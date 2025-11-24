user icon
Hollywood actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are producing a high-profile documentary about Adrian Newey, one of the most influential designers in the history of Formula 1. The project, developed under their production company Artists Equity, will explore Newey’s life, career and unprecedented impact on the sport. 

The film, titled “Turbulence: The Greatest Mind in Formula One”, will dive into Newey’s groundbreaking technical innovations, his moves between top teams and his ability to shape championship-winning cars across multiple eras. Few engineers have left a deeper mark on Formula 1, and the documentary aims to bring his story to a wide international audience. 

For Hollywood, this marks yet another step into the world of Formula 1, following the major Apple/Brad Pitt F1 film now in production and Netflix’s Drive to Survive phenomenon. 

A Full Portrait of a Genius 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Affleck and Damon want to portray Newey not only as an engineering mastermind but also as a complex, private figure rarely seen in the spotlight.

The documentary will include exclusive interviews, previously unseen archive footage and insights from drivers and team bosses who have worked directly with him. 

Newey’s story spans more than forty years, covering iconic partnerships with Williams, McLaren and Red Bull. His cars won titles with legends like Nigel Mansell, Mika Häkkinen, Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, solidifying his status as one of the sport’s greatest innovators. 

A Timely Release 

The timing of the project is notable. Newey is currently preparing to leave Red Bull after nearly two decades with the team, a departure that has triggered a wave of speculation about his next destination. Some expect him to take a sabbatical, while others believe he may join another team ahead of the 2026 regulation overhaul. 

Affleck and Damon reportedly see Newey’s transition as an opportunity to capture a turning point in his life and career. The documentary is expected to touch on his Red Bull years, his contributions to the team’s dominance and the pressures surrounding his next chapter. 

Formula 1’s Growing Appeal in Hollywood 

The documentary continues a trend of major Hollywood talents entering Formula 1 storytelling. Affleck and Damon, who co-founded Artists Equity to support creator-driven projects, are said to be heavily involved creatively. 

Formula 1 itself supports the increased visibility. The sport has gained significant traction in the United States, with the Las Vegas, Miami and Austin Grands Prix attracting large audiences and celebrity presence. 

For longtime fans and newcomers alike, the Newey documentary promises an unprecedented look at one of Formula 1’s most brilliant minds.

