user icon
icon
‹ Back to teams

Haas

link-icon
Haas

US Haas

  • Team name Haas
  • Base Banbury, United States of America
  • Team principal -
  • Technical manager -
  • Chassis -
  • Engine -
  • Founding date Apr 11 2014
  • Podiums 0
  • World Championship -
  • Pole positions 0
  • Fastest race laps -

Photo gallery

Driver statistics
  • Driver
    Points
    Started
    Not finished
    Not started
    Pole positions
    Podiums
    Race wins
  •  
    66
    36
    5
    0
    0
    0
    0
  •  
    487
    189
    25
    0
    0
    4
    1

Latest news

History Haas

Recent results of Haas

Load all results

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

show sidebar