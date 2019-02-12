Feb 15Album
McLaren has confirmed that its new managing director Andreas Seidl will start his new role on May 1, 2019. McLaren confirmed in January that Seidl would join it and manage ...
Max Verstappen has completed the second day of his public service that he received following the Brazilian Grand Prix last year. The Dutchman spent Sunday in Geneva, workin...
The FIA has officially released the entry list for the 2019 Formula 1 season which confirms that Racing Point will keep its name for the year. It is believed the Silverston...
Robert Kubica says that he is expecting to be more like a rookie rather than a Grand Prix winner and a contester of five Formula 1 seasons this year. The Pole makes his full-ti...
Reigning Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne says he would be keen for Formula E and Formula 1 to merge together in the future. Formula E, which is the leading electric car...
Sergey Sirotkin has been called up to Audi's line-up for the rookie DTM test this week in Jerez. Sirotkin spent 2018 racing in Formula 1, only to be axed by Williams fo...
Robert Kubica will make his full-time Formula 1 return next year after signing a deal with Williams to partner Mercedes junior George Russell. The Pole has been workin...
Robert Kubica has confirmed that he is having conversations with Ferrari over a simulator role. The Pole is unlikely to return to a race seat in 2019, after working to that goal...
Robert Kubica has denied reports he could be set to drive for Haas in 2019. Currently the Williams reserve, former BMW and Renault driver Kubica has also been linked with Force...
Robert Kubica has emerged as another potential replacement for struggling Toro Rosso driver Brendon Hartley. Dr Helmut Marko, who heads Red Bull's driver programme, said re...
Robert Kubica has admitted Williams' drivers are suffering from more than just a lack of pace in 2018. In Barcelona, Sergey Sirotkin admitted he struggled throughout the we...
Reigning Formula E champion Lucas Di Grassi has described the new Formula E car as "a huge step forward" after the first test he had at the Monteblanco circuit in...
Robert Kubica has urged the media to move on from the story about his physical "limitations". After seven years out of F1 following his horror rallying crash, the Pole...
Medical specialists will examine Robert Kubica before he is granted an FIA super license. That is the news from Abu Dhabi, the 2017 season finale that is being attended by FIA p...
Nico Rosberg is not ruling out a future as a motor racing team boss. Last weekend, Team Rosberg - founded by the reigning world champion's father Keke - won the DTM champion...
Amidst financial difficulties, Faraday Future may be pulling out of Formula E in order to save money and balance out the major losses it has suffered from in recent months. This...
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has said that Formula E has the potential to become a serious motorsport player in the future. This comes after Mercedes' announcement that the...
Sebastien Buemi reckons that no championship in the world has a brighter future than Formula E. it has become the place to be for major car manufacturers, with several huge name...
Gerhard Berger has been handing the quest of rebuilding DTM after Mercedes shockingly announced it would depart the series at the end of 2018. The German manufacturer wishes to ...
The FIA has ushered the green light for Robert Kubica amid his rumoured return to the sport. The Pole will test for Renault next week, driving a 2017 F1 car for the first time. ...
Toto Wolff has spoken of his desire to have old friend, Robert Kubica, back on the F1 grid as soon as possible. The polish driver has been out of F1 since suffering an horrific...
Chase Carey admits that he would like to see more German teams in Formula 1. Currently, only one German team runs in F1 - world champions Mercedes. However, Carey would like to ...
Latest reports surrounding Sauber and Honda is that the Japanese manufacturer has decided to pull out of a deal signed between the two for the 2018 season. Earlier this yea...
Fernando Alonso has been a long time fan of Robert Kubica. In 2011, the Spaniard labelled Kubica as the best racing driver in the world after the Pole was forced to pull out of ...
Monisha Kaltenborn has officially left Sauber due to the Swiss team's struggles in recent years. Kaltenborn became the Cheif Executive Officer of Sauber in 2010 w...
Formula E boss Alejandro Agag has expressed his desire for F1’s most famous team, Ferrari, to join his series. This comes after FIA president Jean Todt had made the sugges...
At F1Today, we continue to look at memorable moments at the Canadian Grand Prix ahead of this weekend’s race around the high-speed circuit. Today we look at the 2008 race ...
Former Formula 1 driver Alex Zanardi thinks that a return to F1 for Robert Kubica is not impossible. Kubica drove an F1 car for the first time in six years this week after the P...
With this weekend marking the 34th running of the Canadian Grand Prix around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, F1Today will be looking back at some of the most memorable races arou...
Following a recent report from Polish publication Sportowe Fakty, former Formula 1 driver Robert Kubica, is set to return to F1 behind the wheel of the Lotus E20. The Lotus E20...
Former CEO of Formula 1 Bernie Ecclestone believes that Ferrari has designed a better car than Mercedes in 2017. Since 2014, Mercedes has dominated the sport, comfortably winnin...
Timo Glock has admitted that hinting he is set to return to formula one was a "joke". The German contested almost 100 grands prix for Jordan, Toyota and Marussia, but ...
F1 legend Gerhard Berger thinks his nephew could be the next Austrian on the formula one grid. Berger, the former BMW and Toro Rosso chief and a 10-time race winner, has just st...
Sauber looks set to work closely with both McLaren and Honda in 2018 and beyond. Long rumours that the Swiss team is becoming Honda's first power unit 'customer' we...
