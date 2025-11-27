user icon
FIA Ignores Verstappen After Heroic Las Vegas Performance

Max Verstappen delivered one of his strongest drives of the season in Las Vegas, yet the FIA has chosen not to include him in the official press conference lineup ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix. The decision has raised eyebrows among fans, who expected the Dutchman to feature prominently after his dominant win in Nevada. Instead, the FIA selected several other drivers for the Thursday media session, including Lewis Hamilton, Oliver Bearman and Kimi Antonelli. 

The omission comes at a time when the title fight is entering its decisive phase. Verstappen is chasing down Lando Norris with only a handful of races remaining, and his victory in Las Vegas was widely seen as a statement performance. Still, the FIA’s media programme does not feature him, leading to questions about the selection criteria. 

The governing body rotates its press conference lineup each weekend, but the absence of the dominant race winner is unusual for this stage of the season. 

Hamilton, Bearman and Antonelli Take the Stage 

In its preview, the FIA announced that Hamilton, Bearman and Antonelli will appear together in Thursday’s press conference. The trio forms a highly discussed group, with Hamilton under pressure at Ferrari, Bearman impressing with his development and Antonelli emerging as one of the strongest young drivers in the field. 

What surprised many is that Verstappen’s name was nowhere to be found. His win in Las Vegas included a flawless start, perfect tyre management and a commanding lead, yet he has been excluded from the official media spotlight this week. 

Meanwhile, the second press conference group will feature Nico Hülkenberg, Valtteri Bottas and Lance Stroll. Again, Verstappen is absent. 

Title Fight Continues Without Verstappen on Thursday 

With the championship gap narrowing after the double disqualification of McLaren in Las Vegas, Verstappen’s presence would have been expected as one of the main storylines heading into Qatar. Fans and analysts had assumed the FIA would put him centre stage. 

Instead, Verstappen will conduct his usual media duties only in smaller team sessions. Those will be covered by journalists present on site, but they lack the broad, live-streamed visibility of the FIA’s main press event. 

FIA Selection Process Remains Opaque

The FIA has not commented on why the reigning champion and most recent Grand Prix winner was left out of the lineup. Traditionally, the selection rotates between championship protagonists, rookies, home race drivers and drivers involved in major storylines. Even so, it is rare for a driver in Verstappen’s position to be excluded entirely. 

Some observers believe the FIA wants to spread the media attention more evenly after the intense focus on Norris and Verstappen in recent weeks. Others see it simply as part of the rotation. 

Verstappen Focused on Qatar, Not Media 

Despite the omission, Verstappen is expected to remain fully focused on the task ahead. With sprint points on offer and a demanding weekend upcoming, Qatar could play a decisive role in the title fight. 

Whether or not he appears in the FIA press room, Verstappen’s performance on track will once again command all attention. 

