Alpine
Alpine
- Team name Alpine
- Base Enstone, France
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jun 22 1955
- Podiums 6
- World Championship -
- Pole positions 0
- Fastest race laps -
- 21,436 comments on Alpine
- 0 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Alpine
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On screen:
Formula One World Championship Steve Nielsen (G...
Jul 25Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Max Verstappen (...
Jul 25Album
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Formula One World Championship Franco Colapinto...
Jul 25Album
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Formula One World Championship (L to R): Freder...
Jul 24Album
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Formula One World Championship (L to R): Stefan...
Jul 24Album
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Formula One World Championship Alpine F1 Team l...
Jul 23Album
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Formula One World Championship Franco Colapinto...
Jul 19Album
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Formula One World Championship Flavio Briatore ...
Jul 19Album
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Formula One World Championship Franco Colapinto...
Jul 18Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Pierre Gasly (FR...
Jul 18Album
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Formula One World Championship Pierre Gasly (FR...
Jul 17Album
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On screen:
Formula One World Championship Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A526. 25.07.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Qualifying Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Batchelor / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Hungarian Grand Prix - Qualifying Day - Budapest, Hungary XPB Images Budapest Hungary Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Circuit Hungary Hungarian Hungaroring Budapest Saturday July 25 07 7 2026 Practice Action Track
Jul 25Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Steve Nielsen (GBR) Alpine F1 Team Managing Director. 25.07.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Qualifying Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Rew / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Hungarian Grand Prix - Qualifying Day - Budapest, Hungary XPB Images Budapest Hungary Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Circuit Hungary Hungarian Hungaroring Budapest Saturday July 25 07 7 2026 Portrait
Jul 25Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A526. 25.07.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Qualifying Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Batchelor / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Hungarian Grand Prix - Qualifying Day - Budapest, Hungary XPB Images Budapest Hungary Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Circuit Hungary Hungarian Hungaroring Budapest Saturday July 25 07 7 2026 Practice Action Track
Jul 25Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB22 and Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A526. 25.07.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Qualifying Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Rew / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Hungarian Grand Prix - Qualifying Day - Budapest, Hungary XPB Images Budapest Hungary Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Circuit Hungary Hungarian Hungaroring Budapest Saturday July 25 07 7 2026 Qualifying Action Track
Jul 25Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A526 in the pits. 25.07.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Qualifying Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Moy / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Hungarian Grand Prix - Qualifying Day - Budapest, Hungary XPB Images Budapest Hungary Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Circuit Hungary Hungarian Hungaroring Budapest Saturday July 25 07 7 2026 Qualifying Action Track
Jul 25Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Franco Colapinto (ARG) Alpine F1 Team A526. 25.07.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Qualifying Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Moy / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Hungarian Grand Prix - Qualifying Day - Budapest, Hungary XPB Images Budapest Hungary Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Circuit Hungary Hungarian Hungaroring Budapest Saturday July 25 07 7 2026 Practice Action Track
Jul 25Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A526. 24.07.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Practice Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Charniaux / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Hungarian Grand Prix - Practice Day - Budapest, Hungary XPB Images Budapest Hungary Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Circuit Hungary Hungarian Hungaroring Budapest Friday 24 07 7 2026 July Action Track
Jul 24Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Paul Aron (EST) Alpine F1 Team A526 Reserve Driver. 24.07.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Practice Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Rew / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Hungarian Grand Prix - Practice Day - Budapest, Hungary XPB Images Budapest Hungary Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Circuit Hungary Hungarian Hungaroring Budapest Friday 24 07 7 2026 July Action Track
Jul 24Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship Franco Colapinto (ARG) Alpine F1 Team. 24.07.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Practice Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Batchelor / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Hungarian Grand Prix - Practice Day - Budapest, Hungary XPB Images Budapest Hungary Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Circuit Hungary Hungarian Hungaroring Budapest Friday 24 07 7 2026 July Portrait
Jul 24Album
On screen:
Formula One World Championship (L to R): Frederic Vasseur (FRA) Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal with Flavio Briatore (ITA) Alpine F1 Team Executive Advisor. 24.07.2026. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Practice Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Rew / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Hungarian Grand Prix - Practice Day - Budapest, Hungary XPB Images Budapest Hungary Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Circuit Hungary Hungarian Hungaroring Budapest Friday 24 07 7 2026 July Portrait Fred Vasseur
