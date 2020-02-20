Formula 1News

Kimi Raikkonen posted the fastest lap of the day on Thursday, in what was another test of high mileage for most teams. Below, you can view our picture gallery from the day. ...
Kimi Raikkonen has ended the second day of pre-season testing on top of the timesheets, setting a 1:17.091. However, his day ended rather sourly as he caused the first red...
Mercedes is not worried about the new steering movement system that it has introduced on the W11 at pre-season testing. It was spotted for the first time on Thursday morning, w...
Sergio Perez has topped the morning session at day two of testing in Barcelona, as the biggest talking point emerged from the Mercedes camp. Video replays showed a system that ...
A technical trick linking Mercedes' steering wheel to the toe of the W11 has caused intrigue in Barcelona during pre-season. Videos emerged of Lewis Hamilton's onb...
Pirelli has announced the tyre compounds that it will bring to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix later this year. Baku will host the seventh round of the 2020 F1 world championship, mo...
The technical director of Racing Point, Andrew Green has said that his team has taken a big risk in attempting to copy the design of the 2019 Mercedes W10. The team, entering t...
Red Bull's Alex Albon has revealed that the team hope to develop the new RB16 throughout this season and carrying the success from the end of last season forwards. Alb...
The opening day of pre-season testing took place today in Barcelona. Check out our photo gallery from the event below.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen says that the RB16 appears to be "fast everywhere" following the openign day of pre-season testing. The Dutchman ended the day in fourth...
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff admits that he sees Red Bull and Max Verstappen and the German team's biggest challenger in 2020. The Silver Arrows enter the upcomi...
Lewis Hamilton has topped the timesheets on the opening day of pre-season testing from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Hamilton's fastest lap time was a 1:16.976, just ...
George Russell has spoken in praise of his new Williams car that made its debut at pre-season testing on Wednesday morning. The Briton set 73 laps during the four-hour session ...
Valtteri Bottas has topped the first four hours of running from the Circuit de Catalunya, as pre-season testing for 2020 gets underway. Bottas' fastest lap was a 1:17.313, ...
Alfa Romeo has announced that Tatiana Calderon will continue as a test driver during the 2020 season. The Colombian racer joined Sauber in 2017, and made her F1 car debut in Oc...
Renault has started off its 2020 campaign in an all-black livery for pre-season testing in Barcelona. The car was not officially presented this year, as the Enstone squad held ...
Alfa Romeo has officially launched the C39 car that it will use to compete in the 2020 Formula 1 season. The car was seen for the first time at the Fiorano Circuit in Italy, as...
Haas has officially showcased its 2020 car for the season ahead following its livery launch earlier this month. The American squad became the first team to show off its new des...
Formula 1 in 2020 kicks off this week, as the first pre-season test occurs in Barcelona. All ten teams will be in attendance for the six days of running, the first three of whi...
The 2020 Formula 1 world championship is just around the corner, with teams first taking part in pre-season testing in Barcelona. As ever, GPToday.net will be providing live co...
Robert Kubica will be the first driver to get behind the wheel of the Alfa Romeo C39 at pre-season testing this week. The opening three days of testing take place from February...
Lewis Hamilton won the Laureus World Sports Award for Sportsman of the Year for the first time. The Briton was the joint winner of the award, alongside football...
Racing Point has shown off its 2020 car, the RP20, at an event in Mondsee, Austria. The team enters its second year under the Racing Point name before it switches to Aston Mart...
Imola could be set to return to the Formula 1 calendar, as reports suggest the venue could fill the gap left by the Chinese Grand Prix. Last week, the FIA confirmed that the Sh...
Esteban Ocon concedes the atmosphere within the Force India team was not enjoyable when he was partnered with Sergio Perez for two seasons. Ocon joined the Silverstone-based sq...
AlphaTauri made its on track debut last week, following the launch of the AT01 on Friday. Take a look at images from the car at the Misano Circuit below.
Williams has officially launched its 2020 car, the FW43 ahead of pre-season testing later this week. The car features an all-new livery, with the red colours of title sponsor R...
Ahead of the 2020 Racing Point Formula 1 launch on Monday, February 17th, images have appeared online of what is believed to be the new design. The big noticeable absence from ...
The new AlphaTauri AT01 car was unveiled on Friday, as a new livery accompanied the new team name. While the Toro Rosso label is gone from the Red Bull junior squad, a new era ...
Robert Kubica is expecting a difficult challenge ahead of him as he carries out roles in the F1 and DTM championships this year. In January, Alfa Romeo announced that the Polis...
It was the Jaguar of Mitch Evans that took his second Formula E victory this evening at the Mexico City ePrix ahead of Antonio Felix Da Costa in second and Sebastien B...
Mercedes technical director James Allison affirms that the 2021 regulations are much bigger than any other changes introduced in recent years. Major alterations will be made to...
Lewis Hamilton has provided his biggest hint yet that he is set to stay at the Mercedes team after the 2020 Formula 1 season. The Briton's current contract expires at the e...
