTM rounding out at Hockenheim
DTM will round out the 2016 championship season this weekend at Hockenheim. The series is an attractive category for past and future Formula One drivers with Paul Di Resta and ...11 Oct 2016 10:50
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DTM: Mattias Ekstrom could miss DTM return to Hockenheim for WRX
Double DTM champion Mattias Ekstrom is set to miss the championship's final round at Hockenheim next month in order to make a bid for the FIA World Rallycross championship c...12 Sep 2016 13:05
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DTM: Martin Tomczyk to leave DTM
Martin Tomczyk will stop racing in the DTM after this season after sixteen years in the touring car series. The 34-year-old German will elaborate further about his decisi...09 Sep 2016 15:12
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DTM: Esteban Ocon "sad" to ditch DTM but looking forward to F1
Esteban Ocon has said he is looking forward to his Formula One début next weekend but admits he is sad to not be seeing out his maiden DTM campaign. The Frenchman has be...17 Aug 2016 13:03
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DTM: Higher ratings and more visitors to DTM races
DTM organisers ITR may feel good to look back on the first half of the season 2016. The touring car class enjoyed higher ratings, and a six per-cent rise in spectator numbers c...12 Aug 2016 16:30
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DTM: Felix Rosenqvist to replace Esteban Ocon in Mercedes DTM fold
Felix Rosenqvist will replace Esteban Ocon at the next DTM round in Moscow. Ocon was confirmed as a Manor Formula One driver this morning, and although there are no calendar cl...10 Aug 2016 11:05
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DTM: Petrov to race for Mercedes in DTM
Former F1 driver Vitaly Petrov will race a Mercedes in the German touring car series DTM in 2014. The former Renault and Caterham driver tested for the German marque recently...28 Feb 2014 13:53
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DTM: Timo Glock takes lucky first win
A great finale: to conclude the season, the DTM fans got to see an action-packed rain race with plenty of surprises at the Hockenheimring Baden-Württemberg. After entertaining ...20 Oct 2013 22:53
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DTM: DTM to race at the Red Bull Ring up until 2016
Good news for the DTM enthusiasts in Austria: the most popular international touring-car series will race at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring up to and including 2016. Some three weeks...20 Jun 2013 14:32
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DTM: DTM and Hankook extend partnership until end of 2016
DTM is going to contest its races on Hankook tyres up to and including 2016 at least. DTM rights holder and promoter ITR e.V. and the South Korean company extended their exclusi...02 May 2013 14:58
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DTM: DTM enters the 2013 season with new drivers and innovations
A little bit less than four weeks prior to the DTM season opener, the DTM presented itself to the media at the occasion of the start of the second and final ITR test at the Hock...09 Apr 2013 16:47
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DTM: No contract at Mercedes for Robert Kubica
Robert Kubica has been left out of Mercedes' lineup for the German touring car series DTM in 2013. Last month, the Pole tested one of the German marque's cars, with Toto Wolff s...20 Feb 2013 16:08
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DTM: Glock signs BMW deal, Kubica happy after Mercedes debut
Former Marussia driver Timo Glock has agreed a three-year contract to race in Germany's DTM touring car series with BMW. That is the claim of Sport Bild, reporting that the deal...25 Jan 2013 13:27
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DTM: Robert Kubica to test Mercedes C class - report
Robert Kubica is set to test a Mercedes DTM car, Germany's Auto Motor und Sport reports. It was believed the Pole, who has been recovering from horrific injuries sustained in an...17 Jan 2013 16:38
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DTM: DTM cars for 2013 fixed at the current level
After one of the most thrilling seasons in DTM history, the most popular international touring car series will head into the 2013 season at the same technical level. Technical r...23 Oct 2012 08:50
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DTM: David Coulthard retires from racing
David Coulthard has called time on his premier motor racing career. The former McLaren and Red Bull driver, now 41, switched to the top German touring car category DTM after his...19 Oct 2012 08:28
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DTM: Joint future for DTM and Super GT from 2014
From 2014, DTM will be heading in a new direction. Thanks to a cooperation deal signed this Tuesday in Tokyo, the most popular international touring-car series is not only open ...16 Oct 2012 13:46
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DTM: Schumacher to mentor Merhi, Wickens and Vietoris at Mercedes
Mercedes-Benz is expanding its successful young driver programme in the 2012 season with a junior team for the German Touring Car Masters (DTM). Roberto Merhi (Spain, 20, Junge ...02 Apr 2012 11:45
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DTM: Mercedes renews contract of Jamie Green for 2012
The 2012 DTM season will see Mercedes-Benz and Jamie Green continue a long-standing collaboration that first began in Formula 3. It will be his eighth season in the worlds mos...16 Mar 2012 13:15
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DTM: Audi gives young Adrien Tambay opportunity in 2012
Six weeks before the new DTM season opens at the Hockenheimring on April 29 the decision has been made: Audi will be fielding a total of eight vehicles in the competition with B...14 Mar 2012 15:35
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DTM: Susie Stoddart enters seventh DTM season as Susie Wolff
Mercedes-Benz has once again called on the services of experienced DTM driver Susie Wolff for the 2012 season. The fastest woman in touring car racing has competed in the series...09 Mar 2012 15:08
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Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Local time
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Friday
Saturday
Sunday
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Free practice 1
10:30 - 11:30
Free practice 3
10:30 - 11:30
Race / Startgrid
13:00 - 15:00
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Free practice 2
14:00 - 15:00
Qualifying
14:00 - 15:00
Fastest lap
13:00 - 15:00
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Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Local time
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Friday
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Free practice 1
10:30 - 11:30
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Saturday
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Free practice 3
10:30 - 11:30
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Sunday
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Race
13:00 - 15:00
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Friday
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Free practice 2
14:00 - 15:00
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Saturday
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Qualifying
14:00 - 15:00
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Sunday
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Fastest lap
13:00 - 15:00