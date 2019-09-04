Charles Leclerc was born on 16 October 1997 in Monte Carlo, Monaco, as the son of Hervé Leclerc. Leclerc senior drove in the eighties and nineties in Formula 3 and was a successful kart driver. Sadly, his father died at the age of 54 just before his son's Formula 2 race at Baku.
Leclerc started his career in karts in 2005. He won the French PACA Championship in 2005, 2006 and 2008. After this, he was taking under the wing of Nicolas Todt, who became his manager. In 2012 he won the WSK Euro Series for ART Grand Prix. He finished second in the CIK-FIA European KF2 Championship and became an under 18 world champion. During his last year in karts, he came second in the CIK-FIA World KZ Championship behind Max Verstappen.
In 2014 he drove his first car race for Fortec Motorsport in the Formula Renault 2.0 Alps championship. In his first season, he was second behind Nyck de Vries. Then in 2015, he switched to Van Amersfoort Racing in Formula 3. At the beginning of the season, he was the leader in the championship, but had to settle for a fourth place in the end. He finished second at Macau during the Macau Grand Prix.
Leclerc then won the titles in the GP3 Championship (2016) and the Formula 2 Championship (2017). In the meantime, he had joined the Ferrari Acadamy and got a seat at Sauber for 2018. In his first Formula 1 season, he managed to get the ailing Swiss stable out of the doldrums and he scored 39 points, which was good enough for thirteenth in the world championship.
In just his second year in Formula 1, Leclerc received a promotion to Ferrari, replacing 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen and partnering up with Sebastian Vettel.
2016 Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg believes that Sebastian Vettel looked like former Ferrari driver Rubens Barrichello at last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix. Barrich...
Charles Leclerc admits he wasn't confident that he could catch teammate Sebastian Vettel following his pit stop. After leading throughout the opening stint of the race, Lec...
Pierre Gasly says he told Charles Leclerc earlier on Sunday to win the Belgian Grand Prix for Anthoine Hubert, who passed away on Saturday. Leclerc secured his maiden Gran...
Charles Leclerc has won his first Formula 1 Grand Prix, crossing the line ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton. The second Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel failed to finish on the ...
Charles Leclerc has taken his third career pole position in Formula 1, beating teammate Sebastian Vettel to the top spot by seven-tenths of a second. Vettel jumped into s...
Charles Leclerc has topped the final practice session ahead of qualifying at the Belgian Grand Prix, boasting a gap of over four-tenths of a second. Mercedes is in a race again...
Charles Leclerc has ended the second practice session from the Circuit Spa-Francorchamps on top of the timesheets ahead of Sebastian Vettel, completing a clean sweep of one-two ...
Sebastian Vettel has topped the opening practice session of the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, leading teammate Charles Leclerc by two-tenths of a second. The Italian squad is goi...
Charles Leclerc says the opening laps to every weekend at Spa-Francorchamps are always physically demanding before the body adjusts to the circuit. Arguably the most thrilling ...
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has said that he does not see the point in trying to make excuses for his mistakes so far this season, opting rather to move on and try harder. L...
Charles Leclerc says his brother Arthur's win in the ADAC Formula 4 championship at Hockenheim also felt like a victory for him. Arthur took his first win of the seaso...
Daniel Ricciardo thinks that the driver situation that Ferrari find themselves in during 2019 "shares a few similarities" with Red Bull in 2014. The Australian ...
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has said that his main trouble during last Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix was the rear tyres and the Monegasque driver struggled throughout the ...
Formula 1 race director Michael Masi has explained why there was no investigation necessary for the contact between Charles Leclerc and Valtteri Bottas on lap one of the Hungari...
Valtteri Bottas has called Charles Leclerc's move on the opening lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix as "completely unnecessary". The pair made contact on the run-up ...
Charles Leclerc believes Ferrari could be in for a difficult race at the Hungaroring due to its lack of overall grip around the sector. The Italian squad has been consistently ...
Charles Leclerc says it is "unacceptable" to have such a slippery run-off area when it's wet following his DNF at Hockenheim. The Monegasque driver crashed ...
