Aston Martin
Team name
Aston Martin
Base
Silverstone,
United Kingdom
Team principal
Technical manager
Chassis
Engine
Founding date
Jan 15 1913
Podiums
Wereldkampioen
Pole positions
Fastest race laps
Oct 11
Oct 11
Oct 11
Oct 11
Oct 11
Oct 10
NUERBURG, GERMANY - OCTOBER 11: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 on track during the F1 Eifel Grand Prix at Nuerburgring on October 11, 2020 in Nuerburg, Germany. (Photo by Ronald Wittek - Pool/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202010110547 // Usage for editorial use only //
F1 Eifel Grand Prix
SI202010110547
Oct 11
NUERBURG, GERMANY - OCTOBER 11: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 passes his pit board indicating four laps remaining during the F1 Eifel Grand Prix at Nuerburgring on October 11, 2020 in Nuerburg, Germany. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202010110448 // Usage for editorial use only //
F1 Eifel Grand Prix
SI202010110448
Oct 11
NUERBURG, GERMANY - OCTOBER 11: Alexander Albon of Thailand driving the (23) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 and Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT01 Honda battle for position on track during the F1 Eifel Grand Prix at Nuerburgring on October 11, 2020 in Nuerburg, Germany. (Photo by Ina Fassbender - Pool/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202010110230 // Usage for editorial use only //
F1 Eifel Grand Prix
SI202010110230
Oct 11
NUERBURG, GERMANY - OCTOBER 11: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT01 Honda leads Alexander Albon of Thailand driving the (23) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 on track during the F1 Eifel Grand Prix at Nuerburgring on October 11, 2020 in Nuerburg, Germany. (Photo by Joe Portlock/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202010110224 // Usage for editorial use only //
F1 Eifel Grand Prix
SI202010110224
Oct 11
NUERBURG, GERMANY - OCTOBER 11: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 on track during the F1 Eifel Grand Prix at Nuerburgring on October 11, 2020 in Nuerburg, Germany. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202010110247 // Usage for editorial use only //
F1 Eifel Grand Prix
SI202010110247
Oct 11
NUERBURG, GERMANY - OCTOBER 10: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Eifel Grand Prix at Nuerburgring on October 10, 2020 in Nuerburg, Germany. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202010100385 // Usage for editorial use only //
F1 Eifel Grand Prix - Qualifying
SI202010100385
Oct 10
Driver
Points
Started
Not finished
Not started
Pole positions
Podiums
Race wins