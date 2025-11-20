user icon
Tsunoda Fighting for Red Bull Seat: “Vegas Will Be a Crazy Week”

Yuki Tsunoda says he is fully focused on delivering a strong performance in Las Vegas as the battle for the 2026 Red Bull seat intensifies. The Japanese driver is coming off a frustrating weekend in Brazil and knows he must show consistency if he wants to stay in the frame for promotion. 

Tsunoda has impressed frequently this season, but the late stages of the campaign have increased the pressure. With Liam Lawson performing strongly and Red Bull monitoring several young talents, every session counts for Tsunoda’s future. He admits that Las Vegas is a crucial opportunity to regain momentum. 

The Racing Bulls driver says he has learned from the chaos of Brazil, where he felt he left points on the table. Now, he wants to put everything into a weekend that promises unpredictable conditions and high stakes. 

“It Will Be a Crazy Week” 

Speaking to Red Bull-preview, Tsunoda said he is preparing for a chaotic few days. “Vegas will be a crazy week. The track, the temperatures, the schedule, everything is different. I need to stay sharp and get the maximum out of every session.”

The Japanese driver called the track “a street circuit with strange characteristics” and warned that tyre warm-up could be the biggest challenge. “If you do not get heat into the tyres, you lose a lot of time. It can make or break your lap.” 

Still Frustrated After Brazil 

Tsunoda is still thinking about the missed opportunity in Sao Paulo. “Brazil was very frustrating. We had the pace for points, but things did not come together. I cannot afford weekends like that. I want to bounce back immediately.” 

He emphasised that the most important thing for him now is consistency. “The midfield is so tight that one mistake drops you five places. I know what the team expects from me.” 

Fighting for His Future 

With seats open at both Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls for 2026, Tsunoda knows he must prove he is the complete package. He says the pressure motivates him rather than overwhelms him. 

“I want to stay with Red Bull. I feel at home here. But I need to show growth, especially in tough weekends. Vegas is a big moment for me.” 

Tsunoda believes that if he executes cleanly, he can show Red Bull why he deserves a long-term future. “If I do my job, everything else will follow.” 

