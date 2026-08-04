Haas
Haas
- Team name Haas
- Base Banbury, United States of America
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Apr 11 2014
- Podiums 0
- World Championship -
- Pole positions 0
- Fastest race laps -
- 72,264 comments on Haas
- 16 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Haas
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On screen:
Formula One World Championship Esteban Ocon (FR...
Jul 25Album
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Formula One World Championship Audi F1 Team and...
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Formula One World Championship Oliver Bearman (...
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Formula One World Championship Haas F1 Team mot...
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Formula One World Championship Oliver Bearman (...
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Formula One World Championship Haas F1 Team log...
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Formula One World Championship Haas F1 Team VF-...
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Formula One World Championship (L to R): Oliver...
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Formula One World Championship Jack Doohan (AUS...
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Formula One World Championship Pierluigi (Gigi)...
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Formula One World Championship Esteban Ocon (FR...
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Formula One World Championship Ayao Komatsu (JP...
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On screen:
Formula One World Championship Esteban Ocon (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-26. 25.07.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Qualifying Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Batchelor / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Hungarian Grand Prix - Qualifying Day - Budapest, Hungary XPB Images Budapest Hungary Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Circuit Hungary Hungarian Hungaroring Budapest Saturday July 25 07 7 2026 Practice Action Track
Jul 25Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Ryo Hirakawa (JPN) Haas F1 Team VF-26 Reserve Driver. 24.07.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Practice Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Charniaux / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Hungarian Grand Prix - Practice Day - Budapest, Hungary XPB Images Budapest Hungary Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Circuit Hungary Hungarian Hungaroring Budapest Friday 24 07 7 2026 July Action Track
Jul 24Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Audi F1 Team and Haas F1 Team motorhomes. 24.07.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Practice Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Moy / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Hungarian Grand Prix - Practice Day - Budapest, Hungary XPB Images Budapest Hungary Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Circuit Hungary Hungarian Hungaroring Budapest Friday 24 07 7 2026 July Motor home
Jul 24Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Ryo Hirakawa (JPN) Haas F1 Team VF-26 Reserve Driver. 24.07.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Practice Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Moy / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Hungarian Grand Prix - Practice Day - Budapest, Hungary XPB Images Budapest Hungary Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Circuit Hungary Hungarian Hungaroring Budapest Friday 24 07 7 2026 July Action Track
Jul 24Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Oliver Bearman (GBR) Haas F1 Team VF-26. 24.07.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Practice Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Moy / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Hungarian Grand Prix - Practice Day - Budapest, Hungary XPB Images Budapest Hungary Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Circuit Hungary Hungarian Hungaroring Budapest Friday 24 07 7 2026 July Action Track Oli Oliver Ollie
Jul 24Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Haas F1 Team motorhome. 24.07.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Practice Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Moy / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Hungarian Grand Prix - Practice Day - Budapest, Hungary XPB Images Budapest Hungary Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Circuit Hungary Hungarian Hungaroring Budapest Friday 24 07 7 2026 July Motor home
Jul 24Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Esteban Ocon (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-26. 24.07.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Practice Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Charniaux / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Hungarian Grand Prix - Practice Day - Budapest, Hungary XPB Images Budapest Hungary Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Circuit Hungary Hungarian Hungaroring Budapest Friday 24 07 7 2026 July Action Track
Jul 24Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Esteban Ocon (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-26. 24.07.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Practice Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Moy / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Hungarian Grand Prix - Practice Day - Budapest, Hungary XPB Images Budapest Hungary Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Circuit Hungary Hungarian Hungaroring Budapest Friday 24 07 7 2026 July Action Track
Jul 24Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Oliver Bearman (GBR) Haas F1 Team in the FIA Press Conference. 23.07.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Preparation Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Moy / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Hungarian Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Budapest, Hungary XPB Images Budapest Hungary Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Thursday Circuit Hungary Hungarian Hungaroring Budapest 23 07 7 2026 July Press Conference Portrait Oli Oliver Ollie