AlphaTauri has launched its first car under its new name. The Red Bull junior team has been rebranded from Toro Rosso for the 2020 season. The new car, called the AT01, was lau...
The newly named AlphaTauri team launches its first-ever car on Friday, as a new era begins for the Faenza-based squad. Formerly known as Toro Rosso, the Red Bull junior team ha...
Lewis Hamilton is pleased with the smooth shakedown of his new Mercedes W11 car at Silverstone, stating the feel of the car doesn't seem to differ much from the end of 2019....
The Mercedes W11 has made its on-track debut, as Valtteri Bottas took part in the initial shakedown of the car at Silverstone. The car was unveiled via online renders on Friday...
Lewis Hamilton has labelled recent comments from Max Verstappen as "funny" and a "sign of weakness". Recently, Verstappen said that Hamilton was "...
Stoffel Vandoorne has been announced as the official reserve driver for the Mercedes Formula 1 team. In 2019, Vandoorne spent time with the Silver Arrows in its simulator, help...
The 2020 Alfa Romeo car has broken cover, as the team runs a shakedown programme at Fiorano. The car has not yet been officially launched, as it will be presented in the Barcel...
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says contract talks have already started between the team and Sebastian Vettel, as his current deal expires at the end of the 2020 season. ...
Mercedes has published official renders of its 2020 car, the W11, before it makes its on-track debut later today. At an event in London earlier this week, the Silver Arro...
On Thursday, McLaren launched its 2020 car, the MCL35. The event took place at its headquarters in Woking, with the car bringing in some minor design tweaks. One thing that has...
McLaren has launched its 2020 car, the MCL35, that it will use to compete in the 2020 Formula 1 championship. The livery of the car has kept the papaya and blue colours that we...
This afternoon, McLaren presents its new car for the 2020 season, the MCL35. The car will be piloted by Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris, as the team looks to improve on its strong...
Daniel Ricciardo believes that Renault can walk away from the 2020 Formula 1 season with a podium finish under its belt. The Enstone squad is yet to claim a top-three result si...
Renault has confirmed that Guanyu Zhou will hold the role of test driver at the team during the 2020 Formula 1 season. Last year, the Chinese driver was a development driver at...
Lewis Hamilton has shown off the helmet that he will use for the 2020 Formula 1 season, as he goes in search of a record-equalling seventh drivers' championship. The ...
Renault has teased its car ahead of the 2020 Formula 1 season, with four images being shown at the end of a presentation in Paris. The livery, which is expected to be used for ...
The 2020 Chinese Grand Prix has officially been postponed following the outbreak of the coronavirus. The event has been in serious doubt over the last number of weeks due to th...
2009 world champion Jenson Button has expressed his belief that Ferrari drivers Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc will form a much better partnership in 2020, after a difficu...
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has said that his team has taken the design concept 'to the extreme' for their 2020 challenger. The SF1000, despite looking ...
Red Bull has launched the RB16, the car it will run throughout the 2020 Formula 1 championship. The car was announced via an online presentation, with the livery keeping in the...
Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon form Red Bull Racing's driver line-up for 2020, following the start of their partnership midway through the 2019 campaign. The two will b...
Ferrari has officially launched its 2020 car, named the SF1000, at an event in Reggio Emilia, Italy. The design of the livery has remained largely unchanged compared to 2019, w...
The latest car to be launched for the 2020 season is Ferrari, who has organised an event at Reggio Emilia, Italy. The team is going in search of its first world title since 200...
The newly named AlphaTauri team will introduce its first car this Friday, giving it the name 'AT01'. The Red Bull junior squad has been called Toro Rosso for 14 Formula...
Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko says that Sebastian Vettel has explored the possibility of returning to Red Bull in 2021. Vettel departed the energy drink squad at the end of ...
Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer says that company owner Lawrence Stroll wants to make the soon-to-be rebranded outfit one of the top teams in Formula 1. Last week, ...
Another Formula 1 season, another revamped line-up for the Renault team. In fact, since it made its return as a works squad in 2016, it has not retained the same driver pairing ...
On Monday, Mercedes launched its livery for the 2020 season at an event where it announced a multi-year partnership deal with Ineos. The livery keeps in theme with the silver t...
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has denied rumours that the team is evaluating its position in Formula 1, declaring the reports as "nonsense". It has been sug...
Juan Manuel Correa has admitted surprise over the FIA's accident report from the Formula 2 crash he was involved in last August, believing it raises more questions than it p...
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff is hopeful that Formula 1 will still race in China this year despite the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus. The virus has claimed the l...
Mercedes has officially launched the livery that it will run with for the 2020 Formula 1 season, its 11th season since returning as a works team. The livery was launched at a M...
Mercedes has decided to launch the 2020 W11 livery early, at an event where it announced its partnership with Ineos. You can watch the reveal below. ...
Mercedes has announced a new multi-year 'principal partnership' deal with Ineos. The deal length has announced to be five years, further indicating that Mercedes i...
Haas F1 driver Romain Grosjean has expressed his excitement about plans for a Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia in the near future. Grosjean visited the city of Qiddiya in Saudi Arabi...