Charles Leclerc insists he will be "very aggressive" during the opening laps of the German Grand Prix in order to make up positions. The Monegasque driver is set to s...
Lewis Hamilton has taken pole position for the German Grand Prix as Ferrari suffered from reliability issues on both cars. Sebastian Vettel failed to set a lap time in Q1 as he...
Charles Leclerc has ended the final practice session from the German Grand Prix on top as Mercedes struggled to keep up with Ferrari. Track limits came into effect in the sessi...
Charles Leclerc has concluded the final Friday practice session from the Hockenheimring on top of the timesheets, as Ferrari once again locked out the top two spots. In the ope...
Charles Leclerc says that the death of his good friend and godfather Jules Bianchi didn't deter him away from Formula 1 and racing. In July of 2015, Bianchi passed away fro...
Charles Leclerc says the British Grand Prix was the most fun he has had in a race since he joined Formula 1 last season. The Monegasque driver was engaged in a battle with both...
Charles Leclerc is hoping that Ferrari's "audacious" choice of tyre compound in Q2 will help him get the jump on Mercedes at the start of the British Grand Prix. ...
Charles Leclerc has concluded practice from Silverstone on top of the timesheets, as he headed a tricky FP3 session that was hit with slight rain. Drivers used intermediate tyr...
Charles Leclerc says it has been easy to move on from his defeat at the Austrian Grand Prix two weeks ago. The Monegasque driver was denied the first win of his career after Ma...
After a magnificent recovery race, Max Verstappen took the win at the Red Bull Ring for the second year in a row. After a bad start, Verstappen managed...
Formula 1 managing director Ross Brawn believes Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc are ensuring the prospect of a "brilliant future" for Formula 1. The two 21-year-ol...
Mika Hakkinen believes it's a shame that the stewards deemed it necessary to investigate Max Verstappen's race-clinching overtake on Charles Leclerc at the Austrian Gran...
After the admittedly non-exciting and lackluster French Grand Prix one week ago, the duel in Austria was just what Formula 1 needed to revitalize spirits and give fans the boost...
Max Verstappen has won the Austrian Grand Prix after pulling off an overtake on Charles Leclerc in the final laps of the race. Verstappen was forced to recover after he dropped...
Charles Leclerc says he aims to "push to the maximum" on Sunday as he chases his first race win of 2019. The Monegasque driver secured his second pole position of the...
Charles Leclerc has ended the final practice session on top of the timesheets, as he edged out Lewis Hamilton for the top spot. Leclerc ended yesterday's second practice se...
Charles Leclerc ended the final session of practice on Friday on top of the timesheets in a disruptive outing that saw Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen end up in the barriers....
Ferrari didn't get all the answers it wanted at the French Grand Prix this weekend, as it hit a stumbling block with its floor. During Friday practice, the Maranello s...
Charles Leclerc says that he is happy with his performance in the French Grand Prix, where a strong performance led to another podium finish. Leclerc was in a fight with Valtte...
Charles Leclerc says that Ferrari's updated front wing in France won't give the team a significant improvement in terms of lap time. The Scuderia outfit has arrived at ...
Charles Leclerc insists he is not a fan of playing political games with his fellow competitors and in particular, teammate Sebastian Vettel. While Leclerc impressed at Fe...
Charles Leclerc has opened up on his relationship with Jock Clear in 2019, describing how the Briton has been helping him throughout his maiden year with Ferrari. Clear has wor...
Charles Leclerc was left happy with his performance during the Canadian Grand Prix, where he picked up the second podium of his career. Starting from third on the grid, the Mon...
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says Ferrari was too busy to tell Charles Leclerc that Sebastian Vettel had a five-second time penalty during the Canadian Grand Prix. Vet...
Charles Leclerc admits he needs to work on his Q3 performances after he finished 0.681s behind teammate and Canadian Grand Prix polesitter Sebastian Vettel. There has been...
