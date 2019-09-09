Sep 8Album
McLaren have been fined €5,000 for releasing driver Carlos Sainz from a pit stop in an unsafe manner during Sunday's Italian Grand Prix. Sainz was running in a positiv...
Daniel Ricciardo has had his best result of the season after finishing in fourth place at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza. The Australian had started in fifth and managed t...
McLaren's Lando Norris has named multiple MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi as his biggest idol, after meeting the two wheel legend during the recent MotoGP British...
All three drivers that were called to the stewards in relation to the Q3 incident at Monza have escaped from the steward's room penalty free. Carlos Sainz, Nico Hulke...
Sebastian Vettel says that he was unhappy with Q3 as he didn't think that Ferrari followed the strategy that they had planned. He claimed that his 4th place was as a re...
The FIA has announced that they will be investigating the final lap of Qualifying. All the drivers except for McLaren's Carlos Sainz Jr failed to make it to the s...
McLaren driver Carlos Sainz has admitted that he does not think about the danger of racing in Formula 1, in fear of the thoughts making him a slower driver. After the horrific ...
Fernando Alonso has hinted that he is considering making a return to Formula 1, but not until the rules are overhauled in the 2021 season. Alonso has been out of the sport sinc...
Lando Norris has had his fair share of bad luck in his first year at McLaren, and in Belgium the British rookie was only one lap away from a career-best fifth place until his po...
Carlos Sainz says he is not worried about the reliability of Renault for the remainder of the season after his problems at the Belgian Grand Prix. Sainz's problems started ...
Lando Norris will use a helmet livery inspired by MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi this weekend at the Italian Grand Prix. Norris has often spoken about Rossi and his admiration f...
Lando Norris admits it's "annoying" that he has had a number of reliability issues that have cost him strong results this season. The British driver was running i...
McLaren's Carlos Sainz says that he was going for his fast lap on the final run in Q1, which failed to pay off as a red flag was deployed, putting an end to his session...
Lance Stroll and Carlos Sainz are set to take grid penalties for this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, joining four others who have already had their penalties confirmed. Stro...
McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl insists that the Woking squad must continue its strong form throughout the second half of the 2019 season. After a number of disappointing ...
Lando Norris is wearing a leg brace as a precaution a week before the Belgian Grand Prix kicks. The Briton showed the leg brace while streaming on Twitch on Sunday night, raisi...
McLaren driver Carlos Sainz has said that the key to his improved form in 2019. Despite some poor showings at the start of the season, Sainz currently sits in seventh in the cha...
Lando Norris says that he never believed that he could reach Formula 1 until he secured a drive with McLaren for 2019. The young Brit was quickly promoted to Formula 1 when&nbs...
McLaren CEO Zak Brown says that handling taking the team out of its "most difficult period" is an exciting part of his job. Brown joined the Woking squad at the end o...
Carlos Sainz says he received no help from Fernando Alonso when he joined McLaren at the end of the 2018 season. Alonso walked away from an F1 race seat last year after sp...
McLaren CEO Zak Brown has called on Formula 1 and the FIA to stamp down on a decision regarding the 2021 regulations, as he doesn't see teams meeting eye-to-eye. The regula...
Carlos Sainz says not overreacting to his poor start to the 2019 season was crucial for how the rest of the season has turned out so far. The Spaniard failed to score points at...
McLaren technical director James Key says it was "very important" that McLaren made the decision to build its own wind tunnel in Woking. Currently, the British squad ...
McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl says he is happy with the team's progress in the first half of the season, and hopes to build on that when Formula 1 returns from its su...
Carlos Sainz insists that McLaren's first half to the 2019 season has not been straightforward, despite its lead over the rest of the midfield teams in the constructors'...
McLaren is open to offering IndyCar drivers with a "credible chance" of reaching Formula 1 in the future some official test outings next year. The Woking s...
Lando Norris admits he didn't expect to have such high confidence levels after his first half-season in Formula 1. The 19-year-old made his F1 debut earlier this year at th...
