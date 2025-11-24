user icon
Claim Gains Traction: "Hamilton and Ferrari Can Find Success Then"

James Hinchcliffe believes that despite Ferrari’s difficult start with Lewis Hamilton, the partnership still has the potential to succeed once the 2026 regulations arrive. The former IndyCar driver argues that the current performance struggles say little about the long-term prospects of the project. 

Hamilton’s first season with Ferrari has been turbulent. Public criticism from Ferrari president John Elkann, inconsistency in race pace and a car that lacks stability have all contributed to a challenging debut year. But Hinchcliffe says that fans and media are drawing conclusions far too early. 

According to him, the real opportunity lies two seasons from now, when Formula 1 undergoes one of the biggest technical overhauls in its history. 

“2026 Is a Complete Reset” 

Speaking to AS-Web, Hinchcliffe explained why he believes Hamilton’s results must be evaluated in a different context. “In 2026 everything changes. The new engine rules, the new aero rules, the fuel, the hybrid split — it is a complete reset of the competitive order. If Ferrari nails its concept, Hamilton can absolutely win with them.” 

Hinchcliffe points out that Hamilton has a track record of thriving during technical transitions. “He lived through regulation changes in 2009, 2014, 2022. He knows how to guide a team through a reset. That experience is extremely valuable.” 

Current Struggles Do Not Define the Project 

He cautioned against judging Ferrari’s long-term prospects based on the present. “Right now the car is inconsistent. But that does not mean anything for a cycle that starts from zero. Ferrari is already working heavily on 2026. They know this is the real opportunity.” 

According to Hinchcliffe, the pressure Hamilton currently faces is temporary. “Ferrari is a unique environment. There will always be noise. But Lewis knew that before he signed. What matters is what happens when the sport reshapes itself.” 

Ferrari Has the Resources — But Needs Stability 

Hinchcliffe believes Ferrari must remain united internally to take advantage of the coming regulation shift. “You need a calm, focused environment to get the 2026 car right. If Ferrari achieves that, they absolutely have the tools to fight for championships again.” 

He added that Hamilton’s presence could actually help Ferrari settle. “Lewis is incredibly good at building structure around him. He can bring stability, even in a chaotic environment.”

A Window of Opportunity 

While 2024 and 2025 might remain challenging seasons, Hinchcliffe insists the long-term outlook is not only positive, but potentially explosive. “Do not write them off. If Ferrari hits the right concept in 2026, this partnership can deliver big results.” 

For now, Hamilton remains patient, and Ferrari continues its deeper rebuild. The true verdict on the project will not come this season, but when Formula 1 enters its next era.

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