Charles Leclerc has avoided a weekend damaging penalty for the Canadian Grand Prix after he was called to the Stewards for ignoring the re-entry bollard at Turn 9. Drivers are ...
Sebastian Vettel has ended the final practice session from the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in first place, laying down a 1:10.843 on the soft tyres. The German was over one-...
Charles Leclerc has topped the second session of practice in Montreal, as championship leader Lewis Hamilton ended his session after contact with the wall. Leclerc's fastes...
Will Mercedes' engine upgrades be enough to keep rivals behind? Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton hinted at the last race in Monaco that Mercedes will introduce their first majo...
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says that there will be no major changes to the Ferrari SF90 in the coming races. The Scuderia outfit has started the year on the back foo...
Sebastian Vettel is confident that Ferrari's current driver line-up is having a positive impact on the team after the opening six races of the 2019 season. Charles Lec...
Charles Leclerc believes Ferrari will learn from the error it made at qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday. Leclerc was knocked out in Q1 after the Scuderia outfit ...
Nico Hulkenberg believes that Charles Leclerc was too aggressive during his failed recovery drive during the Monaco Grand Prix. Leclerc's first home race driving a Fe...
Charles Leclerc insists he needs an explanation from his Ferrari team as to why he dropped out of Q1 during qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix. The local favourite failed to ...
Lewis Hamilton has taken pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix, laying down a new track record of a 1:10.166. The five-time world champion beat his teammate Valtteri Bottas o...
Charles Leclerc has avoided a grid penalty for the Monaco Grand Prix, and has been issued a reprimand by the Stewards. Following the end of the final practice session on Saturd...
Charles Leclerc has topped the final practice session at Monaco, setting a 1:11.265 to just finish ahead of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas. However, Leclerc is under investigati...
Charles Leclerc denies that there is a big gap between Ferrari and Mercedes this season, despite how the championship standings read. Ferrari is currently 74 points behind...
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc said that he will do anything to reverse the team orders that have been favouring teammate Sebastian Vettel so far this season. In the opening...
1997 Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has no doubts over the speed of Charles Leclerc but insists Ferrari has promoted the Monegasque driver too soon. Lec...
Sebastian Vettel says he is not driving at his best at the moment as he is being held back by the SF90. Vettel admits that the car is not allowing him to extract its poten...
Charles Leclerc has played down his apparent lack of pace after he made his first pit stop during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The Ferrari driver started the race on the medium c...
Mercedes once again executed a perfect weekend in Azerbaijan, as it continues to stretch out its advantage over Ferrari in the fight for the title. Ferrari failed to keep maxim...
Charles Leclerc says that he was "so stupid" during qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, in which he crashed out. The Monegasque driver hot the barriers at Turn ...
Valtteri Bottas has taken pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, beating teammate Lewis Hamilton to the top spot. Hamilton ended the session less than a tenth down on the...
Charles Leclerc ended the final practice session on top of the timesheets as Ferrari concluded running 1.2 seconds ahead of the rest of the field. The nearest Mercedes was over...
Ferrari came away from the second practice session as the fastest, with Charles Leclerc beating teammate Sebastian Vettel to the top spot. Leclerc's fastest time was a 1:42...
Charles Leclerc says he is willing to accept some future team orders, depending on the situation. Leclerc has been issued with orders from his team in all three races so far to...
Charles Leclerc believes that Ferrari was right to extend his second stint at the Chinese Grand Prix in an attempt to hold up Valtteri Bottas. Leclerc was the last of the ...
Ferrari has explained that its strategy calls during the Chinese Grand Prix were made in the interest of the team rather than a driver. Charles Leclerc was instructed to let te...
Charles Leclerc admits that he's surprised by the pace that Red Bull displayed during the opening day of running in China. Max Verstappen ended the session third place, two...
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto admits that it could prioritise Charles Leclerc over Sebastian Vettel in 2019 if the 21-year-old continues to out-perform his teammate. Le...
Charles Leclerc has defended his decision to overtake Sebastian Vettel for the lead of the Bahrain Grand Prix two weeks ago, despite being told to stay behind. The Monega...
