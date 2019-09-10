Aug 31Album
Rich Energy CEO William Storey says it is regrettable that the Haas F1 team was involved in a dispute between the shareholders of the energy drink company this season. Haas ann...
The Haas F1 team has announced it has parted ways with title sponsor Rich Energy with immediate effect. The announcement comes one day after the Italian Grand Prix, ending a di...
Kevin Magnussen says he has no idea what caused a "random" turn in pace during the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday. The Dane ran 25 laps into the race on the soft compou...
Haas is losing two seconds per lap due to its struggles with the tyres at Spa-Francorchamps, according to Romain Grosjean. The Frenchman qualified in 11th on Saturday, but is s...
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner admits the team is interested in bringing on-board Nico Hulkenberg next season. Renault, Hulkenberg's current employers, announced on T...
Romain Grosjean could return to the old-spec VF-19 after the Italian Grand Prix next weekend. The Frenchman has been running the Australia-spec car since the British Grand Prix...
Romain Grosjean states that he has options both inside and outside of Formula 1 for next year. Grosjean's future at Haas is unknown following the release of Nico Hulke...
Romain Grosjean will return to the upgraded-spec Haas VF-19 at this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, following a number of weeks running the old package. Haas experimented on ...
Romain Grosjean says that reintroducing refuelling to Formula 1 is the simplest and least costly method of bringing the weight of the current cars down. Drivers have often comp...
Bringing back four power units per season that can be used penalty-free would be a negative, according to Haas team principal Guenther Steiner. Next year's calendar is...
Kevin Magnussen says that Formula 1 was purer in the early 70s, when the sport wasn't "perfect" and driver safety wasn't an important factor. F1 has been work...
Romain Grosjean says there was not much surprise on his side that the Australia-spec Haas VF-19 feels better than its upgraded sister car. Over the last handful of races, Grosj...
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says that changing the team's line-up during the 2019 season wouldn't make sense, and would be a "desperate move". Its cu...
Kevin Magnussen says the mood within the Haas camp hasn't always been down this year, as it has experienced some high moments during the first half of the 2019 season. The ...
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner affirms the American squad is not a training ground for drivers, and that it isn't willing to take on a driver for a single season. Its...
Haas F1 Team's Kevin Magnussen has branded the team's 2019 challenger, the VF-19, as the most inconsistent of all the cars built by the team so far. Magnussen suffered ...
Daniel Ricciardo has taken issue with Kevin Magnussen's defensive tactics at the Hungarian Grand Prix, as the Dane moved under braking in an attempt to keep his position. R...
Haas is expecting its current situation with Rich Energy to be resolved by the end of the summer break. The energy drink company remains Haas' title sponsor, despite the va...
Haas could be set to use team orders for the remainder of the 2019 season after Guenther Steiner says that he will be "firm" with his drivers when they race. Romain G...
Romain Grosjean will continue to run the Australia-spec VF-19 in Hungary, following his successful weekend with the car at the German Grand Prix. Grosjean also drove the old ca...
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says the consistent clashes between Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen are getting old. The two teammates came together once again in Germ...
Romain Grosjean was left pleased with his performance during qualifying for the German Grand in the old spec Haas car. Grosjean has been running the Australia spec car for the ...
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says the current struggles it is enduring is preventing the American outfit from offering Pietro Fittipaldi an FP1 outing this season. ...
Romain Grosjean says the old-spec Haas car felt "outstanding" during the opening day of practice at the German Grand Prix. Grosjean is running the old car as the Amer...
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says he is still not over the collision between Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen at the British Grand Prix. Two weeks ago...
Romain Grosjean says that his car "felt a lot better" last weekend in Silverstone, where Haas reverted the Frenchman's car to its Melbourne specification. K...
Romain Grosjean will run the Australia spec Haas car again this weekend at the German Grand Prix. In an attempt to understand its current race pace struggles, Haas placed Grosj...
Kevin Magnussen says he has no concerns over his and Haas' future amid the struggle it is currently enduring. The American squad has gone four races without a points finish...
