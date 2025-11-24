James Hinchcliffe believes that despite Ferrari’s difficult start with Lewis Hamilton, the partnership still has the potential to succeed once the 2026 regulations arrive. The former IndyCar driver argues that the current performance struggles say little about the long-term prospects of the project.

Hamilton’s first season with Ferrari has been turbulent. Public criticism from Ferrari president John Elkann, inconsistency in race pace and a car that lacks stability have all contributed to a challenging debut year. But Hinchcliffe says that fans and media are drawing conclusions far too early.

According to him, the real opportunity lies two seasons from now, when Formula 1 undergoes one of the biggest technical overhauls in its history.

“2026 Is a Complete Reset”

Speaking to AS-Web, Hinchcliffe explained why he believes Hamilton’s results must be evaluated in a different context. “In 2026 everything changes. The new engine rules, the new aero rules, the fuel, the hybrid split — it is a complete reset of the competitive order. If Ferrari nails its concept, Hamilton can absolutely win with them.”

Hinchcliffe points out that Hamilton has a track record of thriving during technical transitions. “He lived through regulation changes in 2009, 2014, 2022. He knows how to guide a team through a reset. That experience is extremely valuable.”

Current Struggles Do Not Define the Project

He cautioned against judging Ferrari’s long-term prospects based on the present. “Right now the car is inconsistent. But that does not mean anything for a cycle that starts from zero. Ferrari is already working heavily on 2026. They know this is the real opportunity.”

According to Hinchcliffe, the pressure Hamilton currently faces is temporary. “Ferrari is a unique environment. There will always be noise. But Lewis knew that before he signed. What matters is what happens when the sport reshapes itself.”

Ferrari Has the Resources — But Needs Stability

Hinchcliffe believes Ferrari must remain united internally to take advantage of the coming regulation shift. “You need a calm, focused environment to get the 2026 car right. If Ferrari achieves that, they absolutely have the tools to fight for championships again.”

He added that Hamilton’s presence could actually help Ferrari settle. “Lewis is incredibly good at building structure around him. He can bring stability, even in a chaotic environment.”

A Window of Opportunity

While 2024 and 2025 might remain challenging seasons, Hinchcliffe insists the long-term outlook is not only positive, but potentially explosive. “Do not write them off. If Ferrari hits the right concept in 2026, this partnership can deliver big results.”

For now, Hamilton remains patient, and Ferrari continues its deeper rebuild. The true verdict on the project will not come this season, but when Formula 1 enters its next era.