Jul 24Album
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
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Briatore's sprint plan that Verstappen despises
Alpine team principal Flavio Briatore has called for sprint races to be held at every Formula 1 round, doubling the current calendar to 24 main events and 24 sprints. Speaking o...03 Aug 2026 15:39
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The forgotten F1 race Briatore and Trump tried to bring to New Jersey
Alpine team principal Flavio Briatore has revealed he partnered with Donald Trump on an abandoned Formula 1 project in the 2010s, attempting to bring a race to New Jersey before...03 Aug 2026 11:31
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Why McLaren and Red Bull are challenging Gasly's Monaco penalty reversal
Oscar Piastri has defended McLaren's decision to appeal the reversal of Pierre Gasly's Monaco Grand Prix penalties, arguing that the precedent set by the stewards' U...26 Jun 2026 15:20
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Why Red Bull is still holding Hadjar's Monaco podium trophy
Red Bull Racing has declined to hand over Isack Hadjar's third-place trophy from Monaco to Alpine, following the reversal of Pierre Gasly's time penalties last weekend. ...16 Jun 2026 15:50
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Why Briatore's Aston Martin visit has the paddock talking
Flavio Briatore was spotted multiple times in Aston Martin's hospitality during the Barcelona race weekend, igniting fresh speculation about Fernando Alonso's future. Th...16 Jun 2026 11:43
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Why Fernando Alonso's Alpine return won't go away
Fernando Alonso, the two-time world champion, is once again at the centre of transfer speculation linking him to a surprise return to Alpine. While both Aston Martin and Alpine ...15 Jun 2026 10:46
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Wolff and Horner Both Chasing Alpine Stake Worth 750 Million Dollars
The race to acquire a minority stake in Alpine has two well-known names at the front of it, and neither has yet closed the deal. Toto Wolff and Christian Horner are the leading ...18 May 2026 15:53
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Argentina Is Seriously Pursuing a Return to the Formula 1 Calendar
Franco Colapinto has done something for Argentine motorsport that no amount of marketing could replicate: he has made an entire country care about Formula 1 again. Now the count...03 Apr 2026 11:56
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Gasly Beats Verstappen in Japan and Calls the Alpine the Best Car of His Career
Pierre Gasly had a very good weekend at Suzuka. He finished seventh, held off Max Verstappen across the second half of the race, and came away believing he is currently driving ...02 Apr 2026 15:57
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Colapinto Shaken by Bearman Crash: "The Speed Difference Is What Makes It Truly Dangerous"
Franco Colapinto was the driver at the centre of the incident that sent Oliver Bearman into the barriers at Spoon Corner. He had no warning it was coming, and seeing it unfold i...30 Mar 2026 12:39
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Ralf Schumacher Calls for Legal Action Against Colapinto Fans Who Threatened Ocon
The behaviour of a section of Franco Colapinto's fanbase during and after the Chinese Grand Prix has drawn sharp criticism from former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher. Este...24 Mar 2026 17:40
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Toto Wolff and Christian Horner in battle for Alpine shares
A new corporate battle is brewing behind the scenes of the Formula 1 paddock, involving two of the sport's most prominent and rivalrous figures. Former Red Bull team princip...10 Mar 2026 14:17
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Briatore: Alpine Rejected Ferrari Because They are "Second Best"
Flavio Briatore has never been one to mince words, and his explanation for Alpine’s switch to Mercedes power is characteristically blunt. The Italian advisor, who returned...04 Feb 2026 13:27
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Peter Windsor: Gasly Could Be a Race Winner Alongside Verstappen
As Red Bull Racing navigates the 2026 season with a new driver lineup, questions are being asked about whether the team has maximized its options. With rookie Isack Hadjar now p...04 Feb 2026 10:21
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Alpine Abandons "Peak Downforce" Trap for 2026 Philosophy
Alpine is aiming to rise from the ashes of a disastrous 2025 season with a radically new technical philosophy for their A526 challenger. Technical Director David Sanchez has rev...28 Jan 2026 17:30
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Briatore: Mercedes Engine Was My Condition for Joining Alpine
Flavio Briatore has reiterated that his return to Alpine was contingent on one non-negotiable condition: the team had to secure a Mercedes engine deal. The flamboyant Italian ad...28 Jan 2026 16:28
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Franco Colapinto: "No More Excuses" for Alpine
Argentine rising star Franco Colapinto has laid down a stern marker for his new team, Alpine, stating that the era of excuses is officially over. Following the team's disast...28 Jan 2026 14:25
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Pierre Gasly Defends Sincere Michael Schumacher Tribute
Pierre Gasly has moved to clarify the intentions behind a recent social media post that sparked unexpected controversy among Formula 1 fans. On January 3, the birthday of Michae...27 Jan 2026 14:53
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Briatore Reveals Mercedes Engine Ultimatum for Alpine Return
Flavio Briatore has revealed that his return to the Alpine Formula 1 project was conditional on one major factor: securing a Mercedes engine. The Italian veteran, who returned t...27 Jan 2026 13:51
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Pierre Gasly Targets Wins as Alpine Enters New Era
Pierre Gasly is entering a milestone year in his Formula 1 career as he prepares for his tenth season in the top tier of motorsport. This also marks his fourth year with the Alp...19 Jan 2026 13:11
