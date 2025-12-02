user icon
Hamilton Shocked: “How Has Max Done That?”

Lewis Hamilton admits he was stunned when he learned that Max Verstappen is now only twelve points behind in the world championship. The seven-time world champion said his “mouth fell open” after discovering how dramatically Verstappen has closed the gap in recent weeks. Despite McLaren’s strong form, Hamilton believes the momentum has swung firmly toward Red Bull. 

The Briton expressed admiration for Verstappen’s ability to stay in the fight despite setbacks earlier in the season. Hamilton made clear that the Dutchman’s comeback is proof of his relentless consistency and racecraft, qualities he recognises from their title battles in previous years. 

Speaking ahead of the Abu Dhabi finale, Hamilton shared his reaction to the tightening championship picture. 

“I Had No Idea the Gap Was That Small” 

Talking to Sky Sports, Hamilton explained that he had not been keeping track of the exact points gap. “When someone told me Max is only twelve points behind now, my mouth literally fell open. I had no idea the gap was that small.” 

He added that Verstappen’s ability to reduce the margin so quickly is “incredible”. “It shows how strong they are. Even when things go wrong, they always find a way back.” 

Hamilton said he is not surprised by Verstappen’s resilience. “That is the Max I know. He keeps pushing and pushing. He never gives up.” 

Red Bull Momentum Worries Hamilton

Hamilton believes the momentum has shifted in Red Bull’s favour at precisely the wrong moment for McLaren. “They seem to have found something again. When Red Bull gets into this kind of rhythm, they are very hard to stop.” 

He said McLaren must be perfect in Abu Dhabi to stay ahead. “It will be tough for them. You can lose a lot very quickly at this stage of the season.” 

Hamilton stressed that McLaren still has the fastest car on many tracks, but inconsistency is costly. “They have incredible speed, but you need everything to fit. Red Bull knows how to execute under pressure.” 

Praise for Verstappen’s Mental Strength 

Hamilton made a point of highlighting Verstappen’s mental capacity. “People talk about speed, but his mentality is what stands out. He stays calm, he stays focused, and he never loses belief.” 

He added that Verstappen’s recent drive in Qatar was proof of that strength. “That was championship-level driving. He maximised everything.” 

A Title Decider Worthy of 2024 

Looking ahead to Abu Dhabi, Hamilton said the championship picture is exactly what the sport needed. “It is great for Formula 1 to go into the final race like this. Fans deserve a fight like this after a long season.” 

He believes both contenders will leave everything on the track. “It will come down to tiny details. That is what makes it so exciting.” 

Hamilton concluded by saying that Verstappen’s comeback has completely reshaped the title narrative. “I knew he would be strong, but closing the gap like that… unbelievable.”

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

