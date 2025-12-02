The FIA has publicly expressed its support for Kimi Antonelli after the young Italian driver became the target of hateful messages online following the Qatar Grand Prix. The situation escalated when some fans blamed Antonelli for incidents on track, prompting a wave of harassment that both the FIA and several teams, including Red Bull, quickly condemned.

Antonelli, one of the most highly rated juniors in the paddock, was shaken by the negativity. The FIA moved swiftly to address the situation, stating that harassment of any driver, especially young talent still learning their craft, is completely unacceptable. Red Bull also released a statement apologising for its role in spreading criticism that was then amplified online.

FIA: “No Driver Should Face This”

In its official communication, the FIA emphasised that the organisation stands fully behind Antonelli. “No driver should face hateful or abusive messages,” the statement read. “Kimi is a young talent who is developing at the highest level. He deserves respect and support.”

The FIA reiterated that both established and emerging drivers must be protected from online aggression. “The environment around motorsport must be safe for everyone. There is no place for harassment.”

The message was echoed across several teams, with calls for the fanbase to remain respectful.

Red Bull Apologises for Its Role

Red Bull issued its own statement, acknowledging that earlier comments from figures within the organisation may have contributed to the pressure Antonelli faced. The team said it “regrets” any part it played in amplifying criticism and stressed that online abuse is never justified.

The apology was widely noted in the paddock, with many considering it an important gesture given Red Bull’s influence on fan reactions.

Drivers Rally Behind Antonelli

Several drivers voiced their support as well, with many calling for greater protection of young talent. The concern is that rising stars are facing increasingly toxic online behaviour at a vulnerable stage of their careers.

Antonelli, who has been closely followed as Mercedes’ future hope, is still only beginning to navigate the pressures that come with Formula 1 attention. Support from the FIA and senior drivers is seen as essential in helping him remain focused on his development.

A Growing Problem in Modern F1

The situation highlights a broader issue in Formula 1: the increasing intensity and hostility of online discourse. As social media engagement rises, so does the potential for abuse directed at drivers, teams and personnel.

The FIA urged fans to remember the human element behind the sport. “Drivers are athletes and young people who give everything to compete at the highest level. Respect and sportsmanship must always come first.”

A Message of Support and Responsibility

With the season approaching its climax, the FIA made clear that driver welfare remains a priority. The organisation hopes its strong stance will remind fans and teams alike of their responsibility to uphold a healthy atmosphere.

For Antonelli, the message from the governing body is unmistakable: the sport stands with him, and abuse will not be tolerated.