Niki Lauda has denied that Mercedes is trying to decide between committing to its F1 endeavours or branching out onto the Formula E grid. F1 is now looking ahead to 2021, when a...
Robert Kubica is no longer ruling out that he could return to formula one some day. The Pole's promising F1 career ended suddenly in early 2011, when he partially severed hi...
Team founder Peter Sauber has admitted the Swiss outfit is set to bring up the rear of the field in 2017. "There are ten teams," he told the Swiss newspaper Sonntagsbl...
World champion Nico Rosberg has welcomed news Robert Kubica could be looking to get back into F1. The Pole had to leave the category after almost severing his wrist in a 2011 ra...
BMW have made it clear that they will not be returning to the F1 grid in the near future. The German company made a deal to work with McLaren on their road cars which sparked ru...
Rumours has begun that McLaren are unhappy with their engine partnership with Honda after the team signed a roadcar deal with BMW to work on a programme. Honda have been making...
Robert Kubica will compete in the 2017 World Endurance Championship, as the entry list released yesterday revealed. The Pole, now 32, has been racing at the top of world r...
Joel Erikkson will remain with Team Motopark for the 2017 FIA Formula Three championship after impressing in his first year. In 2016, Erikkson claimed the rookie title and...
Bernie Ecclestone isn't expecting the SIngapore Grand Prix to renew its contract when it expires next year. The city state has hosted Formula One's premier night race a...
The GTE class of the FIA World Endurance Championship has been given world championship status. The elevation for the class puts it's status as equal to the LMP1 class of t...
Lance Stroll has admitted his relief that the Canadian Grand Prix will take place in 2017. The race in Montreal was originally listed as "subject to confirmation" but...
Sauber team principal Monish Kaltenborn has praised the team's re-hiring of Jorg Zander, calling it "a very important step". Zander was previously a member of the...
Former Sauber technical director Jorg Zander will return to the team following Audi's exit from the World Endurance Championship. The German worked for the team during its ...
Kevin Magnussen has been the subject of rumours this week linking him with a switch to IndyCar for 2017. Although he has denied the claims, it is not the first time the Renault...
Alex Zanardi made another return to motorsport last weekend, racing in the Italian GT championship. The former Formula One and CART driver, who recently won two gold medals at ...
DTM's grid could drop from 24 cars to 18 in 2017. The move comes after Audi, BMW, and Mercedes reportedly each agreed to shrink their representation from eight cars to six,...
Lawrence Stroll has said that his son will be racing in Formula One next year. Lance Stroll capped off a title winning season in the European Formula Three championship at the ...
BMW motorsport boss Jens Marquardt has confirmed that the company won't be making a return to Formula One any time soon. The Munich marque recently announced a new motorspo...
Renault are set to make an announcement of their second driver in a matter of days, according to team principal Frederic Vasseur. The team announced Nico Hulkenberg as their fi...
Antonio Felix Da Costa has started his final DTM weekend brilliantly by taking pole position for the first race of the weekend after setting a 1 minute 32.344. BMW and Aud...
Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica has said he is "probably 90% sure" of returning to circuit racing full time next year. The Pole's F1 career was cut short ...
DTM driver Marco Wittmann has conceded that it is unlikely he will ever race in Formula One. The BMW driver won the German touring car series in 2014, and is a favourite to win...
DTM will round out the 2016 championship season this weekend at Hockenheim. The series is an attractive category for past and future Formula One drivers with Paul Di Resta and ...
Juan Pablo Montoya and Tony Kanaan have become the latest names to join the roster for January's Race of Champions event in Miami. The South American IndyCar duo join rival...
Formula One world champions Mercedes will enter Formula E from the 2018-19 season. The series and the manufacturer's F1 team have signed a deal that will allow them to join...
Alexander Rossi has spoken of his delight at securing a long term IndyCar deal with Andretti Autosport. The American had long spoken of his desire to carve a career in Europe, ...
Gordon Shedden has become the first driver since 2008 to retain the British Touring Car Championship crown. The Halfords Yuasa Honda driver went into the final race of the seas...
This weekend's Malaysia Grand Prix will be a special one for Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat and Carlos Sainz. The pair of 22-year-olds first raced in Malaysia at a Formula O...
BMW Motorsport have announced that they will enter a partnership with Andretti Autosport in Formula E for at least the next two seasons. The announcement comes after months of ...
Toto Wolff says "the door is open" to a potential future in formula one for Lucas Auer. Auer is the 22-year-old nephew of former F1 driver, BMW chief and Toro Rosso co...
Sauber team principal Monisha Kaltenborn expects the European Commission to give their ruling on the fairness of the governance and income distribution in Formula One "soon...
Martin Tomczyk will stop racing in the DTM after this season after sixteen years in the touring car series. The 34-year-old German will elaborate further about his decisi...
A 12-year F1 record might finally tumble at Monza this weekend. In 2004, it was Antonio Pizzonia who set the sport's current top-speed record in a BMW-Williams, as he blaste...
Sauber's Felipe Nasr turns 24 today, so what better day to look back over his racing career so far. Nasr began karting at the age of seven and was highly successful in his ...
DTM organisers ITR may feel good to look back on the first half of the season 2016. The touring car class enjoyed higher ratings, and a six per-cent rise in spectator numbers c...
Sauber's new investors have seen the potential in the team according to boss Monisha Kaltenborn. Longbow finance rescued the Swiss team last month after several months of u...