Jul 23Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Haas F1 Team logo. 23.07.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Preparation Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Rew / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Hungarian Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Budapest, Hungary XPB Images Budapest Hungary Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Thursday Circuit Hungary Hungarian Hungaroring Budapest 23 07 7 2026 July
Jul 23Album
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
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487189250041
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How Lewis Hamilton's resurgence changed Oliver Bearman's Ferrari timeline
Oliver Bearman has acknowledged that his path to a future race seat at Ferrari has become significantly more complicated. The 21-year-old Haas driver admits Lewis Hamilton's...04 Aug 2026 15:20
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Le Mans winner gets second Haas FP1 outing in Hungary
Ryo Hirakawa will take part in first practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix this Friday, filling Haas's mandatory rookie session in place of Oliver Bearman. The 32-year-old To...22 Jul 2026 11:25
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Why Bearman should speak to Hamilton before deciding on Red Bull
Oliver Bearman should seek clarity from Lewis Hamilton over the seven-time world champion's career timeline before committing to any move away from the Ferrari programme, ac...20 Jul 2026 13:51
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Why McLaren wants to park Fornaroli at Haas
McLaren is working on a loan arrangement to place Leonardo Fornaroli at Haas for the 2027 season, according to reports from the paddock. The reigning Formula 2 champion, signed ...15 Jul 2026 12:17
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Why Red Bull is closely watching Ferrari junior Bearman
Red Bull is closely monitoring the progress of Haas driver Oliver Bearman, according to Sky Sports commentator David Croft. The interest centres on team principal Laurent Mekies...06 Jul 2026 14:17
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Ocon's Haas future in doubt as Ferrari and Toyota eye his seat
Esteban Ocon faces the first serious challenge to his Haas future since joining the American team ahead of the 2026 season. The Frenchman was brought in as the experienced techn...25 Jun 2026 12:29
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How Laura Müller became comfortable making F1 history at Haas
Laura Müller has completed the transition from historic appointment to established presence. The German made history in early 2025 when she became the first woman to serve ...24 Jun 2026 15:21
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Why Ocon isn't worried about Verstappen quitting F1
Esteban Ocon has dismissed concerns that Max Verstappen could walk away from Formula 1 over the current power unit regulations, insisting drivers believe the sport is heading in...22 Jun 2026 15:10
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Ferrari's rising star could push Esteban Ocon out of Haas
Esteban Ocon's tenure at Haas appears increasingly fragile after just one season, with Ferrari reportedly pushing for Rafael Câmara to make his Formula 1 debut in 2026...12 Jun 2026 13:17
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Why Ocon believes Hamilton stands alone in modern F1
Esteban Ocon has waded into one of Formula 1's most enduring debates, declaring Lewis Hamilton the greatest driver of the modern era without hesitation. The Haas driver told...03 Jun 2026 15:47
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Schumacher Says Hamilton Should Step Aside for Bearman at Ferrari
Ralf Schumacher has made a direct call: Lewis Hamilton's time at Ferrari should end after this season, and Oliver Bearman should be the man to replace him. The argument is p...07 May 2026 16:22
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Chandhok Says Bearman Is Putting Himself in Pole Position for a Ferrari Seat
Oliver Bearman is doing exactly what the Ferrari Driver Academy would want to see from a driver waiting for his opportunity at the top team. He is performing at a level that mak...21 Apr 2026 12:46
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Colapinto Shaken by Bearman Crash: "The Speed Difference Is What Makes It Truly Dangerous"
Franco Colapinto was the driver at the centre of the incident that sent Oliver Bearman into the barriers at Spoon Corner. He had no warning it was coming, and seeing it unfold i...30 Mar 2026 12:39
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Verstappen Furious After Bearman Crash and Demands Rule Change for Safety
The crash that sent Oliver Bearman into the barriers at Suzuka was not a surprise to the drivers who had been raising concerns about the 2026 regulations for weeks. Max Verstapp...30 Mar 2026 09:31
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Ralf Schumacher Calls for Legal Action Against Colapinto Fans Who Threatened Ocon
The behaviour of a section of Franco Colapinto's fanbase during and after the Chinese Grand Prix has drawn sharp criticism from former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher. Este...24 Mar 2026 17:40
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Bearman adjusted his style after aggressive Verstappen duel
Haas rookie Oliver Bearman has revealed how a fierce on-track battle with Max Verstappen forced him to fundamentally change his approach to racing at the highest level. Reflecti...03 Mar 2026 17:51
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Schumacher warns Ocon as Bearman shines at Haas
The internal battle at Haas has become one of the most talked-about rivalries of the 2026 season. Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has warned Esteban Ocon that his career may be...25 Feb 2026 18:46
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Schumacher: "Ocon must prove he belongs at Haas"
Ralf Schumacher has sounded a warning bell for Esteban Ocon, suggesting that the 2026 season could be the Frenchman's "farewell tour" if he fails to reassert his d...24 Feb 2026 15:50
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Ocon’s Undying Ambition: "Why Would I Train This Hard for 10th Place?"
