Leclerc Fed Up With Ferrari: “Happy This Weekend Is Over!”

Charles Leclerc says he is “happy this weekend is over” after a disastrous few days left him deeply frustrated with Ferrari’s performance. The Monegasque driver endured one of his toughest events of the season, calling the Qatar Grand Prix “torture” and demanding that the team carry out a full investigation into what went wrong.

Ferrari struggled from the first practice session, unable to find balance, grip or consistency on a track where tyre degradation and setup sensitivity were extreme. Leclerc admitted that nothing he tried made the car more competitive, and the frustration built through qualifying and the race. 

Speaking afterward, he did not hold back in his assessment of the team’s painful weekend.

“This Was Torture From Start to Finish” 

Talking to Canal+, Leclerc described the weekend as one of the most difficult since joining Ferrari. “This was torture from start to finish. We were nowhere in every session. Whatever we tried, nothing worked.” 

The lack of progress over the three days angered Leclerc. “That is what frustrates me the most. If you improve step by step, you can accept a bad weekend. But here we went in circles. We must understand why.” 

He added that the car felt unpredictable and inconsistent from corner to corner. “Sometimes it understeers massively, sometimes it snaps. You cannot push like that.” 

Ferrari Must Analyse the Problems 

Leclerc said Ferrari cannot ignore the structural issues exposed in Qatar. “We have to analyse this properly. There are fundamental things we are missing. This cannot happen again.” 

He stressed that the team needs clear answers before the final race of the season. “We need to find out whether it was setup, the track, or something deeper. But we need clarity. Immediately.” 

The frustration reflects a season in which Ferrari has made progress but remains vulnerable at certain circuits. Qatar once again highlighted those weaknesses. 

A Mentally Draining Weekend 

Leclerc admitted the constant struggle left him mentally exhausted. “It drains you. You give everything, you push every lap, but the car does not respond. That is the worst feeling for a driver.” 

He said the team must protect itself from falling into the same cycle of confusion. “We cannot allow weekends like this to become normal. We need to be stronger than that.” 

Looking Ahead With Caution

Despite his anger, Leclerc remains hopeful that Ferrari can rebound quickly. “We have shown this year that we can be competitive. We just need to avoid weekends where nothing makes sense.” 

He said he is ready to reset before Abu Dhabi. “I am happy this weekend is over. Now we start fresh. We have one more chance to finish the season in a better way.” 

As Ferrari searches for answers, Leclerc’s message is clear: Qatar was unacceptable, and the team must respond decisively. 

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

