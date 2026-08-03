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Alpine

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FR Alpine

  • Team name Alpine
  • Base Enstone, France
  • Team principal -
  • Technical manager -
  • Chassis -
  • Engine -
  • Founding date Jun 22 1955
  • Podiums 6
  • World Championship -
  • Pole positions 0
  • Fastest race laps -

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Driver statistics
  • Driver
    Points
    Started
    Not finished
    Not started
    Pole positions
    Podiums
    Race wins
  •  
    497
    187
    26
    1
    0
    6
    1

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