Esteban Ocon is entering his second season with the Haas F1 Team with a mindset that some might call delusional, but he calls necessary. Despite a difficult 2025 campaign where ...09 Feb 2026 11:51
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Haas Faces Familiar Testing Gremlins in Barcelona
The Haas F1 Team experienced a turbulent start to their 2026 campaign, battling recurring technical issues during the first day of the Barcelona shakedown. The American-owned sq...28 Jan 2026 15:27
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Oliver Bearman Reflects on "Metamorphosis" at Haas
Oliver Bearman’s debut season in Formula 1 has been nothing short of a revelation, and the young Briton admits he feels like a completely different person compared to the ...20 Jan 2026 12:23
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Former Ferrari Engineer Sees Future World Champion in Bearman
Oliver Bearman has been identified as a potential future Formula 1 world champion by former Ferrari engineer Jock Clear, who believes the young Brit possesses a rare combination...12 Jan 2026 15:23
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Tsunoda Could Return to Formula 1 as Haas Leaves Door Ajar
Yuki Tsunoda’s Formula 1 future may not be closed after all, with Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu suggesting that a return to the grid remains possible. While no concrete...05 Jan 2026 13:18
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Ocon Keeps Dream of World Title Alive: “Otherwise I Would Not Be Here”
Esteban Ocon insists that his ambition to become Formula 1 world champion remains fully intact, despite years spent fighting in the midfield. The French driver says that without...22 Dec 2025 09:48
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Bearman Looks Ahead to Qatar: “There Are Two Opportunities”
Oliver Bearman says he is looking forward to the Qatar Grand Prix weekend, highlighting that the sprint format offers “two real opportunities” to score points. The y...27 Nov 2025 11:40
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Could Bearman replace Hamilton at Ferrari? “He drives like he’s been in F1 for years”
According to James Hinchcliffe, Ollie Bearman is one of the biggest revelations of the season. The IndyCar analyst and former driver says he’s been blown away by how the y...03 Nov 2025 13:42
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Bearman Praised by Sky Sports: "He Deserves Hamilton’s Ferrari Seat"
Lando Norris may have grabbed the spotlight with his victory at the Mexican Grand Prix, but another Briton was the talk of the paddock afterward. Oliver Bearman delivered a sens...31 Oct 2025 12:41
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The New Generation: How Formula 1’s Future Is Already Here
The future of Formula 1 isn’t coming, it’s already here. The 2025 grid marks the arrival of a generation raised on data, simulators, and relentless precision. From M...30 Oct 2025 16:45
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How Ocon Helped Bearman Achieve Haas’s Historic Result in Mexico
Ollie Bearman delivered a sensational drive at the Mexican Grand Prix, finishing fourth — not only his best result as a rookie but also one of the best performances in Haa...30 Oct 2025 13:42
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A dream realized - how Bearman's F1 seat proves new talent route
Oliver Bearman is nineteen. He dreamed his entire life of F1. That dream became reality when Haas signed him for 2025. This is more than a promotion. It's proof that the rou...29 Oct 2025 17:48
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"I was terrified" - Bearman's heroic P4 and epic duel with Verstappen
While the title fight grabbed all attention, Oliver Bearman wrote his own fairytale. The 20-year-old Haas rookie fought from P9 to a sensational fourth place. The best result in...28 Oct 2025 17:47
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Viaplay Analysts Impressed: “He Could Be Hamilton’s Successor at Ferrari”
