Sebastian Vettel was born on 3 July 1987 in Heppenheim, West Germany as the son of Norbert and Heike Vettel. Sebastian has one younger brother (Fabian) and two older sisters (Melanie and Stefanie).

The start of Vettel's career

Vettel started karting at the age of three. From the age of eight, it started to be taken more seriously. He showed that he had talent and was invited to join the Red Bull Junior Team. When he was eleven, he signed his first contract with Red Bull. After several titles in karting, the German decided to switch to single-seaters in 2003.

That year, he drove the German Formula BMW Championship in which he finished second. A year later he won the title in this class, displaying pure domination. Strangely enough, Sebastian didn't win any more titles during the rest of his junior career. This was partly because Red Bull had him drive adapted programs in several classes. He finished second in the 2006 Euroseries Formula 3 Championship behind Paul di Resta.

In 2007 he drove for Carlin in the Formula Renaut 3.5 championship. He was forced to leave this championship after seven races as he had the chance to make his debut in Formula 1 at the United States Grand Prix in Indianapolis for BMW Sauber. Sebastian finished eighth at his debut race.

Vettel in F1

Soon, Vettel's career started to gain momentum. He got the seat in place of the disappointing Scott Speed at Toro Rosso. Vettel scored his first points for the Italian team at the 2007 Chinese Grand Prix where he finished fourth. His first victory in Formula 1 came at Monza in 2008. Vettel drove to pole position in the Toro Rosso in rainy conditions and drove away from Heikki Kovalainen, finishing twelve seconds ahead of the Finn to win his first Grand Prix.

Sebastian Vettel- World Champion at Red Bull

Vettel then moved on to Red Bull, where he became world champion for the first time in 2010. He repeated this feat in 2011, 2012 and 2013, before making the switch to Ferrari in 2015. With Ferrari, the German became vice-world champion in 2017 and 2018.

