Sebastian Vettel was born on 3 July 1987 in Heppenheim, West Germany as the son of Norbert and Heike Vettel. Sebastian has one younger brother (Fabian) and two older sisters (Melanie and Stefanie).
Vettel started karting at the age of three. From the age of eight, it started to be taken more seriously. He showed that he had talent and was invited to join the Red Bull Junior Team. When he was eleven, he signed his first contract with Red Bull. After several titles in karting, the German decided to switch to single-seaters in 2003.
That year, he drove the German Formula BMW Championship in which he finished second. A year later he won the title in this class, displaying pure domination. Strangely enough, Sebastian didn't win any more titles during the rest of his junior career. This was partly because Red Bull had him drive adapted programs in several classes. He finished second in the 2006 Euroseries Formula 3 Championship behind Paul di Resta.
In 2007 he drove for Carlin in the Formula Renaut 3.5 championship. He was forced to leave this championship after seven races as he had the chance to make his debut in Formula 1 at the United States Grand Prix in Indianapolis for BMW Sauber. Sebastian finished eighth at his debut race.
Soon, Vettel's career started to gain momentum. He got the seat in place of the disappointing Scott Speed at Toro Rosso. Vettel scored his first points for the Italian team at the 2007 Chinese Grand Prix where he finished fourth. His first victory in Formula 1 came at Monza in 2008. Vettel drove to pole position in the Toro Rosso in rainy conditions and drove away from Heikki Kovalainen, finishing twelve seconds ahead of the Finn to win his first Grand Prix.
Vettel then moved on to Red Bull, where he became world champion for the first time in 2010. He repeated this feat in 2011, 2012 and 2013, before making the switch to Ferrari in 2015. With Ferrari, the German became vice-world champion in 2017 and 2018.
2016 Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg believes that Sebastian Vettel looked like former Ferrari driver Rubens Barrichello at last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix. Barrich...
Sebastian Vettel admits he would like to see the sport return to fewer races and counter the direction it is currently heading in. On Thursday, the provisional calendar for the...
Sebastian Vettel says he could only serve the Ferrari team after it became clear during his second stint that he didn't have the pace to win. Vettel held the lead after und...
Charles Leclerc admits he wasn't confident that he could catch teammate Sebastian Vettel following his pit stop. After leading throughout the opening stint of the race, Lec...
Sebastian Vettel says there are "no excuses" for his gap to pole position on Saturday at the Belgian Grand Prix. The German will line-up in second place for the start...
Sebastian Vettel is remaining cautious over Ferrari's Friday pace at the Circuit Spa-Francorchamps, stating the team mustn't be blinded by its gap over the rest of the f...
Charles Leclerc has ended the second practice session from the Circuit Spa-Francorchamps on top of the timesheets ahead of Sebastian Vettel, completing a clean sweep of one-two ...
Sebastian Vettel has topped the opening practice session of the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, leading teammate Charles Leclerc by two-tenths of a second. The Italian squad is goi...
Sebastian Vettel has called on Formula 1 to get rid of the "super-boring" trophies that have been used in recent years. Vettel says he is a fan of seeing the older st...
Sebastian Vettel believes the Ferrari SF90 is an "efficient" car despite the lack of downforce that is seeing it struggle this season. After the opening 12 race...
Daniel Ricciardo thinks that the driver situation that Ferrari find themselves in during 2019 "shares a few similarities" with Red Bull in 2014. The Australian ...
Sebastian Vettel says Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto brings calmness to the team amid a difficult 2019 season. The Italian squad has failed to win a race so far this yea...
Sebastian Vettel has rated his opening half of the season a five out of ten, in what has been a tough season so far for the German and Ferrari. The Italian squad has failed to ...
Sebastian Vettel says Ferrari's lack of pace throughout the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend was not "eye-opening". The Italian squad was almost half a second d...
Sebastian Vettel says that qualifying in Hungary drew the same picture for Ferrari that it has seen over the course of the year so far. The Italian squad was consistently the q...
Sebastian Vettel says he used the German Grand Prix spectators to understand the weather conditions and what tyre to be on. Vettel ended the race in second place, recovering fr...
Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat has described this afternoon's crazy German Grand Prix as a "horror film with a bit of black comedy" after the Russian driver managed...
Sebastian Vettel says he is anticipating his home Grand Prix after a "painful" qualifying session at Hockenheim. The Ferrari driver failed to set a time in Q1 af...
Lewis Hamilton has taken pole position for the German Grand Prix as Ferrari suffered from reliability issues on both cars. Sebastian Vettel failed to set a lap time in Q1 as he...
Sebastian Vettel says there is "quite a bit of margin" for Ferrari to go faster after Friday practice. The Scuderia outfit topped both sessions, with Sebastian Vettel...
Sebastian Vettel ended a hot opening practice session from the German Grand Prix weekend on top of the timesheets. Temperatures at the Hockheimring read well over 30 degre...
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has insisted that there is no intention to lure Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel back to the team in 2020, despite the German's curre...
Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko has suggested that Sebastian Vettel should leave Ferrari for a new team amid a difficult 2019 season. While Ferrari has failed to produce a car...
Sebastian Vettel admits that the outcome of the final 2021 regulations will be important for him in his decision on whether or not to continue in F1. As is the case with multip...
Sebastian Vettel has dismissed suggestions that his current struggles at Ferrari are similar to those he endured at his final year at Red Bull in 2014. Vettel, who entered the ...
Max Verstappen says that Sebastian Vettel offered his apologies to him straight away after the race regarding their lap 37 contact. Vettel hit Verstappen on the rear heading in...
Sebastian Vettel has received two penalty points on his super license following his coming together with Max Verstappen at the British Grand Prix. Vettel hit the rear of Versta...
Sebastian Vettel is expecting to have more pace during Sunday's British Grand Prix after a disappointing result in qualifying. The German crossed the line at the end of Q3 ...
Charles Leclerc has concluded practice from Silverstone on top of the timesheets, as he headed a tricky FP3 session that was hit with slight rain. Drivers used intermediate tyr...
Sebastian Vettel has described the Formula 1 rulebook as a "bit of a mess", believing the sport to be over-regulated. In Canada earlier this year, Vettel received a t...
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel has insisted that he is not angry with his team after a suspected air pressure problem stopped the German driver from setting a time in the third ...
Sebastian Vettel is remaining cautious when it comes to evaluating Ferrari's pace around the Red Bull Ring after Friday practice. The Maranello squad topped the second prac...
Lewis Hamilton has topped the first practice session of the weekend, as he put down a lap time of 1:04.838. However, Ferrari was narrowly behind the Silver Arrows, as Sebastian...
Sebastian Vettel says that returning to the 2018 spec Pirelli tyres could mix things up in the 2019 battles. On Friday morning in Spielberg, a meeting is being held between Pir...
Ferrari didn't get all the answers it wanted at the French Grand Prix this weekend, as it hit a stumbling block with its floor. During Friday practice, the Maranello s...
Sebastian Vettel admits he enjoyed his fight with both McLarens after the start of the French Grand Prix. Starting from seventh on the grid, Vettel lost a spot on the run to Tu...
Sebastian Vettel admits that he is puzzled after a "not great" qualifying session at Paul Ricard that saw him finish seventh. In Q3, Vettel aborted his first hot lap,...
Sebastian Vettel suggested that F1 should "burn" the rulebook after Ferrari's appeal against his time penalty from Canada was rejected. Ferrari presented what the...
Ferrari has failed in its bid to have Sebastian Vettel's time penalty from the Canadian Grand Prix appealed. Ferrari was called to a hearing on Friday afternoon at th...
Renault's Daniel Ricciardo believes that former teammate Sebastian Vettel had more to lose overall and could not help squeezing rival Lewis Hamilton as opposed to his o...
A number of drivers have given their opinion on Sebastian Vettel's time penalty from the Canadian Grand Prix, that stripped Vettel and Ferrari of victory. Vettel slid acros...
Sebastian Vettel believes that people in sports shouldn't conceal their emotions, as sports "lives from" athletes displaying their sensations. Speaking prior to t...
Ferrari has officially requested its 'right to review' Sebastian Vettel's penalty from the Canadian Grand Prix. Vettel was handed a five-second time penalty af...
