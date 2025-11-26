user icon
Perez Calls Verstappen the Greatest F1 Driver Ever

Perez Calls Verstappen the Greatest F1 Driver Ever

Sergio Perez has praised Max Verstappen in unusually strong terms, calling his former teammate “perhaps the best Formula 1 driver of all time”. According to the Mexican, Verstappen’s level at Red Bull was so consistently high that matching him was “almost impossible”, even on Perez’s strongest days. 

Perez spent four seasons alongside Verstappen, a period in which the Dutchman dominated the sport and secured multiple world championships. While Perez delivered several important wins and played a decisive role in team strategy battles, he ultimately could not get close enough to challenge Verstappen over a full season. 

In a recent interview, Perez reflected on the scale of that challenge. 

“Even on My Best Days, It Was Not Enough” 

Speaking to DAZN, Perez said that Verstappen’s ability to combine speed with race intelligence sets him apart. “Max is perhaps the best driver ever. Even on weekends when I felt perfect, when everything clicked, it still was not enough to beat him. That is the truth.”

Perez admitted that he had to adjust his expectations after realising the level Verstappen operated at. “When you are teammates, you see everything from up close. His consistency, his aggression, his understanding of the tyres, the way he reads a race, it is unbelievable.” 

The Mexican insisted that Verstappen’s dominance is not down to luck or machinery alone. “People think it is only the car, but that is not correct. Max puts the car in a place nobody else can.” 

Respect Despite Difficult Seasons 

Perez also spoke openly about the tough moments in his own Red Bull career. The pressure, the constant comparison and the intense spotlight all took their toll. Yet he says he always felt supported by Verstappen. 

“Max was always fair with me. He was a tough competitor, but never disrespectful. We pushed each other, but he was on another level.” 

Perez added that Verstappen’s presence forced him to improve. “You have to evolve when you share a garage with someone like that. I learned a lot. It made me a better driver.” 

New Phase With Cadillac 

Perez is now preparing for his next chapter with the incoming Cadillac F1 team. While he looks forward to a fresh project, he says his time at Red Bull has fundamentally shaped his career. 

“This sport is full of ups and downs, but I am proud of what we achieved together. Now it is time for a new challenge.” 

Even with a new team on the horizon, Perez says his appreciation for Verstappen remains unchanged. “I raced against the best, maybe the best ever. That is something special.”