Max Verstappen once again stole the spotlight after the United States Grand Prix, dominating the weekend in Austin and claiming his third victory in four races. Yet, surprisingl...23 Oct 2025 10:39
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Magnussen, Grosjean to leave Haas at end of 2020
Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen will both leave Haas at the end of the Formula 1 2020 season. The pair announced their exit from Haas F1 team on social media. &...22 Oct 2020 10:53
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Steiner can't get satisfaction out of Ferrari struggles
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has admitted he is struggling to feel any satisfaction out of his team fighting Ferrari during last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, claimi...02 Sep 2020 14:33
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Steiner confused by altering performance of VF-20
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has admitted he is puzzled by the difference in pace in the car between the practice and the race. Romain Grosjean finished Friday's fi...19 Aug 2020 10:12
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Steiner encouraged by Haas’ British GP race pace
Guenther Steiner admits he was pleased with Haas' race pace at Silverstone despite a disappointing result for the American team at the British Grand Prix. Kevin Magnussen w...05 Aug 2020 09:29
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Albon: Blame split 50/50 in Magnussen crash
Alexander Albon believes both he and Kevin Magnussen are equally to blame for their opening lap crash at the British Grand Prix. As the first lap of the race came to a close, M...03 Aug 2020 11:40
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Grosjean avoids penalty for defensive manoeuvre on Ricciardo
Romain Grosjean has escaped a penalty following multiple changes of direction while defending against Daniel Ricciardo during the British Grand Prix. Grosjean found himself ins...02 Aug 2020 18:54
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Steiner defends Haas Hungary formation lap call that led to penalties
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has defended the team's call to pit for dry tyres at the end of the formation lap at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The early stop saw Kevin...27 Jul 2020 14:49
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Magnussen hails Haas for 'amazing call' during formation lap
Kevin Magnussen has praised the Haas team for opting to pit both of its drivers at the end of the formation lap for slick tyres at the Hungarian Grand Prix. All 20 drivers...20 Jul 2020 11:43
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Haas F1 drivers penalised, Magnussen drops to P10
Both Haas drivers have had ten seconds added on to their final race time at the Hungarian Grand Prix, dropping Kevin Magnussen from ninth to tenth. The American squad was under...19 Jul 2020 20:22
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Haas’ first 2020 F1 points in danger amid stewards investigation
Haas' first points of the 2020 Formula 1 season are in danger of being stripped as both Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean are under investigation by the stewards. Both dr...19 Jul 2020 19:03
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Grosjean reveals regret over not winning 2013 Hungarian GP
Haas driver Romain Grosjean has opened up on his regret of not being able to win the 2013 Hungarian Grand Prix after a range of penalties put him out of contention. Grosjean, w...16 Jul 2020 11:03
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Steiner hoping for improved form for Haas in Hungary
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner insists that the team can improve throughout the season and can hope for a better race in Hungary this weekend, despite not scoring any poin...15 Jul 2020 09:36
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Grosjean ordered to take pit lane start for Styrian GP