Carlos Sainz has played down his chances of topping Pierre Gasly in the championship standings at the end of the year. Sainz is currently seventh in the drivers' championsh...
McLaren CEO Zak Brown says the door is always open for Fernando Alonso at McLaren as it prepares for the 2020 IndyCar season. On Friday, the British manufacturer announced that...
McLaren has announced it will return to the IndyCar series next season in partnership with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports. Under the new partnership, the team will be ...
McLaren's Lando Norris has insisted that he is happy with his ninth place finish in last Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix, despite a pitstop error costing him time and drop...
McLaren CEO Zak Brown says that Chase Carey's eventual replacement as the CEO of Formula One Management must not bring any baggage with them. Carey has been rumoured to be ...
McLaren expected the Hungaroring to be one of its weakest circuits in 2019, according to team principal Andreas Seidl. The Woking squad headed the midfield pack in qualifying w...
Lando Norris endured a tough day at the Hungaroring, as he missed out on most of the second practice session with a hydraulic leak. The FP2 session was interrupted by rain, how...
Carlos Sainz has revealed that he intentionally ran wide at Turn 15 before spinning out, which cost him over 30 seconds of track time. The Spaniard was one of many drivers caug...
Lando Norris has revealed that his German Grand Prix was almost over before it started, as he was caught out by the wet conditions on his preparation laps. The drag strip at be...
Andreas Seidl has praised the McLaren team for not being tempted into fitting the dry tyres to Carlos Sainz's car during the midway point of the German Grand Prix. Most dri...
McLaren's Carlos Sainz has admitted that the chance of a podium for the team today was lost by a risky decision from the teams ahead, but a decision that ultimately worked o...
Carlos Sainz is expecting the midfield battle to turn into a train of cars during the German Grand Prix. The gaps between the midfield squads during qualifying at Hockenheim we...
Lando Norris is set to start the German Grand Prix from 19th on the grid after McLaren changed parts on his car overnight. The Woking squad discovered an issue with the B...
The stewards have opted not to launch an investigation into the incident involving Lando Norris and Alexander Albon at the end of Q1. Albon was heard complaining over the radio...
McLaren CEO Zak Brown has denied that the on-track rivalry between McLaren and its engine supplier Renault has hampered its relationship this year. McLaren currently sits ...
Carlos Sainz believes that Andreas Seidl is the right man to lead McLaren forward, but thinks the on-track results under his influence will take years to formalise. Seidl joine...
McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl says the team understands that there is a high priority to sort out the problems it has been having through slow-speed corners. McLaren has...
2016 Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg believes that Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris wouldn't get along if McLaren was more competitive. The 2019 McLaren racers have enjo...
McLaren CEO Zak Brown has praised Lando Norris' maturity in 2019, in what is the Briton's rookie year in Formula 1. Norris has made very few errors so far at McLaren, w...
Lando Norris believes a mistimed strategy call cost him the opportunity to score points in his maiden British Grand Prix. Norris qualified in an impressive eighth place for McL...
Carlos Sainz believes that he still could have achieved his sixth-place finish at the British Grand Prix regardless of the safety car that was deployed. Sainz started the race ...
Lando Norris has played down McLaren's pace at Silverstone, insisting that it isn't in a position where it can expect to make it to the final stage of qualifying. On Sa...
McLaren has affirmed that it would not have any issues with Fernando Alonso potentially returning to Formula 1 with another team. The Spaniard walked away from F1 at the end of...
McLaren came away from Friday at the British Grand Prix pleased with a 'productive' day of running. The Woking squad ended the second practice session with both cars in...
Nico Hulkenberg is encouraged by the pace between Renault and McLaren following Friday practice at the British Grand Prix. The German ended the second practice session in 15th,...
Lando Norris says that he was always relaxed over his future in Formula 1, following confirmation that he would stay at McLaren in 2020. The Woking squad announced on Tuesday, ...
McLaren has announced that Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris will form McLaren's line-up in 2020. Sainz joined McLaren for the 2019 season, after spending time with Toro Rosso ...
