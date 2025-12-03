user icon
Is Hamilton Considering Retirement? “Our Expectations Were Too High”

Guenther Steiner believes Lewis Hamilton may begin seriously considering retirement if Ferrari cannot deliver a significantly stronger package next season. The former Haas team boss says Hamilton joined Ferrari with “very high expectations”, but the reality of 2024 has been one of the toughest challenges of the Briton’s entire career. According to Steiner, the combination of inconsistent performance, emotional strain and internal pressure could influence Hamilton’s long-term future. 

Ferrari has struggled to generate momentum in the second half of the season, and Hamilton has repeatedly described his first months in Maranello as more difficult than expected. Steiner, observing from the outside, believes the disappointment is rooted in the gap between what Hamilton hoped to find and what the team has actually been able to provide. 

Speaking to Italian media, he outlined why Hamilton may eventually decide he has had enough. 

“He Expected More From Ferrari” 

Talking to Corriere della Sera, Steiner said the early optimism surrounding Hamilton’s arrival has now collided with reality. “He expected more from Ferrari. The team expected more too. Our expectations were simply too high.” 

He noted that Hamilton entered the season believing he could fight for wins almost immediately. “Lewis wanted to build something new, but he also hoped the car would be competitive straight away. When that does not happen, the frustration builds.” 

Steiner believes Hamilton’s public comments reflect the emotional strain. “You can hear it in his voice. He is honest about the difficulties.” 

Retirement Could Become a Serious Topic 

Steiner stopped short of predicting Hamilton’s exit but said the possibility is real. “When you are his age and you have achieved everything, you start to think about what you still want. If 2025 is not a big step forward, retirement becomes a real option.” 

He added that big teams often underestimate the psychological impact of repeated disappointments. “Drivers at the end of their career have less patience. If you fight the car more than the rivals, it drains you.” 

Steiner said Hamilton will not want to spend the final years of his career in the midfield. “Lewis is here to compete for victories. Not for seventh places.” 

Ferrari Must Deliver Quickly

According to Steiner, Ferrari now carries a responsibility to provide Hamilton with a clear sense of direction. “They need to show him that 2025 will be better. A driver like Lewis needs trust in the project.” 

He warned that the team cannot afford another season of inconsistency. “One year like this you can accept. Two years becomes too much. Then the thought of stopping becomes stronger.” 

Steiner also believes Ferrari must be honest about the scale of the rebuild. “If you promise too much and deliver too little, you lose people. Even champions.” 

Hamilton’s Future Hinges on 2025 

Steiner concluded that Hamilton’s long-term decision will depend on what Ferrari produces next season. “It is not about money. It is about motivation. If he sees progress, he will continue. If not, he may decide it is time.” 

As the Abu Dhabi finale approaches, one thing is clear: Hamilton’s Ferrari project has reached a crossroads, and the next step could determine whether he continues or calls time on one of the greatest careers in Formula 1 history.