Romain Grosjean will race for Haas next weekend in Germany, GPToday.net understands. Speculation in the media has suggested that Grosjean's exit from Haas could come in the...
Romain Grosjean admits that he is expecting to be called to "the boss' office" following his collision with teammate Kevin Magnussen at the British Grand Prix. Th...
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says he couldn't believe he watched his two cars collide on the opening lap of the British Grand Prix. Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnus...
Romain Grosjean was sure he had the pace to make it through to the final stage of qualifying after Q1 at Silverstone. Grosjean leapt into the top ten at the end of Q1 while his...
Romain Grosjean says a simple lack of grip when he switched off his pit limiter caused his spin in the pit lane during free practice one at Silverstone. Not long after the firs...
Whyte Bikes has threatened to have Haas title sponsor Rich Energy wound up, as it has not been paid the £35,416 as ordered by the Intellectual Properties Courts. Ric...
Rich Energy CEO Williams Storey has accused his own company of staging a coup, as it attempted to solve the situation regarding its sponsorship deal with Haas F1. Earlier this ...
Rich Energy has stated that they remain focused on their partnership with the Haas Formula 1 team, following the "rogue actions" of a person that led to a tweet statin...
Rich Energy branding will remain on the Haas VF-19 this weekend, Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has confirmed. On Wednesday evening, Rich Energy posted on social media th...
Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner has clarified that Rich Energy remains the title partner of the American squad. On Wednesday evening, Rich Energy released a social medi...
The third DRS zone added at Silverstone for last year's British Grand Prix has been removed ahead of this weekend's addition of the race. The zone allowed for drive...
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says he doesn't understand why Formula 1 and Silverstone are finding it difficult to pen an agreement to keep the circuit on the calenda...
Kevin Magnussen has revealed that he was very close to signing for Force India in 2014. The Dane made his debut in 2014 for McLaren, spending just one season with the team and ...
Romain Grosjean is pleased with the drivers' access to talks regarding the regulations that are set to come into play in 2021. Last month, a meeting was held in Paris where...
Kevin Magnussen admits that he didn't think a late change to his set-up would work as well as it did on his to qualifying fifth. The Dane will be demoted back to 10th place...
Kevin Magnussen will drop five places on the grid following qualifying in Austria, as Haas was forced to change his gearbox. An issue was detected with the gearbox on Saturday,...
Haas believes that it is more in the mix this weekend at the Austrian Grand Prix after a strong day of running on Friday. Romain Grosjean ended the second practice sessio...
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says the French Grand Prix weekend was the worst in the American team's four-year history in Formula 1. Romain Grosjean failed to progr...
Romain Grosjean says he is "gutted" not to have the upgraded suspension that teammate Kevin Magnussen is running in France. Grosjean says that the new suspe...
Romain Grosjean has described his Friday at the French Grand Prix as his and the team's worst of the year. In FP1, the Haas driver was hit with a water leak which saw him c...
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner admits that his level of confidence is not high heading into the French Grand Prix weekend. Last time out in Montreal, the American team ha...
Kevin Magnussen admits he would love to race at Le Mans with his father sometime in the future. Jan Magnussen, a former Formula 1 racer himself, took part in his 21st 24 Hours ...
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says that he is not thinking about the American squad's driver line-up at the moment, as he is more concentrated on fixing missed opport...
Haas driver Romain Grosjean says that he doesn't think F1 is physically taxing enough and that the sport should be a "man's sport" where the drivers are e...
Guenther Steiner believes no teams will sacrifice their 2020 season in order to get the jump on the field in 2021. New regulations will be introduced for in under two years'...
Kevin Magnussen says that Formula 1 can't return to the style of cars that the sport had in the 1970s and 80s. Magnussen believes that F1 shouldn't return to slower car...
Kevin Magnussen says he never felt more hopeless in a race car than during the Canadian Grand Prix. The Dane languished at the back of the field for the entire race, finishing ...
Romain Grosjean believes he has been driving well and feels he is a better place in 2019 despite the lack of points he has picked up for Haas. The American squad has been ...