Mika Hakkinen believes he and Michael Schumacher had more freedom to race each other than Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel currently have. Hamilton won the Canadian Grand Pr...
Ferrari will not be appealing the penalty that saw it lose the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday. Sebastian Vettel received a five-second time penalty after the stewards determined...
Lewis Hamilton asserts that he doesn't care about having credit over forcing Sebastian Vettel into a mistake on Sunday at the Canadian Grand Prix. Vettel lost the rear of h...
There was nothing sinister behind the stewards' decision to penalise Sebastian Vettel during the Canadian Grand Prix, according to Ross Brawn. Formula 1's managing dire...
Lewis Hamilton says that he would have done the same thing that Sebastian Vettel did during the Canadian Grand Prix in order to keep his position. Vettel slid off the circuit a...
Nico Rosberg has delivered his verdict on Sebastian Vettel's five-second time penalty that denied the Ferrari driver his first race victory of the 2019 season. Rosberg beli...
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says Ferrari was too busy to tell Charles Leclerc that Sebastian Vettel had a five-second time penalty during the Canadian Grand Prix. Vet...
Sebastian Vettel has sympathy for Formula 1 fans following the Canadian Grand Prix after he was handed a five second time penalty during the race. The penalty ultimately g...
Sebastian Vettel has received two penalty points on his super license after his near coming together with Lewis Hamilton at the Canadian Grand Prix. Vettel's win was stripp...
Lewis Hamilton has won the Canadian Grand Prix after Sebastian Vettel was handed a five-second time penalty for re-joining the track dangerously during the race. Vettel kept hi...
Sebastian Vettel believes Ferrari will need to have a perfect race in order to beat Mercedes in Montreal on Sunday. Vettel will start the race from pole position, the first tim...
Sebastian Vettel says he is pleased for the Ferrari team after he took his first pole position in 17 races on Saturday. The German beat Lewis Hamilton to the top spot on Saturd...
Sebastian Vettel has taken his first pole position of the 2019 season, beating Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton to the top spot. Vettel's pole lap marks Ferrari's second of...
Sebastian Vettel has ended the final practice session from the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in first place, laying down a 1:10.843 on the soft tyres. The German was over one-...
Sebastian Vettel says Mercedes still holds a "reasonable gap" over Ferrari after the first day of running in Montreal. The Silver Arrows topped the first session...
Sebastian Vettel has publicly addressed the rumours regarding his possible retirement at the end of the season, insisting that he is still determined to find championship succes...
Will Mercedes' engine upgrades be enough to keep rivals behind? Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton hinted at the last race in Monaco that Mercedes will introduce their first majo...
Sebastian Vettel insists he is not considering retiring from Formula 1 at the end of the 2019 season. Various reports emerged over the last number of days claiming that the fou...
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says that there will be no major changes to the Ferrari SF90 in the coming races. The Scuderia outfit has started the year on the back foo...
Max Verstappen is confident that Ferrari will be more competitive this weekend in Canada, but remains hopeful that Red Bull can stay close. Verstappen comfortably out-qualified...
Sebastian Vettel is confident that Ferrari's current driver line-up is having a positive impact on the team after the opening six races of the 2019 season. Charles Lec...
Daniel Ricciardo believes that Max Verstappen is quicker over one lap than four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel. Ricciardo partnered both drivers at Red Bull, racing along...
After Ferrari's best result of the season, Sebastian Vettel says that he is still not happy with the SF90. The Italian team are currently second in the championship but...
Charles Leclerc has topped the final practice session at Monaco, setting a 1:11.265 to just finish ahead of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas. However, Leclerc is under investigati...
Sebastian Vettel says Ferrari is missing out on "a bit of everything" in Monaco following the first day of practice. In both practice sessions that were run on Thursd...
Sebastian Vettel says he tried to "mix things up" at the start of the Spanish Grand Prix by attacking Mercedes into the first corner. Vettel started the race from thi...
Sebastian Vettel is hoping that Ferrari straight-line speed advantage over Mercedes will allow it to put pressure on the Silver Arrows during the Spanish Grand Prix. Mercedes s...
