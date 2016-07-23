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Bamboo Engineering
Bamboo Engineering
- Team name Bamboo Engineering
- Base Silverstone, United Kingdom
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jan 1 2009
- Podiums -
- World Championship -
- Pole positions -
- Fastest race laps -
- 3 comments on Bamboo Engineering
- 3 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Bamboo Engineering
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
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GP3: Nyck De Vries takes pole in Hungary for race one
ART driver Nyck De Vries claimed his first ever GP3 pole position by setting with a time of 1 minute 32.979 seconds, almost half a second ahead of his nearest rival. Matt...23 Jul 2016 10:21
23 Jul 2016 10:21
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10:21GP3
History Bamboo Engineering
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Driver#
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Bamboo Engineering