Kevin Magnussen believes he may be at an advantage starting from the pit lane after his heavy crash at the end of Q2 on Saturday. On the exit of the final corner, the Haas driv...
Kevin Magnussen will start Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix from the pit lane due to the extent of the damage following his crash during qualifying. Magnussen hit the wall at t...
Romain Grosjean admits he is still working to build a strong relationship between himself and his new race engineer. During the opening practice session in Montreal on Friday, ...
Franz Tost says that he doesn't care about the families of Formula 1 employees amid talk that the F1 calendar will expand beyond 21 races. Adding more races has been part o...
Rich Energy has asked Haas to take away its logos from the VF-19 for the remainder of the Canadian Grand Prix weekend. The energy drink company, who joined Haas in 2019 as its ...
Ferrari's upgraded power unit worked well for Haas in Monaco and there is nothing negative to report, according to Haas team principal Guenther Steiner. The new engine was ...
Kevin Magnussen has dropped to 14th place after receiving a penalty for cutting the chicane at the Monaco Grand Prix. The Dane crossed over the white lines while battling Sergi...
Pirelli has dismissed claims that its tyres are harder to work with in 2019 following allegations from some Formula 1 teams. Haas in particular have been having issue...
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says the upcoming two races won't be simple for the American squad, as it looks to put its tyre issues behind it. Haas has been sufferi...
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says that he has a "pretty good" relationship with Romain Grosjean. In the Drive to Survive Netflix documentary that was launched...
Haas' title sponsor Rich Energy has lost a court battle over its logo, as it was deemed to have copied it from a bicycle company. Rich Energy's logo features the outlin...
Kevin Magnussen says he is optimistic that he and his Haas team can have a strong race in Barcelona on Sunday. Haas has been much closer to the top three teams this w...
Alfa Romeo and Haas will not be fitted with the upgraded power unit that Ferrari has brought to the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend. Ferrari confirmed earlier this week that it...
The Haas Formula 1 team has officially signed Louis Deletraz as its simulator driver for the 2019 season. Deletraz tested with Haas at the post-season test in Abu Dhabi in 2018...
10 Sep 2019 09:27
09 Sep 2019 15:07
02 Sep 2019 17:37
01 Sep 2019 12:15
31 Aug 2019 10:57
29 Aug 2019 17:20
27 Aug 2019 10:36
22 Aug 2019 10:16
21 Aug 2019 14:49
20 Aug 2019 14:35
16 Aug 2019 10:34
14 Aug 2019 16:25
12 Aug 2019 10:37
09 Aug 2019 09:22
05 Aug 2019 13:15
02 Aug 2019 12:57
01 Aug 2019 13:07
30 Jul 2019 16:07
29 Jul 2019 12:25
27 Jul 2019 20:15
26 Jul 2019 19:53
25 Jul 2019 13:02
23 Jul 2019 15:07
22 Jul 2019 11:46
20 Jul 2019 14:32
19 Jul 2019 16:56
18 Jul 2019 09:10
15 Jul 2019 09:09
13 Jul 2019 20:21
12 Jul 2019 19:54
11 Jul 2019 16:43
10 Jul 2019 09:15
05 Jul 2019 13:02
04 Jul 2019 15:42
03 Jul 2019 12:25
29 Jun 2019 19:27
28 Jun 2019 21:14
24 Jun 2019 15:55
23 Jun 2019 11:15
21 Jun 2019 18:14
20 Jun 2019 14:52
17 Jun 2019 13:23
16 Jun 2019 12:56
14 Jun 2019 14:33
12 Jun 2019 11:17
10 Jun 2019 17:12
09 Jun 2019 11:08
08 Jun 2019 23:15
07 Jun 2019 22:29
03 Jun 2019 12:04
26 May 2019 21:12
20 May 2019 19:14
17 May 2019 14:14
14 May 2019 16:43
11 May 2019 20:50
09 May 2019 12:45
24 Apr 2019 11:07