Romain Grosjean will start the Styrian Grand Prix from the pit lane after Haas mechanics broke Parc Ferme to work on his car post-qualifying. The Frenchman failed to set a lap ...12 Jul 2020 13:50
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Steiner hopes F1 explores reverse grid races going forward
Formula 1 should return to exploring its idea of reverse grid races and attempt to implement them in the future, says Haas team principal Guenther Steiner. The sport was set to...11 Jul 2020 09:59
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Haas was nursing its brakes from lap one - Grosjean
Haas was nursing its brakes from the opening lap of the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday says Romain Grosjean, following a difficult race that saw both cars fail to reach the finis...06 Jul 2020 15:03
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Magnussen was tired after 'ten laps of karting' amid long F1 break
Kevin Magnussen says he had to rebuild his stamina levels through karting during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown due to the length of time spent out of a Formula 1 car. The l...29 Jun 2020 15:23
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Grosjean: Haas won't be able to assess 2020 F1 car after Austria
Romain Grosjean says the Austria double-header will be too early for Haas to gauge an understanding of its 2020 Formula 1 car. This weekend, the 2020 F1 season gets underway at...29 Jun 2020 12:03
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Haas 'as ready as we can be' for 2020 F1 season
Haas is as “ready as we can be” for the return of Formula 1, with the 2020 season kicking off this weekend in Austria. The original race schedule was canc...29 Jun 2020 09:27
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Grosjean: Return to Renault would be 'a nice story'
Romain Grosjean says returning to Renault in 2021 would make for a “nice story” but affirms he has not had any talks regarding his future in Formula 1. Grosjean, wh...25 Jun 2020 11:49
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Haas not worried about lack of pre-Austria track time
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says that his team will not be at a disadvantage due to not having a test prior to Austria. A number of teams have taken to a race tra...21 Jun 2020 13:35
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Steiner confident Haas will remain in F1 beyond 2020
Guenther Steiner is confident that the Haas Formula 1 team will remain in the sport past the 2020 season. Last month a $145 million budget cap was confirmed for the 2021 season...19 Jun 2020 11:58
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Steiner: Upgrading Haas' F1 car throughout 2020 will be 'very difficult'
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says it will be 'very difficult' to upgrade Haas' VF-20 car this year due to the unknowns of the 2020 Formula 1 calendar. The o...17 Jun 2020 11:32
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Steiner doesn't see midfield team destination for Vettel
Sebastian Vettel is not likely to join a midfield team in 2021, according to Haas team principal Guenther Steiner. Vettel is out of contract at the end of the 2020 season and w...27 May 2020 09:05
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F1 still 'a very expensive sport' despite budget cap - Steiner
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says Formula 1 remains “a “very expensive sport” despite the introduction of a budget cap next year. Teams will only...26 May 2020 17:26
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Grosjean sees pros and cons in Alonso's potential return to F1
Romain Grosjean says Fernando Alonso's potential return to Formula 1 would be “positive”, but would take away a seat on an already small grid. Alonso has been l...21 May 2020 14:10
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Grosjean: GPDA WhatsApp group 'very active' over discussions to resume racing
Romain Grosjean says a WhatsApp group consisting of all members of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association has been very active as they discuss the return of Formula 1 racing. ...20 May 2020 16:30