Lando Norris believes it would be a shame to lose a track as "insane" as Silverstone from the Formula 1 calendar. Heading into the British Grand Prix this weekend, do...
McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl says that the Woking squad has been working on its 2020 car for some time. McLaren has endured a strong start to the 2019 season, as it cur...
McLaren's Lando Norris has praised the improved atmosphere within the team, that has contributed to the Woking squads ruined form in 2019. Norris, who was promoted to a ful...
Recently appointed McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl believes that the team must take a more "risky" approach to the development of their Formula 1 car if they...
Fernando Alonso and McLaren have not ended their partnership, GPToday.net understands. Reports emerged on Friday that the double-world champion would no longer continue to work...
Lando Norris believes that McLaren can challenge at Red Bull in qualifying at some events later this year. McLaren has been able to get the better of Pierre Gasly on a nu...
Carlos Sainz believes McLaren's current battle with Renault shows how much the Woking squad has improved since 2018. Last year, McLaren struggled towards the back of the fi...
It is understood that McLaren engineering director Pat Fry has been placed on gardening leave after indicating his desire to leave the team. Fry joined McLaren in September, ha...
McLaren's Lando Norris says he found it fun to be able to pressure Lewis Hamilton for third position on the opening lap of Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix. Norri...
McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl says the team's 2018 drivers Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne deserve credit for McLaren's new found speed this season. T...
Carlos Sainz has hailed McLaren's race pace, as he drove from the back row of the grid to eighth place on Sunday. Sainz started from the rear of the pack after taking on gr...
Alexander Albon and Carlos Sainz will take grid penalties for this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix. Albon has been fitted with the upgraded Honda engine after both Red Bulls ...
Nico Hulkenberg says he expected McLaren to be stronger than what it was on Sunday during the French Grand Prix. The Woking squad displayed sharp pace on Friday during practice...
Carlos Sainz says that his run to a sixth-place finish was one of the 'easiest' of his career. After finishing behind teammate Lando Norris in qualifying, Sainz got ahe...
Sebastian Vettel admits he enjoyed his fight with both McLarens after the start of the French Grand Prix. Starting from seventh on the grid, Vettel lost a spot on the run to Tu...
McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl has confirmed that hydraulic issues were behind Lando Norris' late-race collapse in speed, which cost him a number of positions. ...
09 Sep 2019 14:00
08 Sep 2019 23:00
07 Sep 2019 21:40
06 Sep 2019 17:00
05 Sep 2019 17:55
01 Sep 2019 18:33
31 Aug 2019 17:54
30 Aug 2019 12:07
28 Aug 2019 16:20
26 Aug 2019 12:18
25 Aug 2019 10:30
23 Aug 2019 18:10
22 Aug 2019 15:10
19 Aug 2019 12:48
18 Aug 2019 12:02
16 Aug 2019 13:15
13 Aug 2019 10:08
12 Aug 2019 09:19
11 Aug 2019 14:19
10 Aug 2019 15:20
09 Aug 2019 14:13
07 Aug 2019 16:01
05 Aug 2019 16:47
02 Aug 2019 18:36
01 Aug 2019 17:20
31 Jul 2019 18:45
28 Jul 2019 19:26
27 Jul 2019 17:25
26 Jul 2019 13:26
22 Jul 2019 10:28
20 Jul 2019 11:17
19 Jul 2019 15:50
16 Jul 2019 11:01
15 Jul 2019 17:58
14 Jul 2019 12:28
13 Jul 2019 14:02
12 Jul 2019 18:37
10 Jul 2019 16:21
09 Jul 2019 19:08
08 Jul 2019 12:13
07 Jul 2019 12:36
06 Jul 2019 13:28
05 Jul 2019 17:50
04 Jul 2019 14:13
03 Jul 2019 09:17
02 Jul 2019 09:15
01 Jul 2019 15:45
28 Jun 2019 12:12
25 Jun 2019 13:32
24 Jun 2019 11:15
23 Jun 2019 18:04
