Norris Under Fire After Las Vegas GP: “Come On, Lando!”

Lando Norris has been heavily criticised by Formula 1 analyst Peter Windsor after losing the lead at the start of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. According to Windsor, Norris’ decisions in the opening seconds were “careless” and set the tone for a race that should have delivered far more for McLaren

Starting from pole, Norris was tipped as the favourite for victory. Instead, a slow reaction and a poor launch allowed Max Verstappen to take control before Turn 1. Windsor says the Briton made things even worse by choosing the wrong line during the opening sprint to the first corner. 

It was a costly miss on a weekend where McLaren had the pace to fight for the win.

“His First Meters Were Bad” 

Speaking on his YouTube-channel, Windsor dissected Norris’ start in detail. “His first meters were bad. He reacted slowly and let Verstappen immediately get alongside him. From that moment on, he was defending, not attacking.” 

Windsor pointed out that Norris made a critical misjudgement when he moved towards the left. “He drifted too much. Instead of focusing on traction and protecting the inside, he gave Max the space he needed. That was the decisive moment.” 

In Windsor’s view, the team’s radio messages urging Norris to attack Verstappen later in the race highlighted how much ground he had already lost. “You cannot give Verstappen a free run like that and expect to get it back.” 

Opportunity Slipped Away 

McLaren had entered the weekend with strong long-run pace and felt confident about tyre management. After securing pole, the opportunity seemed clear. But Norris’ poor start shifted the momentum instantly. 

Windsor noted that small details often decide races. “This was a cold track with low grip. You must be absolutely perfect off the line. Lando was not. It is as simple as that.” 

Although Norris later recovered some pace, the damage from the start could not be undone, ultimately costing him crucial points in the title race. 

Windsor’s Message: “Come On, You Have to Nail That” 

Windsor was direct in his disappointment. “Come on, man, Lando. You have to nail that. A driver fighting for the championship cannot afford such starts.”

He stressed that the start phase is one of the most important skills in modern Formula 1. “Everyone knows the grip levels in Las Vegas. Everyone knows the left side of the grid is tough. You prepare for that. You practise for that. Lando simply did not execute.” 

Pressure Mounts in the Title Battle 

With the championship still open, Norris must now regain momentum quickly. McLaren believes the car is good enough to keep fighting at the front, but execution will decide the final outcome. 

Windsor concluded that Norris still has everything needed to contend, but consistency is key. “He is fast. He is smart. But these moments matter. Champions do not miss them.” 