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Steiner: Eight races would be financially worse for teams than no races
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has spoken about the financial impact a delayed start could have for teams on the grid, worrying that if the season sees further cutbac...17 May 2020 10:24
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Magnussen: Enforcing safety measures for F1 restart will be 'tricky'
Kevin Magnussen says Formula 1 faces a “tricky” situation of implementing safety measures to start the 2020 season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The s...05 May 2020 11:47
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Steiner: Haas not hoarding money by furloughing staff
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner denies that his team is hoarding money by placing its staff on furlough and seeking government benefits amid the coronavirus pandemic. ...23 Apr 2020 11:15
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Grosjean admits online criticism from fans 'painful'
Haas F1 driver Romain Grosjean has opened up on negative comments he ha received on his social media platforms, admitting that he used to find such comments 'painful'. ...22 Apr 2020 16:35
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Steiner: Gene Haas wants to see F1 project through
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner affirms that team owner Gene Haas wants to see his Formula 1 project through amid doubts over the future of the American squad. Haas joined...21 Apr 2020 15:50
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Haas puts UK staff on furlough, drivers agree to pay cut
The Haas F1 team has become the next team to put their staff into furlough, with the majority of staff members in its UK base being put on an enforced work of absence. It is al...12 Apr 2020 11:05
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Seven F1 teams to start production of ventilators this week
Seven Formula 1 teams will begin the production of ventilators this week, as they help medical officials deal with the task of assisting those struggling with the COVID-19 ...31 Mar 2020 09:21
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F1 confirms the seven teams assisting with ventilator production for coronavirus patients
Formula 1 has confirmed the seven teams that are assisting in the production of ventilators amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The scheme, which has been labelled 'Proj...27 Mar 2020 17:48
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Haas confirms Fittipaldi, Deletraz as 2020 test and reserve drivers
Haas has announced that Pietro Fittipaldi and Louis Deletraz will handle test and reserve driver duties for the 2020 season. Fittipaldi joined Haas as a test driver in 2019 and...26 Mar 2020 13:59
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18 races in six months is 'crazy' - Magnussen
Kevin Magnussen says that hosting up to 18 races in the second half of 2020 would be a “crazy” objective for Formula 1 to carry out. The start of the current season...26 Mar 2020 13:40
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Grosjean hails Haas for being open about team's uncertain future
Haas F1 driver Romain Grosjean has complemented team owner Gene Haas for being honest about the team's uncertainty to stay in F1 past this season. Haas recently admitted he...25 Mar 2020 12:46
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Haas not ruling out F1 exit after 2020
Gene Haas says that there is no certainty that his F1 team will be on the grid beyond the 2020 season. Last year, the American squad endured a difficult campaign, finishing&nbs...04 Mar 2020 17:01
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History Haas
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Driver#
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Haas F1
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2026
31
-
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2025