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Victor Martins appointed Williams test driver
Victor Martins has been officially announced as the new test driver for Williams. The Frenchman, who previously competed in Formula 2, will combine his new F1 role with a seat i...14 Jan 2026 16:35
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Gasly Dreams of a Future in Fashion Beyond Formula 1
Pierre Gasly has revealed that he sees a possible future for himself in the fashion world once his Formula 1 career comes to an end. The Alpine driver says his interest in fashi...12 Jan 2026 14:21
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Gasly Challenges Top Teams: “Alpine Will Be Strong Next Year”
Pierre Gasly believes Alpine are on course to become a serious force in Formula 1, openly challenging the established top teams ahead of the next season. The French driver says ...24 Dec 2025 10:39
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Horner in Talks With Alpine: Brit Sits Down With Briatore
Christian Horner is exploring a potential return to the Formula 1 paddock after his exit from Red Bull, with Alpine emerging as a serious option. According to reports, the Brito...17 Dec 2025 09:37
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Espionage at Alpine: How Vulnerable Are F1 Factories?
In Viry-Châtillon, a single smashed window turned into far more than a routine break-in report. Two unidentified intruders entered Alpine’s engine facility, walked s...14 Nov 2025 14:49
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Colapinto Furious with Stroll After Bortoleto Crash: “He Always Pushes People Off the Track”
Franco Colapinto didn’t hold back after the São Paulo Grand Prix, launching a furious attack on Lance Stroll. The Argentine driver blamed the Canadian for Gabriel B...12 Nov 2025 11:40
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Alpine Explains Decision to Keep Colapinto: “He’s More Confident Now”
Alpine confirmed over the weekend that Franco Colapinto will stay with the French team for the 2026 Formula 1 season. The Argentinian has yet to score a point since joining the ...11 Nov 2025 12:41
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Alpine slowed 2025 development: what Gasly gains next year
Pierre Gasly admitted this week that Alpine stopped bringing upgrades months ago. At first glance it sounds like surrender, but the truth is far more strategic. The French team ...07 Nov 2025 14:43
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Gasly reveals Alpine stopped developing current car months ago
Pierre Gasly has admitted that Alpine effectively halted development on its 2024 Formula 1 car months ago, as the Enstone-based team shifts focus to future projects and the majo...07 Nov 2025 11:40
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"He's slow" - Colapinto's brutal rebellion reveals F1's true face
Far from the podium, a small but significant drama unfolded in Austin. Franco Colapinto, running in P18, received a clear order via team radio. Stay behind team leader Pierre Ga...21 Oct 2025 17:46
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Alpine's financial balancing act: £22 million loss despite half-billion budget
While on-track results remain disappointing, the financial books of Alpine F1 reveal a concerning picture. With a loss of £22 million (€26 million) in 2024 and a budg...14 Oct 2025 17:46
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19 Jan 2026 13:11
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14 Jan 2026 16:35
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12 Jan 2026 14:21
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17 Dec 2025 09:37
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History Alpine
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Driver#
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Alpine F1
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2026
43
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10
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61
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2025
43
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10
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61
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2024
10
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31
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2023
10
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31
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2022
31
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14
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2021
31
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14
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DateGrand PrixQR
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24 - 26 Jul1212
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17 - 19 Jul1010
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3 - 5 Jul159
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26 - 28 Jun1113
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12 - 14 Jun7
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5 - 7 Jun93
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22 - 24 May6
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1 - 3 May87
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27 - 29 Mar7
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13 - 15 Mar6
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6 - 8 Mar1410
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5 - 7 Dec1919
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28 - 30 Nov914
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21 - 23 Nov13
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7 - 9 Nov910
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24 - 26 Oct1815
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17 - 19 Oct1417
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3 - 5 Oct1616
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19 - 21 Sep1618
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5 - 7 Sep1716
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29 - 31 Aug11
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1 - 3 Aug1418
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25 - 27 Jul1310
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4 - 6 Jul86
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27 - 29 Jun13
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13 - 15 Jun1013
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30 - 1 Jun88
