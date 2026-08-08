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Astromega
Astromega
- Team name Astromega
- Base Heist-op-den-Berg, Belgium
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jan 1 1995
- Podiums -
- World Championship -
- Pole positions -
- Fastest race laps -
- 1 comments on Astromega
- 0 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Astromega
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History Astromega
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Driver#
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Team Astromega
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Team Astromega
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Team Astromega
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2000
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