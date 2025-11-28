user icon
Confident Norris Believes He Can Win the Title

Lando Norris heads into the Qatar Grand Prix with growing self-belief as he leads the world championship by 24 points. The McLaren driver has delivered one of the strongest runs of his career in recent weeks, combining pole positions with consistent podium finishes. Ahead of another sprint weekend, Norris says he feels mentally stronger than ever and fully believes the title is within reach. 

The Briton admits the pressure has increased, especially with Max Verstappen closing the gap through a dominant victory in Las Vegas. Still, Norris insists he is not allowing the situation to affect his confidence or approach. With three days of racing and two scoring moments on the table, Qatar could become a pivotal event in the title fight. 

Speaking in the build-up to the weekend, Norris said he is ready for the challenge.

“I Feel Good, and I Know What I Need to Do” 

Talking to Sky Sports, Norris explained that leading the championship brings clarity rather than stress. “I feel good. I know what I need to do. We have been strong for several weekends now, and the car is giving me a lot of confidence.” 

Norris believes McLaren’s recent upgrades have made a decisive difference. “We are quick in all conditions. Low grip, high grip, hot, cold, it doesn’t matter too much. That gives you the belief that you can fight for wins everywhere.” 

He stressed that his mindset has matured. “Last year I might have overthought things. Now I am calmer. I just focus on driving and making the right calls.” 

Qatar Offers Two Key Moments 

With the sprint format returning this weekend, Norris highlighted the importance of consistency. “There are two chances to score points, so you need to be sharp on Friday already. One mistake in practice can cost you the whole weekend.” 

The Losail Circuit is known for extreme tyre wear, something Norris sees as both a challenge and an opportunity. “It will be tough, but I like that. Managing tyres well is one of our strengths. If we get that right, we can have a very strong weekend.” 

Verstappen Still a Major Threat 

Despite his confidence, Norris acknowledged that Verstappen remains the biggest danger. The Dutchman has a strong record at high-speed circuits and tends to excel under pressure.

“Max is always quick. You can never count him out. But that motivates me. If you want to win a championship, you have to beat the best.” 

He also dismissed the idea that the points gap provides comfort. “Twenty-four points is nothing in a sprint weekend. Things can change fast. We have to stay focused.” 

Belief Grows With Every Race 

Norris admitted that fighting for a world title still feels surreal at times, but the belief is real. “I always knew we could get here one day. Now we are in the middle of it, and I want to finish the job.” 

As the final races approach, Norris remains determined to keep control of the championship. “We are in a great position. If we execute well, the title is possible. I believe that.” 

