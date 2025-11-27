user icon
FIA Responds to Verstappen’s Physical Complaints About Current F1 Cars

The FIA has reacted to Max Verstappen’s recent comments about the physical strain caused by the current generation of Formula 1 cars. The Dutchman said after several races that the aggressive bouncing, high stiffness and violent vertical movements were taking a toll on his body. Nikolas Tombazis, the FIA’s single-seater director, has now addressed those concerns, explaining why the 2026 regulations are designed to reduce that discomfort significantly. 

Verstappen has been vocal about the impact of the current cars, particularly on circuits with uneven surfaces or sudden compressions. The combination of ground-effect aerodynamics and extremely stiff setups has led to widespread complaints across the grid. While the FIA introduced guidance to reduce porpoising in 2022 and 2023, several drivers, Verstappen included, say the problem has never fully disappeared. 

Tombazis acknowledges the issue but insists that meaningful improvements are on the way. “We Understand the Complaints” 

Speaking to AS-Web, Tombazis said the FIA has closely monitored the feedback from drivers. “We understand the complaints. The vertical loads are too high on some tracks, and the stiffness of the cars can create physical discomfort. This is something we take seriously.” 

He explained that while the current rules restrict how much the FIA can intervene mid-season, the long-term solution lies in the upcoming regulation overhaul. “The 2026 cars have a different aerodynamic concept. They will create much less ground-effect suction, which means teams will not need to run the cars as low and stiff as they do today.” 

Why 2026 Will Feel Different 

According to Tombazis, the next-generation cars will prioritise drivability. “The aim is to reduce extreme downforce close to the ground and shift more performance to the upper surfaces of the car. That reduces bouncing, reduces stiffness and improves comfort.”

He added that driver well-being was one of the central topics during the regulation discussions. “We did not want a repeat of the porpoising issues from 2022. The new rules address that in a structural way.” 

Tombazis also stressed that the FIA wants to keep performance high while still protecting the athletes. “These are elite drivers, but their bodies should not be exposed to unnecessary stress.” 

Verstappen Not the Only One Suffering 

Although Verstappen’s remarks gained the most attention, he is far from alone. Several drivers have described neck pain, back soreness and headaches after specific races. The high-speed street circuits in particular have pushed the current cars to their limits. 

Teams have tried to compensate with setup choices, but those changes often come at the expense of aerodynamic performance. Verstappen made clear that sacrificing speed is not realistic in the middle of a title fight. 

Tombazis said the FIA understands this dilemma. “Drivers cannot simply choose comfort. They must drive the fastest possible setup. That is why long-term regulatory change is essential.” 

FIA Confident in the Direction 

Tombazis concluded that the FIA is confident the next era of cars will strike a better balance between speed and comfort. “It will be a different experience. The vertical loads will be lower, and the cars will behave more predictably. We believe this will address the majority of the complaints.” 

For now, Verstappen and the rest of the grid must push on with the current machinery. But the FIA’s message is clear: relief is coming, even if it takes until 2026.