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23 - 25 May1713
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16 - 18 May1013
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2 - 4 May1413
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18 - 20 Apr917
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11 - 13 Apr47
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4 - 6 Apr1113
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21 - 23 Mar13
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14 - 16 Mar911
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6 - 8 Dec57
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29 - 1 Dec115
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22 - 24 Nov17
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1 - 3 Nov42
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25 - 27 Oct810
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18 - 20 Oct612
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20 - 22 Sep13
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13 - 15 Sep1812
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30 - 1 Sep14
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23 - 25 Aug99
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26 - 28 Jul99
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19 - 21 Jul1918
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5 - 7 Jul1816
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28 - 30 Jun1010
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21 - 23 Jun79
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7 - 9 Jun159
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24 - 26 May1010
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17 - 19 May1214
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3 - 5 May1210
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19 - 21 Apr1311
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5 - 7 Apr1515
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22 - 24 Mar1513
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7 - 9 Mar1713
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29 - 2 Mar1917
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24 - 26 Nov1012
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17 - 19 Nov44
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3 - 5 Nov147
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27 - 29 Oct1110
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20 - 22 Oct76
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6 - 8 Oct77
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22 - 24 Sep129
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15 - 17 Sep86
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1 - 3 Sep1715
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25 - 27 Aug123
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28 - 30 Jul128
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21 - 23 Jul1219
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7 - 9 Jul1018
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30 - 2 Jul910
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16 - 18 Jun58
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2 - 4 Jun68
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26 - 28 May33
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5 - 7 May58
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28 - 30 Apr14
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31 - 2 Apr913
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17 - 19 Mar68
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3 - 5 Mar99
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18 - 20 Nov87
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11 - 13 Nov175
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28 - 30 Oct98
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21 - 23 Oct147
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7 - 9 Oct4
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30 - 2 Oct516
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9 - 11 Sep611
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2 - 4 Sep6
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26 - 28 Aug35
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29 - 31 Jul58
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22 - 24 Jul76
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8 - 10 Jul65
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1 - 3 Jul5
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17 - 19 Jun26
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10 - 12 Jun7
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27 - 29 May77
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20 - 22 May127
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6 - 8 May8
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22 - 24 Apr911
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8 - 10 Apr87
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25 - 27 Mar56
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18 - 20 Mar87
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10 - 12 Dec98
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3 - 5 Dec94
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19 - 21 Nov33
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12 - 14 Nov88
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5 - 7 Nov129
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22 - 24 Oct1118
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8 - 10 Oct510
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24 - 26 Sep66
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10 - 12 Sep108
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3 - 5 Sep86
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27 - 29 Aug87
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30 - 1 Aug1
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16 - 18 Jul77
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2 - 4 Jul1410
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25 - 27 Jun89
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18 - 20 Jun98
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4 - 6 Jun86
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20 - 23 May9
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7 - 9 May9
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30 - 2 May7
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16 - 18 Apr9
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26 - 28 Mar913