31
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-
2024
31
-
20
-
27
-
2023
20
-
27
-
2022
20
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47
-
9
-
2021
47
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9
-
2020
20
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8
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2019
20
-
8
-
2018
20
-
8
-
2017
20
-
8
-
2016
8
-
21
-
DateGrand PrixQR
-
24 - 26 Jul1516
-
17 - 19 Jul1414
-
3 - 5 Jul1313
-
26 - 28 Jun1314
-
12 - 14 Jun13
-
5 - 7 Jun179
-
22 - 24 May10
-
1 - 3 May1211
-
27 - 29 Mar10
-
13 - 15 Mar5
-
6 - 8 Mar127
-
5 - 7 Dec87
-
28 - 30 Nov1315
-
21 - 23 Nov9
-
7 - 9 Nov86
-
24 - 26 Oct94
-
17 - 19 Oct89
-
3 - 5 Oct99
-
19 - 21 Sep1512
-
5 - 7 Sep1112
-
29 - 31 Aug6
-
1 - 3 Aug1116
-
25 - 27 Jul1111
-
4 - 6 Jul1411
-
27 - 29 Jun10
-
13 - 15 Jun139
-
30 - 1 Jun1516
-
23 - 25 May87
-
16 - 18 May1817
-
2 - 4 May912
-
18 - 20 Apr1513
-
11 - 13 Apr148
-
4 - 6 Apr1010
-
21 - 23 Mar5
-
14 - 16 Mar1913
-
6 - 8 Dec78
-
29 - 1 Dec109
-
22 - 24 Nov8
-
1 - 3 Nov1412
-
25 - 27 Oct77
-
18 - 20 Oct88
-
20 - 22 Sep9
-
13 - 15 Sep1010
-
30 - 1 Sep10
-
23 - 25 Aug1211
-
26 - 28 Jul1614
-
19 - 21 Jul1113
-
5 - 7 Jul66
-
28 - 30 Jun96
-
21 - 23 Jun1311
-
7 - 9 Jun1411
-
24 - 26 May1918
-
17 - 19 May1011
-
3 - 5 May911
-
19 - 21 Apr910
-
5 - 7 Apr1211
-
22 - 24 Mar149
-
7 - 9 Mar1310
-
29 - 2 Mar1012
-
24 - 26 Nov815
-
17 - 19 Nov813
-
3 - 5 Nov1112
-
27 - 29 Oct1213
-
20 - 22 Oct1711
-
6 - 8 Oct1414
-
22 - 24 Sep1514
-
15 - 17 Sep610
-
1 - 3 Sep1317
-
25 - 27 Aug1412
-
28 - 30 Jul1615
-
21 - 23 Jul1014
-
7 - 9 Jul1113
-
30 - 2 Jul818
-
16 - 18 Jun515
-
2 - 4 Jun715
-
26 - 28 May1717
-
5 - 7 May410
-
28 - 30 Apr13
-
31 - 2 Apr107
-
17 - 19 Mar1010
-
3 - 5 Mar1013
-
18 - 20 Nov1216
-
11 - 13 Nov813
-
28 - 30 Oct1516
-
21 - 23 Oct139
-
7 - 9 Oct13
-
30 - 2 Oct912
-
9 - 11 Sep1612
-
2 - 4 Sep13
-
26 - 28 Aug1216
-
29 - 31 Jul1314
-
22 - 24 Jul1714
-
8 - 10 Jul76
-
1 - 3 Jul8
-
17 - 19 Jun517
-
10 - 12 Jun14
-
27 - 29 May1319
-
20 - 22 May814
-
6 - 8 May15
-
22 - 24 Apr89
-
8 - 10 Apr1513
-
25 - 27 Mar109
-
18 - 20 Mar75
-
10 - 12 Dec1914
-
3 - 5 Dec1919
-
19 - 21 Nov1916
-
12 - 14 Nov1817
-
5 - 7 Nov1418
-
22 - 24 Oct1616
-
8 - 10 Oct1419
-
24 - 26 Sep1418
-
10 - 12 Sep1615
-
3 - 5 Sep1718
-
27 - 29 Aug1716
-
30 - 1 Aug12
-
16 - 18 Jul1817
-
2 - 4 Jul1918
-
25 - 27 Jun1916
-
18 - 20 Jun1519
-
4 - 6 Jun1713
-
20 - 23 May17
-
7 - 9 May18
-
30 - 2 May18
-
16 - 18 Apr16
-
26 - 28 Mar1816
-
11 - 13 Dec1718
-
4 - 6 Dec15
-
27 - 29 Nov17
-
13 - 15 Nov1417
-
31 - 1 Nov14
-
23 - 25 Oct16
-
9 - 11 Oct9
-
25 - 27 Sep12
-
11 - 13 Sep1512
-
4 - 6 Sep13
-
28 - 30 Aug1715
-
14 - 16 Aug15
-
7 - 9 Aug1316
-
31 - 2 Aug1416
-
17 - 19 Jul1610
-
10 - 12 Jul1512
-
3 - 5 Jul1516
-
29 - 1 Dec1414
-
15 - 17 Nov711
-
1 - 3 Nov1215
-
25 - 27 Oct1715
-
11 - 13 Oct1013
-
27 - 29 Sep89
-
20 - 22 Sep1311
-
6 - 8 Sep1116
-
30 - 1 Sep812
-
2 - 4 Aug913
-
26 - 28 Jul67
-
12 - 14 Jul19
-
28 - 30 Jun1016
-
21 - 23 Jun1517
-
7 - 9 Jun1414
-
23 - 26 May510
-
10 - 12 May77
-
26 - 28 Apr1213
-
12 - 14 Apr911
-
29 - 31 Mar613
-
15 - 17 Mar6
-
23 - 25 Nov79
-
9 - 11 Nov88
-
26 - 28 Oct1615
-
19 - 21 Oct817
-
5 - 7 Oct58
-
28 - 30 Sep58
-
14 - 16 Sep815
-
31 - 2 Sep616
-
24 - 26 Aug57
-
27 - 29 Jul97
-
20 - 22 Jul56
-
6 - 8 Jul79
-
29 - 1 Jul54
-
22 - 24 Jun96
-
8 - 10 Jun1112
-
24 - 27 May1813
-
11 - 13 May76
-
27 - 29 Apr1513
-
13 - 15 Apr1010
-
6 - 8 Apr65
-
23 - 25 Mar516
-
24 - 26 Nov1411
-
10 - 12 Nov1115
-
27 - 29 Oct148
-
20 - 22 Oct1214
-
6 - 8 Oct138
-
29 - 1 Oct1612
-
15 - 17 Sep159
-
1 - 3 Sep911
-
25 - 27 Aug127
-
28 - 30 Jul1411
-
14 - 16 Jul1012
-
7 - 9 Jul66
-
23 - 25 Jun137
-
9 - 11 Jun1410
-
25 - 28 May88
-
12 - 14 May1110
-
28 - 30 Apr1313
-
14 - 16 Apr98
-
7 - 9 Apr128
-
24 - 26 Mar615
-
25 - 27 Nov11
-
11 - 13 Nov17
-
28 - 30 Oct19
-
21 - 23 Oct10
-
7 - 9 Oct711
-
30 - 2 Oct19
-
16 - 18 Sep11
-
2 - 4 Sep11
-
26 - 28 Aug12
-
29 - 31 Jul11
-
22 - 24 Jul1113
-
8 - 10 Jul16
-
1 - 3 Jul117
-
17 - 19 Jun1113
-
10 - 12 Jun1313
-
26 - 29 May12
-
13 - 15 May1411
-
29 - 1 May158
-
15 - 17 Apr1414
-
1 - 3 Apr95
-
18 - 20 Mar196